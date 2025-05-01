This Couple’s Comics Perfectly Capture The Funny Side Of Navigating Two Cultures (26 New Pics)Interview With Artist
Hito and Senpai are an international couple from Poland and Indonesia, using comics to share the small, funny, and sometimes chaotic parts of their daily life. What started as a long-distance relationship turned into a creative project full of honest moments and quiet laughs.
Their comic series, HitoPotato, captures cultural mix-ups, everyday struggles, and the sweet weirdness of being in love across borders. "We are a couple in a long-distance relationship, from two different cultures," they say. "We try to show our relationship from both sides and we always try to add some humorous/comedic touch to it. Yet we also focus on capturing our individual characters in it. Hitopotato is a comic that is based on our daily life ups and downs."
More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | youtube.com | ko-fi.com
Bored Panda reached out to Hito and Senpai to learn more about their creative process, collaboration, and what’s next for Hitopotato Comics.
"We don’t have any strict rituals before diving into illustrating a comic, but we do have our cozy little routines," the artists replied when asked if they have any "rituals" or routines that help them get into the creative zone. "We love working side by side. Senpai with his tea and savory, spicy snacks, and Hito with her coffee and sweets. There’s always music or a podcast playing in the background, it helps set the mood and sparks creativity."
When working on comics, Senpai takes care of the illustrations, while the storytelling is a collaborative effort between both artists. "Brainstorming together is our favorite part. Coming up with the premise is much easier with two contrasting perspectives; Hito and Senpai bring different angles to the table. When it comes to writing the comedy, Hito usually takes charge of the punchlines, while Senpai specializes in the setup and delivery. We call it our little comedy tag team!"
The artists shared that one of their biggest goals is to launch their own merch line—something they’re genuinely excited about. "We also want to give more back to our community with extra content, comics, animations, and fun freebies like stickers and wallpapers. And fingers crossed, we’re hoping to release longer animations on YouTube this year!"
"At the heart of everything we do is a simple goal: to bring a little joy. If our comics or animations can make someone smile, even just a bit, that’s a win. We also love exploring the contrast between Western and Eastern cultures, especially between Poland and Indonesia, which we represent. Sharing different perspectives helps bridge gaps and build understanding, and we believe that’s really important."