3 Red Flags In A Job Interview, According To This Leadership Coach

It is well known that looking for a job is an exhausting and stressful thing that might take some time. And while we prepare for this marathon of scrolling and searching for a suitable position, sending an endless amount of emails, and preparing ourselves for interviews, we oftentimes forget that those on the other side also have to get ready themselves and present their company as appealing. Having this in mind, TikTok user @courageousleadership, also known as leadership coach Robyn L Garrett, shared a useful video that now has almost 22k likes. She addressed those who are actively looking for jobs and so often go to interviews, warning them to look for these 3 red flags that might appear while talking to a potential employer.

The job hunt both sounds like and is a challenging matter that requires a lot of patience and preparation

The first sign that indicates that something is off is if the interviewer comes in late, especially if they look confused and flustered, stating that they are late because another meeting went longer than expected. According to the specialist, this shows that the place they work is disorganized. However, some people online weren’t that quick to agree with this as they believed that being late by a couple of minutes is normal. Unless the employer is late more than 20 minutes and then doesn’t even apologize for this, as revealed by one of the TikTok users in the comments section, then it seems to be quite a major warning sign.

Leadership coach Robyn L Garrett decided to reveal what are 3 red flags that a person should look for during a job interview

Without going too much into detail, the woman continued with the second red flag – employers using an old interview method where only they are allowed to ask questions, without giving a possible employee an opportunity to find out what is important to them about the company. This “interrogation” type of method shows that boss is not interested in “equal partnership.”

The third warning sign that was presented by Garrett stated the employer must be ready to answer all the questions that are related to the new employee’s role. They should know what is expected of the new person, how they should do it, and how they’re going to measure their achievements. If the employer themselves can’t answer these questions, it means that the person taking this role is putting themselves into a risky situation.

People online were quick to share their own job interview experiences, starting a discussion on how accurate these red flags are

Users online were quick to agree with these observations as many of them have already experienced something similar. Even though these 3 red flags were illustrated by the examples of people in the comments, some of them also gave some interesting insights. One of the TikTok users made a fair note that now there are some newly created positions that are hard to explain or measure their success until someone simply tests it out. Some of them also tried to justify an employer being late by stating that now, when very often these interviews are held online, a lot can occur that might make them late not by their own fault.

Users online revealed how their interviewers were late and didn’t apologize for it or even forgot about the meeting

Those who have been in a job hunt for quite some time know that as time passes, it seems that there are no great opportunities, and the doors and windows to the world of success are shut firmly. So how do you keep yourself motivated? It’s important not to let job searching get to your head to the point where you stress about things that you can’t control. Not finding a proper work position can lower your self-esteem, so it’s crucial to keep that confidence and remember your every accomplishment. What helps too is an understanding that you’re not alone in this, so talking to someone who’s going through the same or keeping in touch with your family and friends helps not to disengage from the world. It’s also helpful to keep up with your daily routine and think about what other things and activities make you happy. Maybe this is how you’ll unexpectedly find your new passion or even a career path.

