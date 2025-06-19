Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guy Gives A Straight No To Vegan Food For His B-Day, GF Cooks It Anyway And Gets Mad He Won't Eat It
Young man in white shirt looking uninterested while sitting at kitchen table with vegan food and cup.
Couples, Relationships

Guy Gives A Straight No To Vegan Food For His B-Day, GF Cooks It Anyway And Gets Mad He Won't Eat It

For ages, vegans and non-vegans have always had a hard time understanding each other, and sometimes, have been on opposing sides. This doesn’t go away even if they’re dating and trying to put aside their differences.

This became apparent between a man and his girlfriend on his birthday. He wanted to eat at a restaurant that didn’t serve a lot of vegan options, but his girlfriend disregarded his plan and cooked vegan mock dishes of his favorite foods. Though it was a nice gesture, it left him very disappointed.

More info: Reddit

    Everyone has the right to enjoy their preferences, but it becomes a bit much when they try to force them on other people

    Image credits: lenblr / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster said that he had been dating his vegan girlfriend for a year and a half and that they didn’t get too bothered by each other’s food choices

    Image credits: Louis Hansel / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    On the man’s birthday, he told his girlfriend that he wanted to go to a specific restaurant and let her know in advance that it didn’t have a lot of vegan options

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When he came home from work, on his birthday, he realized that his girlfriend had cooked vegan dishes that were mock versions of his favorite foods

    Image credits: throwrakeker

    He didn’t want to eat the food she made and ended up getting takeout, which made his girlfriend feel very hurt

    The poster and his partner had been together for a long time and had learned how to respect each other’s food preferences. He sometimes tried the vegan dishes that she prepared, even if they weren’t to his liking, and she kept her opinions to herself most of the time. That’s how they were able to get along with each other.

    When vegans and meat eaters date, it can sometimes create conflict. A person’s belief about veganism often stems from intense emotions and strong ideals that can be hard to put aside. Many people feel so strongly about it that even if they end up dating a non-vegan, it won’t be long before they might try to get the other to embrace their point of view.

    This is quite apparent in the way the OP’s girlfriend disregarded his request to go to the restaurant and began cooking him vegan food. She was probably so focused on what she wanted to do that she didn’t realize it was his birthday and his day to choose how he wanted to spend it.

    Although being the birthday person doesn’t give someone the right to act entitled, it’s the one day they can truly feel special. This involves doing anything that they want to do and enjoying themselves in whatever way they please. Other people are allowed to share their opinions, but should ultimately try to honor the birthday celebrant’s wishes.

    Image credits: teksomolika/ Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster had probably been very excited to visit the restaurant that he had in mind, but when he saw how much food his girlfriend had made, he was very disappointed. He appreciated how much effort she had put into cooking everything for him, but it was hurtful knowing that she disregarded his wishes.

    The woman didn’t own up to her mistake either and doubled down on her actions. She tried to guilt-trip him into apologizing by mentioning how much work she had put into making the day special for him. This was her “compromise” to him that she decided upon without even checking how he felt about it.

    According to experts, the best way for vegans and meat eaters to get along is for neither to force their lifestyle upon the other person. Rather than getting triggered by the other person’s choices, it’s more important to stick to your ideals and also be open to new ideas whenever possible.

    As far as birthdays go, this was probably not the OP’s best one. He just wanted to have a nice dinner at a good restaurant, but ended up in a fight with his girlfriend. Hopefully, they each understood the other’s point of view and decided to have different meals, but together.

    Do you think vegans and non-vegans can date? Share your honest thoughts down below.

    Folks were divided on the issue, with some getting mad about the girlfriend’s actions, and others disagreeing with how the poster acted

    Screenshot of a conversation discussing refusing to eat a vegan meal prepared for a girlfriend's birthday celebration.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you're looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you're looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    fatharry4 avatar
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago

    This reminds me of the time my partner really wanted a cat and I really didn't want a cat, so we compromised and got a cat.

    aerotica69 avatar
    sweet emotion
    sweet emotion
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago

    So, the girlfriend not only mocks OP's dietary choices; she knows it is his birthday, she knows he only tolerates her vegan food and she knows that he does NOT appreciate vegan imposters of real food. So what does she do? She makes vegan imposters of real food and then gets upset when - FOR HIS OWN D**N BIRTHDAY DINNER - he goes out and gets real food for himself. Why is it always a one-way street with these narrow-minded hippies?

