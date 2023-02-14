Reimagining Legends And Personas From Slavic Folklore (5 Pics)

When I was a kid, elders told me many tales and legends from our culture, so it was innevitable to fall in love with any world culture and their folklore. Being from Serbia which is heavily orthodox christian country, I was always more interested in mythology and old pagan pantheon, rather than christian legacy that we carry. Merging those two perspectives gave me limitless source of inspiration, all of my works reflect some detail or fabula from folkore.

Theese are digital, vector prints I made, but beside them I have some traditional illustration and couple of canvases I will post in the future.

Strelka – Sentinel

Some of these are just made up by myself according to the folklore, using some of the motives and details which stayed with me since my childhood. As I was growing up I was mostly looked after by my granny, since my parents worked half of the day and that gave me some serious feeling of respect for women, mothers in particular, which is the reason I mostly draw female figures and faces.

Zorka – Dawn

Golden apple and nine peacocks

Snake bachelor

Ognjenka – Fiery fairy