Hito and Senpai are an international couple from Poland and Indonesia, using comics to share the small, funny, and sometimes chaotic parts of their daily life. What started as a long-distance relationship turned into a creative project full of honest moments and quiet laughs.

Their comic series, HitoPotato, captures cultural mix-ups, everyday struggles, and the sweet weirdness of being in love across borders. "We are a couple in a long-distance relationship, from two different cultures," they say. "We try to show our relationship from both sides and we always try to add some humorous/comedic touch to it. Yet we also focus on capturing our individual characters in it. Hitopotato is a comic that is based on our daily life ups and downs."

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | youtube.com | ko-fi.com

#1

Illustrated cross-cultural couple comics showing sweet and silly conversations in Poland and Indonesia.

hitopotato Report

Bored Panda reached out to Hito and Senpai to learn more about their creative process, collaboration, and what’s next for Hitopotato Comics.

"We don’t have any strict rituals before diving into illustrating a comic, but we do have our cozy little routines," the artists replied when asked if they have any "rituals" or routines that help them get into the creative zone. "We love working side by side. Senpai with his tea and savory, spicy snacks, and Hito with her coffee and sweets. There’s always music or a podcast playing in the background, it helps set the mood and sparks creativity."
    #2

    Cross-cultural couple shopping in Indonesia and Poland, capturing sweet and silly moments in HitoPotato comics.

    hitopotato Report

    Francois
    Francois
    Francois
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Nonsense. There is literally a convenience store every other block in Poland. There are more Zabka's then there are actually frogs.

    #3

    Comic strip showing a cross-cultural couple navigating spicy food levels at an Indonesian restaurant with humorous results.

    hitopotato Report

    When working on comics, Senpai takes care of the illustrations, while the storytelling is a collaborative effort between both artists. "Brainstorming together is our favorite part. Coming up with the premise is much easier with two contrasting perspectives; Hito and Senpai bring different angles to the table. When it comes to writing the comedy, Hito usually takes charge of the punchlines, while Senpai specializes in the setup and delivery. We call it our little comedy tag team!"
    #4

    HitoPotato comics showing the sweet and silly life of a cross-cultural couple with playful nap time moments.

    hitopotato Report

    #5

    HitoPotato comics showing the sweet and silly moments of a cross-cultural couple exploring different countries and cultures.

    hitopotato Report

    The artists shared that one of their biggest goals is to launch their own merch line—something they’re genuinely excited about. "We also want to give more back to our community with extra content, comics, animations, and fun freebies like stickers and wallpapers. And fingers crossed, we’re hoping to release longer animations on YouTube this year!"
    #6

    HitoPotato comic showing a cross-cultural couple learning Polish language with funny and sweet moments.

    hitopotato Report

    #7

    Cartoon of a cross-cultural couple trying spicy Indonesian food with playful reactions in a sweet and silly comic.

    hitopotato Report

    "At the heart of everything we do is a simple goal: to bring a little joy. If our comics or animations can make someone smile, even just a bit, that’s a win. We also love exploring the contrast between Western and Eastern cultures, especially between Poland and Indonesia, which we represent. Sharing different perspectives helps bridge gaps and build understanding, and we believe that’s really important."

    #8

    Comic panels from HitoPotato showing cross-cultural couple experiencing differences in enjoying the sun in Indonesia and Poland.

    hitopotato Report

    #9

    Comic by HitoPotato showing a cross-cultural couple enjoying and competing for sun in a sweet and silly moment.

    hitopotato Report

    #10

    Cross-cultural couple humor in HitoPotato comic learning Polish language with funny complex word forms.

    hitopotato Report

    Francois
    Francois
    Francois
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    After trying to learn Polish for one year, I question my decision to marry my Polish wife.

    2points
    #11

    Comic panels showing a cross-cultural couple humorously debating and tasting durian, capturing sweet and silly moments.

    hitopotato Report

    #12

    HitoPotato comic showing a cross-cultural couple experiencing winter in Poland, capturing sweet and silly moments.

    hitopotato Report

    #13

    Cross-cultural couple humor in comics showing differences in bathing habits between Indonesia and Poland.

    hitopotato Report

    #14

    HitoPotato comic strip depicting sweet and silly moments of a cross-cultural couple during Lunar New Year celebrations.

    hitopotato Report

    #15

    Cartoon showing Indonesian-O-Meter progress as a man adapts to eating Indonesian style, capturing cross-cultural couple life.

    hitopotato Report

    #16

    HitoPotato comic showing a couple at a restaurant debating the spiciest dish and cultural spice differences.

    hitopotato Report

    #17

    HitoPotato comic of a cross-cultural couple reacting to a flying squirrel's cute then scary antics in a sweet, silly moment.

    hitopotato Report

    #18

    HitoPotato comic depicting the sweet and silly life of a cross-cultural couple with overthinking humor.

    hitopotato Report

    #19

    Cross-cultural couple in HitoPotato comics humorously discovers secondhand dress mistaken for thrift shop find.

    hitopotato Report

    #20

    Cross-cultural couple at the dentist in a HitoPotato comic capturing sweet and silly everyday moments.

    hitopotato Report

    #21

    Two-panel HitoPotato comic showing a tech-savvy person struggling with a washing machine, capturing cross-cultural couple life.

    hitopotato Report

    #22

    Comic of a cross-cultural couple humorously showing ticket price changes and travel planning in HitoPotato comics style.

    hitopotato Report

    #23

    HitoPotato comic showing a cross-cultural couple struggling to say hi in Polish with funny language mix-ups.

    hitopotato Report

    #24

    Cross-cultural couple misses their train in a HitoPotato comic capturing sweet and silly moments of daily life.

    hitopotato Report

    #25

    Cute HitoPotato comic panels showing a cross-cultural couple enjoying a sweet and silly beach getaway together.

    hitopotato Report

    #26

    HitoPotato comic showing a cross-cultural couple struggling with self-checkout and social interaction humor.

    hitopotato Report

