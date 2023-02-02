They say that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. But what if the apple doesn’t just fall nowhere near the tree, but does everything to roll in the opposite direction? Because the truth is not all kids want to be mirror images of their parents, and when they grow up, they often want to be nothing like their mom and dad.

Speaking of moms, there is a TikTok creator who runs her hugely popular channel “Not Like My Mother.” With a whopping 8.2 million total likes, the TikToker Meesh has won hearts just by sharing hilariously accurate and painfully relatable videos in a series with the same name–Not Like My Mother.

“Healing with humor & new habits,” the description of Meesh’s TikTok channel says, adding that it’s “100% satire” and “100% truth.” Scroll down to see how the creator does everything not to copy her mother in various situations and walks of life, which will surely ring a bell to many of you there!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Refuse-To-Be-Like-My-Mother-Tiktok

notlikemymother Report

11points
POST
#2

Refuse-To-Be-Like-My-Mother-Tiktok

notlikemymother Report

10points
POST
Jeremy James
Jeremy James
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The Millennial urge to keep the boxes that our cell phones came in. I was born in '84 and I still have no idea why I do this. But, thanks to the Internet, I know I'm not alone.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Refuse-To-Be-Like-My-Mother-Tiktok

notlikemymother Report

9points
POST
Debbie
Debbie
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aaah the optimism in this... sure, when someone tells the same story you've heard a few times before, go on and listen it out. And don't interrupt someone who is having a monologue and making wrong assumtions along the way. And when they say they believe their hause is haunted and it should be burned down, believe it and encourage them... Point being: It's a nice concept but not good to use always.(Or maybe she means when people talk about certain subjects?)

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#4

Refuse-To-Be-Like-My-Mother-Tiktok

notlikemymother Report

8points
POST
LK
LK
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

An alternative, if you are not using the washing machine every day, is to have bucket of water, with some disinfectant in the water. When you use a cloth drop it into the water. When the bucket is full, or you're doing a load of laundry, add the rags. If you are using a front loading washing machine, put the rags into a laundry bag.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#5

Refuse-To-Be-Like-My-Mother-Tiktok

notlikemymother Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#6

Refuse-To-Be-Like-My-Mother-Tiktok

notlikemymother Report

8points
POST
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My mother doesn't believe in mental illness. She says depressed people can "stop feeling bad whenever they want to" and suicidal people "just want attention". Yeah, it's been a rough 40 years.

0
0points
reply
#7

Refuse-To-Be-Like-My-Mother-Tiktok

notlikemymother Report

7points
POST
October
October
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This whole post is basically about throwing stuff in the garbage...

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Refuse-To-Be-Like-My-Mother-Tiktok

notlikemymother Report

6points
POST
#9

Refuse-To-Be-Like-My-Mother-Tiktok

notlikemymother Report

5points
POST
Debbie
Debbie
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just don't start to breasfeed them, change their nappies.... That would be weird.

1
1point
reply
#10

Refuse-To-Be-Like-My-Mother-Tiktok

notlikemymother Report

5points
POST
DforDory
DforDory
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What did she even inspect it for? Just curious.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Refuse-To-Be-Like-My-Mother-Tiktok

notlikemymother Report

5points
POST
Elita One
Elita One
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So if the driver was driving like a f*****t you wouldn't tell them to stop? Okay.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Refuse-To-Be-Like-My-Mother-Tiktok

notlikemymother Report

4points
POST
View more comments
#13

Refuse-To-Be-Like-My-Mother-Tiktok

notlikemymother Report

4points
POST
Elita One
Elita One
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This ones stupid she's just throwing away perfectly good socks because they don't have a matching one. Just match them up with a similar sock, if they have different coloured soles than it doesn't matter if your wearing enclosed shoes, no one will see them.

13
13points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Refuse-To-Be-Like-My-Mother-Tiktok

notlikemymother Report

4points
POST
#15

Refuse-To-Be-Like-My-Mother-Tiktok

notlikemymother Report

4points
POST
Kayjunmoon
Kayjunmoon
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe try not to use ‘single use items’ if you don’t like landfill.

3
3points
reply
#16

Refuse-To-Be-Like-My-Mother-Tiktok

notlikemymother Report

4points
POST
ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But first, use the solo cups you already have....

3
3points
reply
#17

Refuse-To-Be-Like-My-Mother-Tiktok

notlikemymother Report

3points
POST
#18

Refuse-To-Be-Like-My-Mother-Tiktok

notlikemymother Report

3points
POST
Jill Rhodry
Jill Rhodry
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To be fair, there was a marketing push through the 70s and 80s as to how bad butter was for you and how much healthier it was to use 'plant oil' margarine.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

Refuse-To-Be-Like-My-Mother-Tiktok

notlikemymother Report

3points
POST
#20

Refuse-To-Be-Like-My-Mother-Tiktok

notlikemymother Report

3points
POST
Do Not
Do Not
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There is absolutely nothing wrong with have emergency food. In fact, it's recommended.

10
10points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Refuse-To-Be-Like-My-Mother-Tiktok

notlikemymother Report

3points
POST
Jeremy James
Jeremy James
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I work in retail and we sell a disgusting amount of Styrofoam plates and plastic cups and utensils. Because mining oil, shipping it to a refinery, turning it into plastic, molding it into shapes, shipping it to stores around the world, spending your hard-earned money on it, using it once, throwing it in the trash, and paying for someone to collect it and throw it into the ocean... is somehow less effort than washing a fork.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#22

Refuse-To-Be-Like-My-Mother-Tiktok

notlikemymother Report

3points
POST
DforDory
DforDory
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I agree in case the old one is not used or it is not wearable anymore.

0
0points
reply
#23

Refuse-To-Be-Like-My-Mother-Tiktok

notlikemymother Report

3points
POST
#24

Refuse-To-Be-Like-My-Mother-Tiktok

notlikemymother Report

3points
POST
LK
LK
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In my country, you can take expired or surplus medication to a pharmacist, and they will safely dispose of it. It's is not a good idea to put it into the bin/trash.

7
7points
reply
#25

Refuse-To-Be-Like-My-Mother-Tiktok

notlikemymother Report

2points
POST
Elita One
Elita One
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One little tear in the rubber and she's throwing it away, does the rest of it not work?

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#26

Refuse-To-Be-Like-My-Mother-Tiktok

notlikemymother Report

2points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I see you don't have kids.

3
3points
reply
#27

Refuse-To-Be-Like-My-Mother-Tiktok

notlikemymother Report

2points
POST
#28

Refuse-To-Be-Like-My-Mother-Tiktok

notlikemymother Report

2points
POST
#29

Refuse-To-Be-Like-My-Mother-Tiktok

notlikemymother Report

2points
POST
DforDory
DforDory
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I still like going to the store or the market, because when ordering, it's a gamble, so I like to have the choice of which potato or whatever I take home.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#30

Refuse-To-Be-Like-My-Mother-Tiktok

notlikemymother Report

1point
POST
Bluetoyou
Bluetoyou
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I cleaned my student tables with donated baby wipes. Same thing. Those wet soapy sponges look like they are cleaning but until you wipe the table after with a baby wipe you have no idea how dirty they still are. Art class. At the end of every class. An article I read of where kids get germs in school prompted this. It was a precovid article.

2
2points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Refuse-To-Be-Like-My-Mother-Tiktok

notlikemymother Report

1point
POST
Jaana Kaurisalo
Jaana Kaurisalo
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A personal choice. Would not make this into a good/bad thing. Your mom is free to decorate however she feels like. This is coming from a satanist btw.

1
1point
reply
#32

Refuse-To-Be-Like-My-Mother-Tiktok

notlikemymother Report

1point
POST
#33

Refuse-To-Be-Like-My-Mother-Tiktok

notlikemymother Report

0points
POST
Follo00
Follo00
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This woman has a lot to unpack

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#34

Refuse-To-Be-Like-My-Mother-Tiktok

notlikemymother Report

-1point
POST
DforDory
DforDory
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Depends for how long. Since bigger bags are cheaper,I always buy those and I use clip seal and put it in a place in the kitchen where I see it,so I don't forget it.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#35

Refuse-To-Be-Like-My-Mother-Tiktok

notlikemymother Report

-4points
POST
DforDory
DforDory
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I definitely wouldn't throw that into the communal... I try to find a use for it,or it goes into the selective.

2
2points
reply
View more comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!