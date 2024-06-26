“Am I The Jerk For Dumping My Sister’s Toddler Onto Our Parents And Refusing To Babysit?”
It’s virtually impossible to belong to a family without getting the short end of the stick. There’s so much compromise that someone inevitably has to sacrifice.
But when Liya (who’s known on Reddit as Ayumi_Doll) was unexpectedly put in a position to babysit their nephew despite having a hectic work schedule, and a multitude of other obstacles, they couldn’t.
Faced with the dilemma of balancing personal responsibilities and their family’s expectations, Liya chose the former and unloaded the boy to his grandparents, but as they explained in a post on ‘Am I the [Jerk]?‘, that sparked significant backlash.
This person’s sister pressured them into babysitting her toddler
Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)
But they just couldn’t do it
Image credits: Sarah Chai (not the actual photo)
Image source: ayumi_doll
As people reacted to the story, its author provided more information to them
The vast majority said Liya did nothing wrong
Not your child, not your responsibility - if your parents want to be mad at someone it should be your sister
Exactly. People who say "It takes a village" are people who try to saddle someone else with their responsibility. It doesn't take a village: it just takes two parents who take responsibility for their child. All the rest is just a bonus.
Amazing. Saying no because you want to watch Netflix is fine, but saying no because you need to work, are still sick, hyperfocus and don't have a child safe house is not fine. How can OP even entertain the idea that they might be the a*****e? I'd never babysit little nephew again.
As someone who is 100% WFH it really annoys when people think I can do anything I want anytime at home. I'm working!
Not your child, not your responsibility - if your parents want to be mad at someone it should be your sister
Exactly. People who say "It takes a village" are people who try to saddle someone else with their responsibility. It doesn't take a village: it just takes two parents who take responsibility for their child. All the rest is just a bonus.
Amazing. Saying no because you want to watch Netflix is fine, but saying no because you need to work, are still sick, hyperfocus and don't have a child safe house is not fine. How can OP even entertain the idea that they might be the a*****e? I'd never babysit little nephew again.
As someone who is 100% WFH it really annoys when people think I can do anything I want anytime at home. I'm working!
29
10