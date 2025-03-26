But for some people, such flags work like a magic potion, suddenly making them weak in the knees for the person bearing them. Members of the ‘Ask Reddit’ community recently opened up about red flags they can’t help but be attracted to. Their answers covered all sorts of red flags, like being too clingy or lovebombing, among other things, which would make many people run for the hills. But these netizens choose to run toward the flag . Scroll down to find their comments on the list below.

Red flags are usually something that indicates trouble. Something that screams, “Run! Run as fast as you can!”

#1 Emotionally Unavailable men. And they suck because they have otherwise wonderful qualities as a partner but can’t get over their hump. They also can’t have those serious conversations. One told me they’d rather run into a burning building than talk about their feelings.

#2 Lovebombing and men who are crazy/obsessed with me.

#3 Workaholic men with control issues.

#4 I'm attracted to girls I have no chance with. That's the real red flag.

#5 Very clingy women. I really enjoy being clung to. I'll wear her as a backpack if she wants, just hold me. :)

#6 Obsessive neediness



Codependency is great



Asocial personality towards other people



Possessiveness





Basically a yandere type. If it's a red flag, that's cause it catches my attention

#7 Guys who use humor as a coping mechanism.

#8 The crazies.

#9 Depression coded boys with self-deprecating humor/bitterness at the world. I think it's because I suppress those traits in myself.

#10 Middle aged drunk sexually liberated women whose kisses taste of smoke and alcohol.

#11 When she told me she had s*x before coming over for my turn

#12 Manipulative as f**k. I love how they work people, I love how they work me and ruin anyone caught between.

#13 I like women that everyone else hates. You would think that would be a hint but no

#14 Girls who are into creepy s**t. Sometimes, i think I'm just looking for a female version of myself

#15 Displaying the symptoms of BPD where I’m the limerent object for that person.



Down to do any stupid activity we think of 💯

Excitement 💯

Fun 💯

Best s*x ever 💯



Aaand then it always crashes and burns spectacularly and I’m paranoid there’s a crazy person out for my blood and wondering what it is in me that keeps this cycle going.



Fool me once shame on you, fool me in 70% of my adult relationships and I’m definitely the common denominator here.

#16 Arrogance and people who believe they’re very intelligent/more intelligent than most people. Or smarter than me, at least.

#17 A f*****g unhinged and inappropriate laugh

#18 A little bit of jealousy/possessiveness...because I am that way too

#19 Depressed / debbie downer chicks.

#20 Narcissism. Looks a hell of a lot like self confidence until it's too late.

#21 Short little goth girls with daddy issues

#22 Being clingy or annoying, I'd say

#23 Emotional dependence... I have a serious problem with wanting to comfort a sad little guy lol

#24 I like clingy. Like, send me texts throughout the day. Tell me how much you like me/love me. Send me good morning/good night texts. If there's something going on in your day message me. Stuff like that. If we're on the couch together, put an arm around me, just behave like you're "afraid to lose me" i love that s**t.



My ex really disliked that stuff.

#25 They are terrific in bed, but act slightly odd out of it. That should be a red flag for me. They usually end up being bat s**t crazy once I’ve committed to the relationship.



But to be fair. The common denominator is me. Maybe I *drive* them crazy. Who knows?

#26 Jealous, controlling, possessive men.



I love it when a guy demands to check my phone, questions me about where I've been, tries to tell me I can't go out wearing that dress, etc.



I know it's sooo unhealthy but it's such a turn on

#27 Girls that I know might be a "flight risk" when things start to get serious....



I STILL miss the last one, introduced me to her kids one week, the next was too busy to hang, smh.

#28 I was told by a girl I dated years and years ago that I've had too much success with unavailable women, and I think she was honestly spot on. I think for a long time there, I attached value to the idea of "winning over" or "convincing" a girl I was into that I was totally a high value dude and she should totally date me. That whole "alpha male" b******t, really. Conversely, it caused me to almost be universally disinterested in women who DID express interest in me up front. I always told myself it was cause they all just weren't my type physically, but I'm not so sure now. Maybe it was always more psychological.



I'm at the point now where I just kinda want something in between: I want a girl who excites me and sparks some feelings of lust, but who is also mutually into me. I'm not really interested in trying to chase or "persuade" people anymore. A mutual chase, maybe. Like "hey, I'm clearly demonstrating that I like you, so let's play a little game of tag." That can be fun. But not that whole "on the hunt" mentality.

#29 Musicians and artists. They tend to hate themselves, can't get anything done, bad mental health, unreliable, no money, sometimes substance abuse problems. But damned if I don't think they're the only guys interesting enough to bother with. I'm not going to spend my precious time with a guy who works at a bank and wants to go to a baseball game on the weekends.

#30 Short girls with thick thighs, tattoos, and trauma.

#31 It’s deemed by society that people who are in a relationship with someone and they decide not to have friends of the opposite s*x is a red flag. To me this is a green flag. It will always be a very very green flag.

#32 Neediness.



I'm an anxious attachment type so when a woman needs me, I feel like I have value.

#33 Sarcastic women who spend all their time with their nose in a book.

#34 Silence. I find it mysterious and intriguing. It’s all good until you’re in a relationship with the person and it’s like having a relationship with a wall.

#35 Guys who are mean to me but secretly in LOVE with me. Bad boys. Guys who are desperate/obsessive for me. Impulsive. Opinionated. Argumentative. Not polite. Wear all black. Unpredictable. Obsessed with my gender to an unhealthy level. Inherently REALLY smart at almost everything but don’t care. Don’t care about social shaming. They make sure they always get what they want. Slightly misogynistic. Insecure guys with inner turmoil/anger. 😮‍💨

#36 Emotionally unavailable.



It feels nice not to be threatened with actually having to stay with them or anything. I like that they don't try to take over my life, and if they wanted to do that, they just leave quietly without saying anything. They don't ask questions, they don't make a fuss, they don't ask for what they need, they just give up and disappear.



Definitely safer than other possibilities.

#37 I love opinionated girls who'll argue with me for the sake of it and generally just despise everything.



The one that got away kinda thing was this absolutely stunning Lebanese girl who told my friend to go f**k himself when he tried to peer pressure her into something.



You argue with me and even slightly attractive, I'm immediately smitten.

#38 A guy being overly protective