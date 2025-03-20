ADVERTISEMENT

Mariusz Kędzierski is a talented artist whose story is as inspiring as his artwork. Born without arms, he didn’t let this challenge stop him from pursuing his passion for drawing. Instead of seeing it as a barrier, Mariusz found unique ways to adapt and create captivating works of art. Over the years, his pieces have been displayed in galleries across the world, proving that nothing can stand in the way of creativity when you’re determined.

Through his work, Mariusz shows that art is about more than just technique—it's about expressing yourself and overcoming obstacles. Scroll down take a closer look at some of Mariusz’s most impressive drawings!

More info: Instagram | mariuszkedzierski.net | Facebook | x.com | tiktok.com | youtube.com

#1

Man In A Cap, 2021

Portrait by Mariusz Kędzierski showing detailed wrinkles and expression of an elderly man wearing a cap.

Pencil on papier
40x50 cm

mariuszkedzierski Report

    #2

    Untitled, 2020

    Realistic pencil portrait by Mariusz Kędzierski showcasing exceptional talent and attention to detail.

    Pencil on paper
    35x50cm

    mariuszkedzierski Report

    #3

    Freckled Girl, 2021

    Realistic portrait drawing by Mariusz Kędzierski showcasing incredible artistic talent and attention to detail.

    Pencil on paper
    35x50 cm

    mariuszkedzierski Report

    #4

    2019

    A hyper-realistic portrait by Mariusz Kędzierski of a man with glasses and a patterned hat.

    Pencil on paper
    35x50 cm

    mariuszkedzierski Report

    #5

    Untitled, 2020

    Portrait of a woman by Mariusz Kędzierski, showcasing detailed pencil art and highlighting boundless talent.

    Pencil on paper
    35x50 cm

    mariuszkedzierski Report

    #6

    Untitled, 2021

    Portrait by Mariusz Kędzierski showcasing detailed expression, emphasizing talent beyond boundaries.

    Pencil on paper
    40x50 cm

    mariuszkedzierski Report

    #7

    Thinking About The Future, 2021

    A detailed portrait by Mariusz Kędzierski showcasing artistic talent with realistic facial features and mood.

    Pencil on paper
    35x50 cm

    mariuszkedzierski Report

    #8

    Untitled, 2022

    Portrait by Mariusz Kędzierski showing realistic face with artistic drips, highlighting boundless talent.

    Pencil on paper
    35x45 cm

    mariuszkedzierski Report

    #9

    Untitled, 2022

    Portrait sketch by Mariusz Kędzierski, showcasing detailed facial features and expression.

    Pencil on paper
    35x50 cm

    mariuszkedzierski Report

    #10

    Portrait, 2023

    Hyper-realistic portrait by Mariusz Kędzierski, showcasing talent beyond boundaries.

    Pencil on paper
    35x50 cm

    mariuszkedzierski Report

    #11

    Sara, 2022 - 2024

    Artist Mariusz Kędzierski creating and showcasing lifelike portraits, illustrating boundless talent.

    Pencil on peper
    50x70 cm

    mariuszkedzierski Report

    #12

    Shy, 2018

    Artist Mariusz Kędzierski displays a detailed portrait of a woman's back, showcasing his boundless talent.

    Pencil on paper
    34x46 cm

    mariuszkedzierski Report

    #13

    Experience, 2020

    Elderly man with a beard and cap in a detailed portrait by Mariusz Kędzierski, showcasing boundless artistic talent.

    Pencil on paper
    35x50 cm

    mariuszkedzierski Report

    #14

    Untitled, 2021

    Pencil portrait by Mariusz Kędzierski showing a detailed expression of an elderly person with deep wrinkles and thoughtful gaze.

    Pencil on paper
    35x50 cm

    mariuszkedzierski Report

    #15

    Mercedes W113 Pagoda, 2022

    Artist Mariusz Kędzierski drawing a detailed car portrait, pencils and laptop on desk.

    Pencil on paper
    50x70 cm

    mariuszkedzierski Report

    #16

    Fun, 2023

    Close-up portrait drawing by Mariusz Kędzierski showing expressive emotion and contrast.

    Pencil on paper
    35x50 cm

    mariuszkedzierski Report

    #17

    Woman In Scarf, 2023

    Realistic portrait drawing by Mariusz Kędzierski depicting a woman in a polka dot headscarf.

    Pencil on paper
    35x50 cm

    mariuszkedzierski Report

    #18

    Contrast, 2024

    Hyperrealistic portrait by Mariusz Kędzierski showcasing talent without boundaries.

    Pencil on paper
    35x50 cm

    mariuszkedzierski Report

    #19

    Aleksandra, 2019

    A detailed portrait by Mariusz Kędzierski showcasing talent without boundaries through intricate pencil work.

    Pencil on paper
    35x50 cm

    mariuszkedzierski Report

    #20

    Audrey Hepburn, 2017

    Pencil portrait by Mariusz Kędzierski showcasing detailed artistry and expressive features.

    Pencil on paper
    30x40 cm

    mariuszkedzierski Report

