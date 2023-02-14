Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Reimagining Legends And Personas From Slavic Folklore (5 Pics)
Nikola Milenov
Community member

When I was a kid, elders told me many tales and legends from our culture, so it was innevitable to fall in love with any world culture and their folklore. Being from Serbia which is heavily orthodox christian country, I was always more interested in mythology and old pagan pantheon, rather than christian legacy that we carry. Merging those two perspectives gave me limitless source of inspiration, all of my works reflect some detail or fabula from folkore.

Theese are digital, vector prints I made, but beside them I have some traditional illustration and couple of canvases I will post in the future.

Strelka – Sentinel

Some of these are just made up by myself according to the folklore, using some of the motives and details which stayed with me since my childhood. As I was growing up I was mostly looked after by my granny, since my parents worked half of the day and that gave me some serious feeling of respect for women, mothers in particular, which is the reason I mostly draw female figures and faces.

Zorka – Dawn

Golden apple and nine peacocks

Snake bachelor

Ognjenka – Fiery fairy

Author, Community member

Graphic designer, illustrator, art and nature lover, stuck in modern metropolitan way of life, trying to escape and forget about it through creation and drawing

Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

