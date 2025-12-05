Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Shady Fund Manager Won’t Show Receipts, Woman Refuses To Pay Another Cent
Shady fund manager in white shirt arguing with woman refusing to pay without receipts in a tense office discussion.
Shady Fund Manager Won’t Show Receipts, Woman Refuses To Pay Another Cent

Money matters are a touchy subject. It’s why you don’t talk about salaries outside of your significant other, and why rifts can easily trigger when there is cash involved in the conversation. 

This is what happened between a group of colleagues when one employee set up a money pool to fund activities outside of work. One of his coworkers then asked for a cost breakdown, to which he responded with volatility and gaslighting. 

To make matters worse, the woman who wanted to see where the money was going was also ostracized by the entire team. 

    Drama erupted among a group of employees after one of them set up a money pool

    Man and woman in office having tense discussion about shady fund manager refusing to show receipts during meeting

    Image credits: prostooleh/Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The rift arose after a woman asked for a cost breakdown, for which she was ostracized

    Woman refuses to pay fund manager without receipts, questioning missing transparency in shared team social fund contributions.

    Text on white background stating fund manager receives contributions directly from everyone, highlighting shady fund manager issue.

    Text excerpt discussing suspicion and money tracking, highlighting refusal to show receipts by a shady fund manager.

    Text on a plain white background stating a person promised to provide receipts later but did not follow through.

    Text message showing a woman ignored by a shady fund manager refusing to provide receipt breakdowns for payments.

    Text excerpt describing a woman refusing to pay her share until the shady fund manager provides a purchase breakdown.

    Text excerpt about a shady fund manager refusing to show receipts as a woman questions payment details.

    Woman refusing to pay another cent as shady fund manager won’t show receipts, highlighting distrust over finances.

    Text excerpt discussing overthinking payment issues and feeling guilty about not paying without receipts from a shady fund manager.

    Text on white background asking about refusing to contribute until shady fund manager shows receipts of spending.

    Image credits: Super-Ad-2617

    Shady behavior when handling money doesn’t always happen out of malicious intent

    It’s understandable to fault the fund manager for his questionable actions. He’s handling his coworkers’ hard-earned money, and refusing to provide a cost breakdown will raise alarm bells. 

    However, his intentions may not necessarily be malicious right off the bat. According to REAP Financial CEO Chris Heerlein, one reason they behave in such a manner is the pressure of their obligation, compounded by possible status anxiety. 

    “The stress kicks in, and suddenly they’re acting funny. Nine out of ten, they have no intention to rip you off. They’re just panicking and not wanting everyone to know they’re broke,” Heerlein told Bored Panda. 

    Parikh Financial CFO and managing director Ravi Parikh says the lack of financial literacy could also be at play, along with communication issues. As he noted, people typically assume others would agree to certain expenses without confirming. 

    CPA Paul Carlson says it could also be a control issue. A person managing funds could have an “I’ll do it my way” approach, while forgetting that transparency matters when money and other people are involved. However, is automatic suspicion warranted? 

    “Healthy skepticism is fine, but don’t assume the worst without getting any answers,” Carlson noted, adding that someone refusing to show a cost breakdown is a signal to ask for more clarity, while assuring the person that you’re not assuming the worst, but instead, reiterating that you deserve to know. 

    What is the proper approach here? Parikh says it should be about empathy first. 

    “Instead of stating that something is drastically wrong, you can say that you noticed that the numbers don’t add up. Say that it can be a mistake or even a misunderstanding,” he advised. 

    Carlson shared a similar piece of advice, although he focused on the tone of the conversation. He emphasized neutrality and factuality without making accusations, and making the intention all about finding clarity.  

    “They’ll be more likely to cooperate when you frame the conversation as a shared responsibility,” he noted. 

    However, the woman in the story had to deal with getting piled on by her colleagues, which was unnecessary. She could bring up the matter with HR, who are better equipped to handle such issues and make final decisions.

    The author provided more information about her story

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a shady fund manager refusing to show receipts and a woman refusing to pay more.

    Discussion between users about shady fund manager not showing receipts and a woman refusing to pay without transparency.

    Many commenters thought her request was reasonable

    Comment discussing a shady fund manager refusing to show receipts and a woman refusing to pay more money.

    Screenshot of a comment accusing a shady fund manager of embezzling money and refusing to show receipts.

    Screenshot of an online conversation about a shady fund manager and a woman refusing to pay without receipts.

    Comment text discussing a shady fund manager not showing receipts and a woman refusing to pay more money.

    Comment discussing a shady fund manager not showing receipts and a woman refusing to pay more without proper accounting.

    Screenshot of text discussing a shady fund manager not showing receipts and a woman refusing to pay more.

    Comment discussing a shady fund manager who won’t show receipts and the woman refusing to pay more money.

    Text conversation discussing a shady fund manager refusing to show receipts, with a woman refusing to pay more.

    However, some people faulted her for supposedly causing drama

    Comment discussing frustration with managing funds and accountability, highlighting shady fund manager and refusal to pay more.

    Comment discussing a shady fund manager who won’t show receipts and a woman refusing to pay more.

    Comment discussing a shady fund manager not showing receipts and a woman refusing to pay more.

    Comment on social fund refusal, discussing shady fund manager and woman refusing to pay another cent.

    Comment discussing shady fund manager issues and a woman refusing to pay without receipts in a financial dispute thread.

    Comment discussing shady fund manager refusing to show receipts while woman refuses to pay more money.

    Text excerpt about a shady fund manager avoiding receipts while a woman refuses to pay more on the fund.

    Reddit comment discussing shady fund manager and woman refusing to pay without receipts in office entertainment context.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing trust issues with a shady fund manager not showing receipts and payment refusal.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a shady fund manager and a woman refusing to pay more money.

    kb3879486 avatar
    K Barnes
    K Barnes
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We have a couple funds at work like this, they're 10-20$ a year each (optional) depending how much is leftover from the prior year. I appreciate that those running them are giving their personal time to do something for the whole team and don't think they should have to keep all the receipts and a spreadsheet for a couple hundred dollars. If it was a large amount then it would be prudent to do so. So I disagree with OP that the amount doesn't matter. I also think OP is right to opt out if they're not comfortable, nothing wrong with that.

    1
    1point
    reply
    kitwench avatar
    Kit Black
    Kit Black
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    10 a year isn't the same as 10 a month - and we don't even know how many employees are contributing

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If *I'm* contributing *my* money to some fund, I deserve to know what it's being spent on. Don't wanna tell me? Then no more money for you! ("I'm spending my money on getting my toenails waxed!" tell that to the POs.)

    0
    0points
    reply
    robynhill avatar
    Robyn Hill
    Robyn Hill
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She’s pitching a hissy fit over $10 a month? Holy c**p on a cracker, she needs to chill, especially since she’s the newest employee.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
