They say that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. But what if the apple doesn’t just fall nowhere near the tree, but does everything to roll in the opposite direction? Because the truth is not all kids want to be mirror images of their parents, and when they grow up, they often want to be nothing like their mom and dad.

Speaking of moms, there is a TikTok creator who runs her hugely popular channel “Not Like My Mother.” With a whopping 8.2 million total likes, the TikToker Meesh has won hearts just by sharing hilariously accurate and painfully relatable videos in a series with the same name–Not Like My Mother.

“Healing with humor & new habits,” the description of Meesh’s TikTok channel says, adding that it’s “100% satire” and “100% truth.” Scroll down to see how the creator does everything not to copy her mother in various situations and walks of life, which will surely ring a bell to many of you there!