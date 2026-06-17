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There is no shortage of comics about everyday life, yet few artists manage to capture its particular blend of anxiety, affection, awkwardness, and absurdity quite as accurately as Krysten Bevilaqua, the creator behind Bevs Comics. Since launching the series in 2018, Bev has built a loyal following by turning familiar emotional experiences into sharp, funny, and surprisingly insightful observations. Whether she's poking fun at overthinking, social discomfort, relationships, or the often irrational attachment people have to their pets, her comics have a way of making readers feel both seen and entertained.

What makes Bev's work stand out is her ability to find humor in situations that most people rarely talk about openly. The spirals of self-doubt, the awkward attempts at communication, the internal debates that somehow become full-scale dramas inside our heads, these moments form the foundation of her storytelling. Her comics often begin with something small and ordinary before revealing a truth that feels instantly recognizable. The result is a body of work that doesn't rely on punchlines alone but on the realization that many of us are navigating the same emotional territory.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | bevilaquastudio.com | youtube.com | tiktok.com | Etsy | ko-fi.com

This post may include affiliate links.

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30 Hilariously Relatable Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Life (New Pics)

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That balance between comedy and honesty has become one of the defining qualities of Bevs Comics. As Bev previously told Bored Panda, what matters most to her is helping people feel "a little more understood or comforted" through her work. She has also described her comics as something that feels "like a warm hug," and that warmth is easy to recognize throughout her stories. Beneath the humor and exaggerated reactions is a genuine understanding of the messy, confusing, and often hilarious reality of being human. Scroll down to enjoy a fresh collection of comics and see why so many readers find a little bit of themselves in Bev's work.
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    43Duckies
    43Duckies
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    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mine doesn't say, "You should do xyz...", it says "What if you accidentally drove over the edge and then couldn't get out of the car?" or "What if you somehow accidentally stuck your cane into the spokes of that person's bicycle? It would be horrifying!! Better tense up and hold onto your cane extra tight as you walk by, edging as far away from the road as possible just in case."

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    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
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    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ah, and often you know it's irrational even as you panic about something, but knowing that doesn't really do much.

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    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Look up kintsugi, the Japanese art of using molten gold to fix broken pottery, making it even more beautiful and interesting than it was when it was whole.

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    43Duckies
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    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

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    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Male psyche: "Look, I'm a provider!"

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

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    MrLiesegang
    MrLiesegang
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    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, let's start right now! Time to watch summer camp slashers!

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