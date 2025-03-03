ADVERTISEMENT

Whether you’re spiritual or not, you probably agree that nobody should come into your home and start performing rituals that you’re not comfortable with. As a host, you’re meant to be welcoming to your guests. But as a guest, you don’t want to impose your values and beliefs on the host.

Redditor u/ToilandTroubleXXO turned to the AITA community for some impartial advice after sharing how her “witchy” friend wanted to “spiritually cleanse” her new house. She was very upset when the author refused to give in to her demands. Scroll down for the full story, as well as the internet’s reactions.

RELATED:

Some people are very spiritual and believe that performing certain rituals can help ‘cleanse’ their and others’ homes

Share icon

Image credits: wirestock / Envato (not the actual photo)

A woman opened up about how her “witchy” friend kept pressuring her to burn sage in her new home

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ToilandTroubleXXO

There might be some potential benefits to burning or consuming sage; however, there simply isn’t enough scientific research done to support these claims

A good rule of thumb is not to force your host or your guests to do something they’re clearly not comfortable with doing.

Generally speaking, it’s often best to avoid divisive topics when you’re over for a housewarming party, dinner, or board game night. So, discussing religion, spirituality, politics, and other contentious topics isn’t something you want unless your goal is to get everyone worked up and irritated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone comes from different cultural and religious backgrounds, so imposing your beliefs on someone else, especially during a social gathering, is simply impolite.

According to Verywell Mind, there might be some benefits to burning or using sage; however, there still isn’t conclusive evidence for this. “Note that while there is some research evidence to support these benefits, it remains preliminary. Many of these findings have not been observed in studies with human participants; more research is needed.”

Proponents of using sage argue that the phenolic compounds in it may have an antioxidant effect. Meanwhile, using sage internally might potentially relieve headaches and sore throat pain, reduce inflammation, support digestion, reduce depression, protect against memory loss, and protect against bacterial and viral infections.

But, again, there isn’t enough research to prove any of these things.

If you plan on using sage internally, you should speak to your doctor beforehand

Burning sage creates smoke, which can cause health problems for individuals prone to asthma and other respiratory conditions.

People who believe in alternative medicine and who burn sage tend to think that the smoke can help destroy bacteria, viruses, and fungi.

They also think that sage can repel insects, purify objects, improve mood, reduce stress, and improve intuition.

ADVERTISEMENT

The FDA in the US has approved the use of sage as a spice or for seasoning. “In general, the use of sage for health purposes is recognized as safe. But if you plan on using sage internally, it is important to let your doctor know (just as you should with any complementary medicines you take),” Verywell Mind explains.

Furthermore, you should not ingest too much of the substance. “Some species of sage contain thujone, which can have an effect on the nervous system. Twelve or more drops of sage oil is considered to be a toxic dose. Some potential side effects of extended use of sage include restlessness, rapid heart rate, vertigo, vomiting, kidney damage, seizures, and tremors.”

Do you know any people who burn sage to cleanse their and other people’s homes, dear Pandas? Has anyone in your social circle offered to do this at your home? How would you react if they kept insisting on doing it? Let us know in the comments.

Most people thought that the friend’s behavior was way out of line. Here’s what they said

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

There are always internet users who are contrarians. Here’s one person’s very different perspective