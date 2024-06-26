Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Am I The Jerk For Dumping My Sister’s Toddler Onto Our Parents And Refusing To Babysit?”
Relationships

“Am I The Jerk For Dumping My Sister’s Toddler Onto Our Parents And Refusing To Babysit?”

It’s virtually impossible to belong to a family without getting the short end of the stick. There’s so much compromise that someone inevitably has to sacrifice.

But when Liya (who’s known on Reddit as Ayumi_Doll) was unexpectedly put in a position to babysit their nephew despite having a hectic work schedule, and a multitude of other obstacles, they couldn’t.

Faced with the dilemma of balancing personal responsibilities and their family’s expectations, Liya chose the former and unloaded the boy to his grandparents, but as they explained in a post on ‘Am I the [Jerk]?‘, that sparked significant backlash.

This person’s sister pressured them into babysitting her toddler

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

But they just couldn’t do it

Image credits: Sarah Chai (not the actual photo)

Image source:  ayumi_doll

As people reacted to the story, its author provided more information to them

The vast majority said Liya did nothing wrong

Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

deliagoth1 avatar
PeakyBlinder
PeakyBlinder
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not your child, not your responsibility - if your parents want to be mad at someone it should be your sister

de-snoekies avatar
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Exactly. People who say "It takes a village" are people who try to saddle someone else with their responsibility. It doesn't take a village: it just takes two parents who take responsibility for their child. All the rest is just a bonus.

lmm-kuiper avatar
Sanne
Sanne
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Amazing. Saying no because you want to watch Netflix is fine, but saying no because you need to work, are still sick, hyperfocus and don't have a child safe house is not fine. How can OP even entertain the idea that they might be the a*****e? I'd never babysit little nephew again.

zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As someone who is 100% WFH it really annoys when people think I can do anything I want anytime at home. I'm working!

