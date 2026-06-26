Husband Blind-Sided By Reincarnation Of Dreaded Annual Family Trip With In-Laws
What’s your idea of the perfect family vacation? Kicking back, relaxing and spending quality time together? Or making every moment count by jam-packing your itinerary with fun and exciting activities?
A man says he’s sick and tired of the same boring annual vacation with his extended family. His wife had agreed that they should all do something different this year. But she changed her mind without informing him, and committed to spending a week at the same beach, in the same street and sticking to the same strict routine. He’s now told her that she and the kids can go alone.
What was meant to be a relaxing family vacation has turned into a nightmare for one couple
Image credits: Olivia / Pexels (not the actual photo)
The husband has told his wife and kids they can go without him because he’s sick of the same boring holiday every year
Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Guillaume Issaly / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: jared_d
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