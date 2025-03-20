20 Realistic Portraits By Mariusz Kędzierski
Mariusz Kędzierski is a talented artist whose story is as inspiring as his artwork. Born without arms, he didn’t let this challenge stop him from pursuing his passion for drawing. Instead of seeing it as a barrier, Mariusz found unique ways to adapt and create captivating works of art. Over the years, his pieces have been displayed in galleries across the world, proving that nothing can stand in the way of creativity when you’re determined.
Through his work, Mariusz shows that art is about more than just technique—it's about expressing yourself and overcoming obstacles. Scroll down take a closer look at some of Mariusz’s most impressive drawings!
More info: Instagram | mariuszkedzierski.net | Facebook | x.com | tiktok.com | youtube.com
Man In A Cap, 2021
Pencil on papier
40x50 cm
Untitled, 2020
Pencil on paper
35x50cm
Freckled Girl, 2021
Pencil on paper
35x50 cm
2019
Pencil on paper
35x50 cm
Untitled, 2020
Pencil on paper
35x50 cm
Untitled, 2021
Pencil on paper
40x50 cm
Thinking About The Future, 2021
Pencil on paper
35x50 cm
Untitled, 2022
Pencil on paper
35x45 cm
Untitled, 2022
Pencil on paper
35x50 cm
Portrait, 2023
Pencil on paper
35x50 cm
Sara, 2022 - 2024
Pencil on peper
50x70 cm
Shy, 2018
Pencil on paper
34x46 cm
Experience, 2020
Pencil on paper
35x50 cm
Untitled, 2021
Pencil on paper
35x50 cm
Mercedes W113 Pagoda, 2022
Pencil on paper
50x70 cm
Fun, 2023
Pencil on paper
35x50 cm
Woman In Scarf, 2023
Pencil on paper
35x50 cm
Contrast, 2024
Pencil on paper
35x50 cm
Aleksandra, 2019
Pencil on paper
35x50 cm
Audrey Hepburn, 2017
Pencil on paper
30x40 cm