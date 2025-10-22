ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine having one foot firmly in the modern world and the other planted deep in the realm of folklore and fantasy. A precious pet cat always by your side. Or in your arms...

That’s sort of how we'd describe Poshichi Rou. The Japanese artist is known for blending ancient techniques with a contemporary twist to create beautiful pieces that feel both timeless and otherworldly. Their work has a quiet magic about it. But this wasn't always the case.

There was a time when Poshichi's paintings were filled with gloom, reflecting the way the artist felt about life and art. It was only when they adopted a cat two years ago that things changed for the better. Moments of joy made it onto canvas, and the artist's true light began to shine.

Bored Panda has put together a compilation of our favorite of Poshichi's pieces for you to admire while you dream of faraway, ancient lands and dainty paws. We also explore the inspiration behind this artist's work. You'll find that info between the images.

#1

My Family's Cat Is The Model

Japanese artist blending traditional painting styles with modern elements showing a woman in kimono holding a cat.

poshichi_rou Report

Poshichi Rou is a born artist and comes from a family of creatives. Their grandmother studied art at university level and went on to teach art as a career. Their grandfather ran a little framing shop in rural Japan.

So it's no surprise that Poshichi was drawn to art, so to speak, and started sketching and painting at a young age.
    #2

    I Drew A Japanese Painting Of Me This Morning

    Japanese artist painting shows traditional painting style with a person and cat depicted in soft, muted colors on a textured background.

    poshichi_rou Report

    #3

    Keep Drawing Until You’re Bored

    Japanese artist using traditional painting styles depicts woman drawing with a cat on her back in modern art.

    poshichi_rou Report

    Poshichi attended an art high school but soon became discouraged.

    “A poster I spent the most time on, was the only one not selected for a contest,” the artist told spoon-tamago.com, adding that they really don’t have any fond memories of that time.

    Sadly, Poshichi gave up their dream of becoming a professional artist and opted instead for a boring, "regular" office job. Thankfully, a friend encouraged the budding artist to continue drawing in their spare time.
    #4

    Cat From Below

    Two cats lying on their backs, depicted in traditional Japanese painting style with modern artistic touches.

    poshichi_rou Report

    #5

    I Can’t Wait To See The Italian Greyhound’s Winter Clothes

    Traditional Japanese painting style depicting a woman in green kimono with a dog in a red cloak on neutral background.

    poshichi_rou Report

    #6

    My Cat Fell Ill. When I Held It, It Felt Many Times Heavier, And For The First Time, I Imagined Its Death. It Made Me Realize I Should Treasure The Present Moment

    Traditional Japanese painting style depicts a spiritual figure holding a cat above a kneeling person reaching up.

    poshichi_rou Report

    Poshichi tells the Japanese art, design and culture blog that life was dark during those years.

    "I hadn’t found life enjoyable, my days seemed unrealistic, and I had no hope for the future," they said. "I wished the days would just pass by quickly, and I painted pictures that expressed these dark, gloomy feelings."

    But as fate would have it, everything changed about two years ago...
    #7

    Let's Play One Last Time

    Japanese artist painting in traditional style depicts woman behind mirror and a resting cat on textured background.

    poshichi_rou Report

    #8

    Snacks

    Traditional Japanese painting style artwork of a woman in red kimono interacting with a cat on beige textured background.

    poshichi_rou Report

    #9

    I Often Think Of Tatsuya Kinoshita's Poem "A Loved Dog Becomes The Wind In The Next Life, Gently Caressing Your Days Again And Again.".i Think It's A Really Good Poem

    Traditional Japanese painting style artwork of a woman in kimono with a cat leaping across her shoulders and falling leaves.

    poshichi_rou Report

    Poshichi decided to adopt a rescue cat, and both their lives changed for the better.

    "I know it’s cliche, but ever since adopting my cat, I’ve found many moments of joy," revealed the artist. That cat is featured in many of Poshichi's artworks, sometimes in playful settings. Other times, in more serious and reflective poses. The artist and their cat combine to bring whimsical, magical and surreal vibes.
    #10

    If They Show You Their Butt, It Means They Trust You

    Traditional Japanese painting style depicting a person lying on the floor with a cat resting on their back.

    poshichi_rou Report

    #11

    To Capture A Rainbow

    Traditional Japanese painting style showing a woman and cat with rainbow colors in a modern artistic interpretation.

    poshichi_rou Report

    #12

    Long Story Short, I Turned Into A Crab

    Two girls dressed in traditional style outfits, one holding a smartphone, in a Japanese painting style artwork.

    poshichi_rou Report

    Poshichi's style is based on an ancient style of traditional Japanese painting known as nihonga. The word is a general term for traditional Japanese painting, and literally means "Japanese painting."

    "Now in common use, this term originated during the Meiji period, to distinguish Japanese painting from Western-style oil painting," explains the Yamatane Museum site. "The distinction between Western-style oil painting and nihonga is thus, broadly speaking, the difference in the painting materials used."

    The site adds that while some would argue that anything a Japanese artist paints is nihonga, "the distinction based on materials continues to be used."

    #13

    Winnie The Pooh

    Japanese artist using traditional painting styles to depict a geisha and Winnie the Pooh in a modern art style.

    poshichi_rou Report

    #14

    🦋

    Japanese artist blending traditional painting styles with modern elements depicts woman in kimono holding a chainsaw.

    poshichi_rou Report

    #15

    😭

    Traditional Japanese painting style artwork depicting a woman in a black kimono with modern minimalist elements.

    poshichi_rou Report

    The painting styles used in nihonga have evolved for over a thousand years. And when it comes to the materials used, according to the museum, the support is paper, silk, wood, or plaster.

    Sumi ink, mineral pigments, white gofun (a white pigment made from pulverized seashells), animal or vegetable coloring materials, and other natural pigments are then applied to the canvas (or support), using nikawa, which is an animal glue, as the adhesive. Some artists incorporate gold and other metals in their paintings.
    #16

    I Drew Myself This Morning

    Traditional Japanese painting style depicting mystical figures with flowing robes and a radiant animal-headed deity.

    poshichi_rou Report

    #17

    My Parents Cat And My Cat Are The Models

    Two cats reaching towards a traditional Japanese hanging scroll in a modern interpretation of traditional painting styles.

    poshichi_rou Report

    #18

    When Cutting My Cat’s Claws, I Tried Various Things To Keep Them From Struggling - Putting Tape On Their Head, Covering Their Face With A Laundry Net, And So On - But In The End, Using A Costume (Head Covering) Worked Best

    Japanese artist’s traditional painting style showing cats in playful, modern compositions with detailed fur and expressive poses.

    poshichi_rou Report

    The museum reveals that these materials are difficult to work with.

    "Mastering the necessary techniques requires considerable time and determination," reads the site. "Artists continue to use them, however, because the resulting nihonga style suits the natural features of Japan and the Japanese aesthetic sense and spiritual qualities."
    #19

    🐈

    Calico cat sitting on a hand, painted in traditional Japanese painting style with modern artistic elements.

    poshichi_rou Report

    #20

    You’ll Catch A Cold, Kitty

    Traditional Japanese painting style depicting a woman with an umbrella interacting with a cat in muted tones.

    poshichi_rou Report

    #21

    Situations Where Cats Are Being Considerate

    Traditional Japanese painting style showing two women in kimonos sitting with an orange tabby cat on a gold background.

    poshichi_rou Report

    Poshichi has managed to put a modern spin on this ancient art form by creating contemporary nihonga-style images of daily life. Along with their cat, the artist allows us to time-travel through Japan on a whimsical journey of unique artworks.

    More and more, Poshichi is adding a splash of humor to their art, thanks to memorable moments spent with their feline friend.

    “I felt the need to preserve these moments, so I began capturing them in my artwork,” revealed the artist.
    #22

    👹 Why Is He Here?

    Traditional Japanese painting style depicting a woman in kimono holding a mythical creature by the water in modern art.

    poshichi_rou Report

    #23

    👮

    Japanese artist painting of a woman in traditional kimono with a ghostly white creature in traditional painting style.

    poshichi_rou Report

    #24

    The Motif Doesn’t Have Any Particular Intention. I’d Rather Hear What You Think I’m Trying To Express

    Japanese artist using traditional painting styles depicts woman in kimono holding owl next to wooden bucket and knife on floor.

    poshichi_rou Report

    #25

    🐟

    Traditional Japanese painting style artwork depicting a modern, cartoon-like black figure with expressive eyes and raised arm.

    poshichi_rou Report

    #26

    After A Bath, Holding My Cat Makes All The Pain Disappear

    Japanese artist painting in traditional style depicts woman with blood on forehead holding a black cat in a modern interpretation.

    poshichi_rou Report

    #27

    I Went Back To My Roots And Tried Drawing A Long Furby

    Traditional Japanese painting style depicting a surreal figure with a white furry body and a human-like mask face.

    poshichi_rou Report

    #28

    I Struggled With The Shape Of The Eyes. In The End, I Chose Something That No One Else Would Pick

    Traditional Japanese painting style owl with a pink face perched on a tree branch in a misty landscape background.

    poshichi_rou Report

    #29

    Ohaguro Is A Traditional Custom From The Edo Period In Japan. Because Black Cannot Be Dyed Any Other Color, It Symbolized The Chastity Of Married Women. What Do You Think?

    Traditional Japanese painting style artwork depicting a white mask with black hair and red lips on a textured background.

    poshichi_rou Report

    #30

    Today Is Robot Day

    Traditional Japanese painting style depicting a cat on a robotic vacuum and a mechanical walker in a snowy scene.

    poshichi_rou Report

    #31

    Even When I’m Excited, I Still Feel Sad

    Japanese artist painting of a woman in traditional style with modern elements and delicate blossoms on a beige background

    poshichi_rou Report

    #32

    🫨

    Japanese artist blending traditional painting styles with modern pop culture in a unique and visually striking artwork.

    poshichi_rou Report

    #33

    🌸

    Japanese artist uses traditional painting styles with modern elements showing a red character under a blossoming tree branch.

    poshichi_rou Report

    #34

    By The Window

    Japanese artist's traditional painting style depicted in a modern scene with a woman and a black cat indoors.

    poshichi_rou Report

    #35

    Japanese artist using traditional painting styles showing a woman sewing a plush toy with fine details on gold background

    poshichi_rou Report

    #36

    👻

    Japanese artist’s traditional painting style blends modern and classic elements in a ghostly figure with bamboo background.

    poshichi_rou Report

    #37

    Minimalist Japanese painting of a woman in traditional style blending classic and modern art techniques.

    poshichi_rou Report

    #38

    🥱

    Japanese traditional painting style artwork of a woman resting her face in her hands with red lips and patterned clothing.

    poshichi_rou Report

    #39

    Abstract Japanese traditional style painting of a mechanical owl with large eyes and a glowing background.

    poshichi_rou Report

    #40

    👄

    Minimalist portrait of a woman blending traditional Japanese painting styles with modern artistic elements.

    poshichi_rou Report

    #41

    🫦🌸

    Japanese artist's traditional painting style shown in a modern artwork of a figure in red with a purple flower.

    poshichi_rou Report

    #42

    🍃

    Minimalist Japanese artwork of a person in traditional clothing stretching, accompanied by a small, fluffy creature.

    poshichi_rou Report

    #43

    😭

    Japanese artist modern painting style artwork showing a person in traditional attire with a flower in a stylized setting

    poshichi_rou Report

    #44

    Japanese artist painting showing traditional style portrait of a woman partially obscured by a black and white cat.

    poshichi_rou Report

    #45

    💍

    Japanese artist blending traditional painting styles with modern elements in a serene portrait of a woman and a masked creature.

    poshichi_rou Report

    #46

    I Drew This With The Feeling Of ‘What Am I Even Doing?’

    Japanese artist painting of a figure in traditional attire using modern styles with dark, soft brush strokes and muted colors.

    poshichi_rou Report

    #47

    Japanese artist painting showing a traditional style maid with mechanical robot legs, blending classic and modern elements.

    poshichi_rou Report

    #48

    Minimalist Japanese painting of a woman in traditional style with modern soft colors and misty background.

    poshichi_rou Report

    #49

    Japanese artist painting in traditional style showing a woman holding a long spotted cat while reclining on a chaise lounge.

    poshichi_rou Report

    #50

    🟥🟩

    Traditional Japanese painting style portrait of a woman with colorful parrots, blending classic art with modern creativity.

    poshichi_rou Report

    #51

    🔥

    Two women in traditional Japanese clothing depicted in a modern style using traditional painting techniques.

    poshichi_rou Report

    #52

    🟤

    Japanese artist's traditional painting style blending with modern elements, featuring a woman and a large dragon shadow.

    poshichi_rou Report

