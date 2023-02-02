“I Refuse To Be Like My Mother”: Woman Shares 35 Things She Will No Longer Do Like Her Mother
They say that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. But what if the apple doesn’t just fall nowhere near the tree, but does everything to roll in the opposite direction? Because the truth is not all kids want to be mirror images of their parents, and when they grow up, they often want to be nothing like their mom and dad.
Speaking of moms, there is a TikTok creator who runs her hugely popular channel “Not Like My Mother.” With a whopping 8.2 million total likes, the TikToker Meesh has won hearts just by sharing hilariously accurate and painfully relatable videos in a series with the same name–Not Like My Mother.
“Healing with humor & new habits,” the description of Meesh’s TikTok channel says, adding that it’s “100% satire” and “100% truth.” Scroll down to see how the creator does everything not to copy her mother in various situations and walks of life, which will surely ring a bell to many of you there!
The Millennial urge to keep the boxes that our cell phones came in. I was born in '84 and I still have no idea why I do this. But, thanks to the Internet, I know I'm not alone.
Aaah the optimism in this... sure, when someone tells the same story you've heard a few times before, go on and listen it out. And don't interrupt someone who is having a monologue and making wrong assumtions along the way. And when they say they believe their hause is haunted and it should be burned down, believe it and encourage them... Point being: It's a nice concept but not good to use always.(Or maybe she means when people talk about certain subjects?)
An alternative, if you are not using the washing machine every day, is to have bucket of water, with some disinfectant in the water. When you use a cloth drop it into the water. When the bucket is full, or you're doing a load of laundry, add the rags. If you are using a front loading washing machine, put the rags into a laundry bag.
My mother doesn't believe in mental illness. She says depressed people can "stop feeling bad whenever they want to" and suicidal people "just want attention". Yeah, it's been a rough 40 years.
Maybe try not to use ‘single use items’ if you don’t like landfill.
To be fair, there was a marketing push through the 70s and 80s as to how bad butter was for you and how much healthier it was to use 'plant oil' margarine.
I work in retail and we sell a disgusting amount of Styrofoam plates and plastic cups and utensils. Because mining oil, shipping it to a refinery, turning it into plastic, molding it into shapes, shipping it to stores around the world, spending your hard-earned money on it, using it once, throwing it in the trash, and paying for someone to collect it and throw it into the ocean... is somehow less effort than washing a fork.
I cleaned my student tables with donated baby wipes. Same thing. Those wet soapy sponges look like they are cleaning but until you wipe the table after with a baby wipe you have no idea how dirty they still are. Art class. At the end of every class. An article I read of where kids get germs in school prompted this. It was a precovid article.
A personal choice. Would not make this into a good/bad thing. Your mom is free to decorate however she feels like. This is coming from a satanist btw.
While some of these seem OK. OP comes across as a bit wasteful and judgemental.
Wow, she sounds very bitter! I don’t know how wealthy their family was when growing up, but hoarding can come from fear of running out of something or not being able to afford to replace it. Of course I’m sure all our parents do strange things, or say awful things, sometimes without meaning to, or absolutely meaning to! Maybe it sounds less spiteful watching it.
That's exactly what I was thinking! "Wow, this seems bitter." I imagine she had a difficult childhood, but this post seemed kind of excessive.
I got bitter reading this post too. Very negative vibes. I stopped reading after #30 because I was getting too negative - I realized my comments are in the same tone, quite negative. Then realized it's just a tiktok post and I don't have to read this.
I'm sorry she had a bad childhood and a difficult mom, but acting out like this seems childish. Also stuff like supporting your community or interior design really is nothing you can judge other people by. Live and let live.
