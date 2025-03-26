ADVERTISEMENT

Red flags are usually something that indicates trouble. Something that screams, “Run! Run as fast as you can!”

But for some people, such flags work like a magic potion, suddenly making them weak in the knees for the person bearing them. Members of the ‘Ask Reddit’ community recently opened up about red flags they can’t help but be attracted to. Their answers covered all sorts of red flags, like being too clingy or lovebombing, among other things, which would make many people run for the hills. But these netizens choose to run toward the flag. Scroll down to find their comments on the list below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A thoughtful man and an upset woman, highlighting relationship red flags. Emotionally Unavailable men. And they suck because they have otherwise wonderful qualities as a partner but can’t get over their hump. They also can’t have those serious conversations. One told me they’d rather run into a burning building than talk about their feelings.

Illwoon , The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Man surprising woman with a bouquet of red roses, covering her eyes, illustrating attraction to red flags. Lovebombing and men who are crazy/obsessed with me.

    lucidbeach , pressfoto / freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Man in a white shirt, talking on the phone and working on a laptop, possibly contemplating red flags in a dimly lit office. Workaholic men with control issues.

    First-Web-6103 , Stockbusters / freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    A woman in a black dress glances at a man, symbolizing attraction to red flags. I'm attracted to girls I have no chance with. That's the real red flag.

    JimAbaddon , teksomolika / freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    A cheerful couple outside, the woman playfully on the man's back, both smiling, symbolizing relationship red flags attraction. Very clingy women. I really enjoy being clung to. I'll wear her as a backpack if she wants, just hold me. :)

    Whiskey-Weather , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    A couple in a tense discussion at home, highlighting relationship red flags. Obsessive neediness

    Codependency is great

    Asocial personality towards other people

    Possessiveness


    Basically a yandere type. If it's a red flag, that's cause it catches my attention

    _Norman_Bates , EyeEm / freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    A smiling couple shares a warm moment on the couch, exhibiting potential red flags in their dynamic. Guys who use humor as a coping mechanism.

    will_write_for_tacos , Stockbusters / freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    A man and woman arguing intensely in a living room, illustrating relationship red flags. The crazies.

    Fun_Ad_145 , oscaarcc / freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Two men sitting closely, one comforting the other, illustrating emotional support and therapy needs. Depression coded boys with self-deprecating humor/bitterness at the world. I think it's because I suppress those traits in myself.

    No-Sport-4122 , rawpixel.com / freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Woman sipping a drink with a lemon slice, highlighting red flags in attraction behavior. Middle aged drunk sexually liberated women whose kisses taste of smoke and alcohol.

    Hackbraten666 , mimagephotography / freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lovemysuffolk avatar
    lovemy suffolk
    lovemy suffolk
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Too bad I'm happily married, I'd have been prime for this person about 28 yrs ago ...oh, wait...😆

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Couple in an intimate embrace, highlighting relationship red flags. When she told me she had s*x before coming over for my turn

    anon , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Man in black jacket talking to a woman in red sweater, highlighting relationship red flags. Manipulative as f**k. I love how they work people, I love how they work me and ruin anyone caught between.

    Total_Forever5768 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Three people in discussion, one appearing thoughtful, possibly addressing red flags in relationships. I like women that everyone else hates. You would think that would be a hint but no

    Negative_Raccoon_486 , cookie_studio / freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Woman with dark makeup and black bob hairstyle, wearing a black choker and heart pendant, embodying red flag allure. Girls who are into creepy s**t. Sometimes, i think I'm just looking for a female version of myself

    Kool-AidFreshman , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Couple arguing intensely, showcasing red flags in relationships. Displaying the symptoms of BPD where I’m the limerent object for that person.

    Down to do any stupid activity we think of 💯
    Excitement 💯
    Fun 💯
    Best s*x ever 💯

    Aaand then it always crashes and burns spectacularly and I’m paranoid there’s a crazy person out for my blood and wondering what it is in me that keeps this cycle going.

    Fool me once shame on you, fool me in 70% of my adult relationships and I’m definitely the common denominator here.

    AmoremCaroFactumEst , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Person in a red striped shirt and glasses, seated in a group setting, illustrating red flags in relationships. Arrogance and people who believe they’re very intelligent/more intelligent than most people. Or smarter than me, at least.

    Capital_Chapter1006 , mallivan / freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    A woman laughing loudly in a wooden setting, expressing emotion that may relate to red flags in relationships. A f*****g unhinged and inappropriate laugh

    SomeDudeWithALaptop , OurWhisky Foundation / unsplash Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Woman checks phone while man sleeps, illustrating relationship red flags. A little bit of jealousy/possessiveness...because I am that way too

    yup_yup1111 , Getty Images / freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Person wrapped in a blanket, showing signs of concern related to red flags and therapy needs. Depressed / debbie downer chicks.

    CrystalSplicer , dmytrohai / freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    A woman in a stylish outfit with red lipstick and blonde hair in a modern office setting, embodying red flags attraction. Narcissism. Looks a hell of a lot like self confidence until it's too late.

    BroseppeVerdi , EyeEm / freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    A couple seated on steps, leaning against an old door, embodying relationship red flags. Short little goth girls with daddy issues

    New_Camp4174 , teksomolika / freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    A woman in a blue shirt seems upset, gesturing behind a man in a gray shirt, highlighting red flags in relationships. Being clingy or annoying, I'd say

    billu_tillu , Drazen Zigic / freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    A couple sitting on a bed, the woman embraces the man from behind, illustrating relationship red flags and emotional support. Emotional dependence... I have a serious problem with wanting to comfort a sad little guy lol

    Mushroom_Squid17 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    A couple at a cafe, woman resting on man's shoulder, illustrating relationship red flags. I like clingy. Like, send me texts throughout the day. Tell me how much you like me/love me. Send me good morning/good night texts. If there's something going on in your day message me. Stuff like that. If we're on the couch together, put an arm around me, just behave like you're "afraid to lose me" i love that s**t.

    My ex really disliked that stuff.

    Sad_Bodybuilder_186 , prostooleh / freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    A couple embracing on a bed, illustrating attraction and potential therapy-related red flags. They are terrific in bed, but act slightly odd out of it. That should be a red flag for me. They usually end up being bat s**t crazy once I’ve committed to the relationship.

    But to be fair. The common denominator is me. Maybe I *drive* them crazy. Who knows?

    InternationalBand494 , Getty Images / unsplash Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Man observing woman on phone, displaying interest in relationship red flags. Jealous, controlling, possessive men.

    I love it when a guy demands to check my phone, questions me about where I've been, tries to tell me I can't go out wearing that dress, etc.

    I know it's sooo unhealthy but it's such a turn on

    NeedsItRough , EmilyStock / freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lovemysuffolk avatar
    lovemy suffolk
    lovemy suffolk
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oosh. Give it 6 or 7 years, got Domestic violence written all over it. I hope OP gets therapy before getting their face bashed in.😕

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #27

    Man in a brown sweater looks thoughtful as a woman walks away, highlighting relationship red flags. Girls that I know might be a "flight risk" when things start to get serious....

    I STILL miss the last one, introduced me to her kids one week, the next was too busy to hang, smh.

    MeFivePointO , Alena Darmel / freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    A couple standing in an alley, smiling at each other, highlighting relationship red flags in conversation. I was told by a girl I dated years and years ago that I've had too much success with unavailable women, and I think she was honestly spot on. I think for a long time there, I attached value to the idea of "winning over" or "convincing" a girl I was into that I was totally a high value dude and she should totally date me. That whole "alpha male" b******t, really. Conversely, it caused me to almost be universally disinterested in women who DID express interest in me up front. I always told myself it was cause they all just weren't my type physically, but I'm not so sure now. Maybe it was always more psychological.

    I'm at the point now where I just kinda want something in between: I want a girl who excites me and sparks some feelings of lust, but who is also mutually into me. I'm not really interested in trying to chase or "persuade" people anymore. A mutual chase, maybe. Like "hey, I'm clearly demonstrating that I like you, so let's play a little game of tag." That can be fun. But not that whole "on the hunt" mentality.

    magicscreenman , shurkin_son /f reepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Man playing guitar with a woman in a sparkling dress, representing attraction to relationship red flags. Musicians and artists. They tend to hate themselves, can't get anything done, bad mental health, unreliable, no money, sometimes substance abuse problems. But damned if I don't think they're the only guys interesting enough to bother with. I'm not going to spend my precious time with a guy who works at a bank and wants to go to a baseball game on the weekends.

    Livid_Parsnip6190 , master1305 / freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Person with tattoos wearing a graphic t-shirt stands on a road, illustrating attraction to red flags. Short girls with thick thighs, tattoos, and trauma.

    WilmaTonguefit , Martin Podsiad / unsplash Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    It’s deemed by society that people who are in a relationship with someone and they decide not to have friends of the opposite s*x is a red flag. To me this is a green flag. It will always be a very very green flag. 

    iOawe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Neediness.

    I'm an anxious attachment type so when a woman needs me, I feel like I have value.

    noopnoop2286 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Sarcastic women who spend all their time with their nose in a book.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Silence. I find it mysterious and intriguing. It’s all good until you’re in a relationship with the person and it’s like having a relationship with a wall.

    BlondeKicker-17 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Guys who are mean to me but secretly in LOVE with me. Bad boys. Guys who are desperate/obsessive for me. Impulsive. Opinionated. Argumentative. Not polite. Wear all black. Unpredictable. Obsessed with my gender to an unhealthy level. Inherently REALLY smart at almost everything but don’t care. Don’t care about social shaming. They make sure they always get what they want. Slightly misogynistic. Insecure guys with inner turmoil/anger. 😮‍💨

    minetalk18847 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Emotionally unavailable.

    It feels nice not to be threatened with actually having to stay with them or anything. I like that they don't try to take over my life, and if they wanted to do that, they just leave quietly without saying anything. They don't ask questions, they don't make a fuss, they don't ask for what they need, they just give up and disappear.

    Definitely safer than other possibilities.

    StrawbraryLiberry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    I love opinionated girls who'll argue with me for the sake of it and generally just despise everything.

    The one that got away kinda thing was this absolutely stunning Lebanese girl who told my friend to go f**k himself when he tried to peer pressure her into something.

    You argue with me and even slightly attractive, I'm immediately smitten.

    Wy3Naut Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    A guy being overly protective

    blackmetalbmo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Avoidant attachment styles. From start to finish, I've seen the dance I get caught in with these people. It's not fun, always ends badly, and I know better, but I can't seem to stay away from them.

    8bit-wizard Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!