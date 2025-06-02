ADVERTISEMENT

Life may not come with a manual, but luckily, we have artists who know how to turn everyday chaos into laugh-out-loud moments. The 'Cartoonist Mom' captures the rollercoaster of modern life—from awkward social encounters and parenting fails to the small, strange moments we all experience but rarely talk about. With a sharp eye for the ridiculous and a warm sense of humor, their comics make you feel seen and entertained all at once.

What sets these comics apart is their ability to mix relatable truths with delightfully absurd twists. Just when you think you’re looking at a typical day-in-the-life scenario, a hilarious exaggeration or unexpected punchline flips the script. It’s this perfect blend of realism and surreal humor that keeps followers coming back—and laughing every time.

More info: Instagram

#1

Comic by artist showing awkward moment with muted woman and confused man using expressions capturing life's weirdness.

cartoonistmom Report

    #2

    Comic showing two men discussing the consequences of pushing a button, capturing life’s weird and awkward moments.

    cartoonistmom Report

    #3

    Cartoon of two praying mantises capturing life's awkward and hilarious moments with humorous dialogue by artist.

    cartoonistmom Report

    #4

    Comic of an artist capturing life’s awkward moments with Moses dropping a tablet saying treat women as equal.

    cartoonistmom Report

    #5

    Comic scene depicting an awkward conversation capturing life’s weird, awkward, and hilarious moments by an artist.

    cartoonistmom Report

    #6

    Cartoon of a mermaid and merman underwater surrounded by trash, capturing life’s weird, awkward, and hilarious moments in comics.

    cartoonistmom Report

    #7

    Comic illustrating relationship humor with a couple and a seller showing a split king bed option.

    cartoonistmom Report

    #8

    Cartoon showing a person humorously explaining the creation of a purple iPhone in a comic capturing life’s awkward moments.

    cartoonistmom Report

    #9

    Comic panel showing a princess talking to a frog prince in a well, capturing awkward and hilarious life moments.

    cartoonistmom Report

    #10

    Comic scene showing kids discussing sleep training mom to fall asleep without her phone, capturing life's awkward moments.

    cartoonistmom Report

    #11

    Comic by artist showing on-set intimacy coordinator explaining her role to a prince and princess, capturing life's awkward moments.

    cartoonistmom Report

    #12

    Comic showing kids jumping on a styled bed, capturing life’s awkward and hilarious moments in relatable family humor.

    cartoonistmom Report

    #13

    Cartoon of artist painting a forest fire scene with a palette, capturing life’s weird and awkward moments in comics.

    cartoonistmom Report

    #14

    Comic illustration capturing life’s weird and awkward moments with a mom overwhelmed by kids’ demands and questions.

    cartoonistmom Report

    #15

    Illustration showing four similar comic panels of a woman from The Handmaid’s Tale, capturing life’s awkward moments.

    cartoonistmom Report

    #16

    Cartoon comic showing a lactation consultant teaching dad how to express milk from a cow, capturing awkward life moments.

    cartoonistmom Report

    #17

    Two kids sitting awkwardly on stools with spilled cereal, illustrating life’s weird and awkward moments in a comic style.

    cartoonistmom Report

    #18

    Comic showing a bride and groom capturing life’s weird, awkward, and hilarious moments in a wedding scene.

    cartoonistmom Report

    #19

    Two women wearing masks discuss life’s chaos while walking a puppy in a comic capturing life's weird and awkward moments.

    cartoonistmom Report

    #20

    Comic illustration showing awkward bathroom moment, capturing life’s weird and hilarious moments in artist-made comics.

    cartoonistmom Report

    #21

    Comic scene showing people in formal wear capturing life’s awkward and hilarious moments with a modern twist.

    cartoonistmom Report

    #22

    Comic illustrating life’s awkward moments with a woman craving coffee in the morning and bedtime at night.

    cartoonistmom Report

    #23

    Comic panel capturing life’s awkward and hilarious moments with characters discussing exhaustion and hunger.

    cartoonistmom Report

    #24

    Child in a comic reading a magazine, asking about segregation, capturing life’s awkward and hilarious moments.

    cartoonistmom Report

    #25

    Comic by artist playing woke Guess Who game, capturing life's weird, awkward, and hilarious moments with social commentary.

    cartoonistmom Report

    #26

    Comic showing a mother giving a haircut to her child, capturing life's awkward and hilarious moments in art.

    cartoonistmom Report

    #27

    Comic by artist showing a woman humorously ignoring kids' complaints, capturing life’s weird, awkward, and hilarious moments.

    cartoonistmom Report

    #28

    Two people celebrating a cruise ship after two years on a 505 island in a comic capturing life’s awkward moments.

    cartoonistmom Report

    #29

    Cartoon comic showing two monsters discussing a movie plot, capturing life’s weird and awkward moments humorously.

    cartoonistmom Report

    #30

    Comic panel showing a small digger trying to free a giant cargo ship stuck in a narrow water passage, capturing awkward moments.

    cartoonistmom Report

    #31

    Comic featuring cartoon characters capturing life’s weird, awkward, and hilarious moments with humorous dialogue and exaggerated expressions.

    cartoonistmom Report

    #32

    Parent tucking child into bed in a comic illustrating life’s weird, awkward, and hilarious moments by artist.

    cartoonistmom Report

    #33

    Comic illustration of a person in pajamas playing with a balloon, capturing life's weird and awkward moments.

    cartoonistmom Report

    #34

    Comic illustration showing a child asking mom amid huge stacks of folded laundry, capturing life's awkward and hilarious moments.

    cartoonistmom Report

    #35

    Comic illustration showing two people in sweaters capturing life’s weird, awkward, and hilarious moments with humor and relatable dialogue.

    cartoonistmom Report

    #36

    Mom frustrated serving uncooked pasta and fish sticks to kids, comic capturing life’s weird and awkward pandemic moments.

    cartoonistmom Report

    #37

    Comic by artist showing a family meeting, humorously suggesting doing it on Zoom with muting and polls, capturing awkward moments.

    cartoonistmom Report

    #38

    Four chickens sitting on a perch with one saying a comic line about all the chickens coming home to roost.

    cartoonistmom Report

    #39

    Comic panel showing a humorous conversation about Santa and the Tooth Fairy, capturing life’s awkward and hilarious moments.

    cartoonistmom Report

