Waitstaff depends on tips. They know it, their customers know it, and it’s often a huge part of what drives their interactions.

So after their server refused to take a picture of their table, Reddit user Specific_Bowler_3159 and his wife got into an argument about how it should affect their gratuity.

Ultimately, the woman decided that the waitress shouldn’t get anything at all, and the guy didn’t want to make a scene, so he let it go.

However, as time went by, he couldn’t help but feel like he should’ve taken a more proactive, and by extension, confrontational, stance.

So he made a post on the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk]?‘ where he described the situation in greater detail and asked its members for advice.

This couple had different opinions on how much to tip their “rude” server

And it left the husband with a sour taste in his mouth

Image source: Specific_Bowler_3159

People, including those who’ve worked in the industry, supported the man’s wife

