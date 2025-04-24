Man Smashes Cake In GF’s Face On Her Birthday, Acts Shocked When She Ends Things

ADVERTISEMENT

Normally, getting some food on your “nice clothes” or even face at a more important event can be somewhat mortifying. However, at the same time, there are people out there, particularly men, who truly think getting cake all over their girlfriends or even wife’s face is the pinnacle of comedy.

A woman asked the internet if she was wrong to not apologize for slapping her boyfriend after he smashed a cake into her face on his birthday. We reached out to the woman who posted the story via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

Smashing someone’s face into a cake on their birthday should be a faux pas

So one woman was mortified when her boyfriend did exactly that

Image credits: Known_Initiative7193

Humans have a weird relationship hitting folks with cake

While most folks have probably heard (or perhaps even seen) the somewhat dumb trend of the happy couple at a wedding smashing cake into each other’s faces, there are also older traditions involving birthday cakes. For example, in Mexico, one might encounter “La Mordida” (meaning, “the bite”) at a birthday party. As one can probably guess, this involves the person whose birthday it is getting their face pushed into a cake.

Its origins are unclear, but there are somewhat similar traditions dating back to the ancient world. Ancient Romans would break up a cake made of barley over the bride’s head for good luck. The couple would then also eat some of the crumbs. However, importantly, this cake was more of a sacrificial dish and wasn’t, ostensibly, what the guests were supposed to enjoy later. The entire rite, rather darkly, was about male domination and fertility.

Much later, 17th century traditions would see the bride toss a piece of cake over her head also in pursuit of good fortune. There was a Yorkshire variation of this where the cake would have incisions that were not fully cut, so the groom could break it over the bride’s head. Why all of these weddings involve the bride seeking good luck and the groom striking her with food is anyone’s guess.

However, ultimately, it’s not at all hard to understand why a person would not want any of this to happen to them, particularly at their own wedding or birthday. It’s important to note that she described her appearance and makeup. Those things are neither that easy, nor cheap. People want to look good at their birthday, it’s simple. Ruining it with cake (and ruining the cake one paid for) is a bad idea.

But it should be obvious that no one wants to be covered in cake

One can debate whether or not slapping him was appropriate, but it’s worth noting that she actively resisted and he insisted. This is physical force being applied, even if it doesn’t “seem” as bad as a slap. At worst, her response was directly proportionate to what he did. The mom being “humiliated” is ridiculous because everyone just saw her son forcibly push a woman’s face into a cake. This wouldn’t be “funny” even if he was six years old, much less a grown adult man.

Him thinking “she never loved him” is similarly ridiculous and is just a smokescreen for him not being able to accept the consequences of his own actions. The fact that he used force on his own girlfriend for a deeply dumb prank is a pretty good reason to never trust him again, yet this doesn’t seem to have clicked with him at all.

The fact that he tried to blame her for his family “hating” her is just a red flag. Despite, apparently, being sorry, he has not tried to convince them that ultimately he did something dumb and bad. She quite correctly realized that his behavior is pretty indicative of who he is and how he’ll continue to behave. This is a glimpse of her future and the fact that he thought this was a good idea and didn’t immediately apologize is very telling.

The idea that because he paid for this cake, he can do this is similarly absurd. He should try that at his next dinner, take whatever he ordered and throw it at another guest. No doubt “I paid for it” won’t go over well at all. At the very least, hopefully this can be a warning for anyone planning a similar prank that it really won’t end up being anything close to funny.

Most, understandably, thought she wasn’t wrong to be angry

A few seemed adamant that a slap was too much