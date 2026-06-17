Artist Creates Comics About Mental Health, Relationships, And Other Everyday Realities (30 New Pics)
There is no shortage of comics about everyday life, yet few artists manage to capture its particular blend of anxiety, affection, awkwardness, and absurdity quite as accurately as Krysten Bevilaqua, the creator behind Bevs Comics. Since launching the series in 2018, Bev has built a loyal following by turning familiar emotional experiences into sharp, funny, and surprisingly insightful observations. Whether she's poking fun at overthinking, social discomfort, relationships, or the often irrational attachment people have to their pets, her comics have a way of making readers feel both seen and entertained.
What makes Bev's work stand out is her ability to find humor in situations that most people rarely talk about openly. The spirals of self-doubt, the awkward attempts at communication, the internal debates that somehow become full-scale dramas inside our heads, these moments form the foundation of her storytelling. Her comics often begin with something small and ordinary before revealing a truth that feels instantly recognizable. The result is a body of work that doesn't rely on punchlines alone but on the realization that many of us are navigating the same emotional territory.
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That balance between comedy and honesty has become one of the defining qualities of Bevs Comics. As Bev previously told Bored Panda, what matters most to her is helping people feel "a little more understood or comforted" through her work. She has also described her comics as something that feels "like a warm hug," and that warmth is easy to recognize throughout her stories. Beneath the humor and exaggerated reactions is a genuine understanding of the messy, confusing, and often hilarious reality of being human. Scroll down to enjoy a fresh collection of comics and see why so many readers find a little bit of themselves in Bev's work.
Mine doesn't say, "You should do xyz...", it says "What if you accidentally drove over the edge and then couldn't get out of the car?" or "What if you somehow accidentally stuck your cane into the spokes of that person's bicycle? It would be horrifying!! Better tense up and hold onto your cane extra tight as you walk by, edging as far away from the road as possible just in case."
Yes, let's start right now! Time to watch summer camp slashers!