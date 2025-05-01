ADVERTISEMENT

Hito and Senpai are an international couple from Poland and Indonesia, using comics to share the small, funny, and sometimes chaotic parts of their daily life. What started as a long-distance relationship turned into a creative project full of honest moments and quiet laughs.

Their comic series, HitoPotato, captures cultural mix-ups, everyday struggles, and the sweet weirdness of being in love across borders. "We are a couple in a long-distance relationship, from two different cultures," they say. "We try to show our relationship from both sides and we always try to add some humorous/comedic touch to it. Yet we also focus on capturing our individual characters in it. Hitopotato is a comic that is based on our daily life ups and downs."

