Mariusz Kędzierski is a talented artist whose story is as inspiring as his artwork. Born without arms, he didn’t let this challenge stop him from pursuing his passion for drawing. Instead of seeing it as a barrier, Mariusz found unique ways to adapt and create captivating works of art. Over the years, his pieces have been displayed in galleries across the world, proving that nothing can stand in the way of creativity when you’re determined.

Through his work, Mariusz shows that art is about more than just technique—it's about expressing yourself and overcoming obstacles. Scroll down take a closer look at some of Mariusz’s most impressive drawings!

More info: Instagram | mariuszkedzierski.net | Facebook | x.com | tiktok.com | youtube.com