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Husband Blind-Sided By Reincarnation Of Dreaded Annual Family Trip With In-Laws
A man on a couch looks exasperated as a woman speaks, holding a crumpled tissue. This dreaded annual family trip with in-laws.
Family, Relationships

Husband Blind-Sided By Reincarnation Of Dreaded Annual Family Trip With In-Laws

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What’s your idea of the perfect family vacation? Kicking back, relaxing and spending quality time together? Or making every moment count by jam-packing your itinerary with fun and exciting activities?

A man says he’s sick and tired of the same boring annual vacation with his extended family. His wife had agreed that they should all do something different this year. But she changed her mind without informing him, and committed to spending a week at the same beach, in the same street and sticking to the same strict routine. He’s now told her that she and the kids can go alone.

RELATED:

    What was meant to be a relaxing family vacation has turned into a nightmare for one couple

    Image credits: Olivia / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The husband has told his wife and kids they can go without him because he’s sick of the same boring holiday every year

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    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Guillaume Issaly / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    He then revealed that he plans all the other family vacations throughout the year

    Some took his side and felt his wife was manipulating him

    Others didn’t understand why the man wouldn’t want to just relax with family

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    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Robyn has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is a lover of words and visuals. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa, and the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

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