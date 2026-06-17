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There is no shortage of comics about everyday life, yet few artists manage to capture its particular blend of anxiety, affection, awkwardness, and absurdity quite as accurately as Krysten Bevilaqua, the creator behind Bevs Comics. Since launching the series in 2018, Bev has built a loyal following by turning familiar emotional experiences into sharp, funny, and surprisingly insightful observations. Whether she's poking fun at overthinking, social discomfort, relationships, or the often irrational attachment people have to their pets, her comics have a way of making readers feel both seen and entertained.

What makes Bev's work stand out is her ability to find humor in situations that most people rarely talk about openly. The spirals of self-doubt, the awkward attempts at communication, the internal debates that somehow become full-scale dramas inside our heads, these moments form the foundation of her storytelling. Her comics often begin with something small and ordinary before revealing a truth that feels instantly recognizable. The result is a body of work that doesn't rely on punchlines alone but on the realization that many of us are navigating the same emotional territory.

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