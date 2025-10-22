ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine having one foot firmly in the modern world and the other planted deep in the realm of folklore and fantasy. A precious pet cat always by your side. Or in your arms...

That’s sort of how we'd describe Poshichi Rou. The Japanese artist is known for blending ancient techniques with a contemporary twist to create beautiful pieces that feel both timeless and otherworldly. Their work has a quiet magic about it. But this wasn't always the case.

There was a time when Poshichi's paintings were filled with gloom, reflecting the way the artist felt about life and art. It was only when they adopted a cat two years ago that things changed for the better. Moments of joy made it onto canvas, and the artist's true light began to shine.

