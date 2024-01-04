ADVERTISEMENT

Just when we thought that cats dominated the universe of comics, and most of the creators dedicated their work to the feline kind, we discovered this comic series. Cartoons by Rupert Fawcett illustrate the reality of living with dogs in a brilliant way. The “Off The Leash” series features the funniest moments related to owning a canine companion.

Scroll down to discover a collection of the best strips we selected for you today from the series, and if you're a dog owner yourself, let us know in the comments below which one of them you can definitely identify with.

