At first glance, you might think you’re looking at a photo of a steaming bowl of noodles or a perfectly toasted sandwich. But look closer, and you’ll realize it’s not food at all — it’s a drawing. Steven Tang, a young artist from Hong Kong, has a way of turning everyday dishes into something hyperrealistic and mouthwatering.

Using nothing but pencils, pastels, or oil paints, he brings out every glossy sheen, crumb, and detail with quiet precision. His work doesn’t just capture how food looks, it captures how it feels to crave it.

More info: Instagram | steventangart.com | Facebook | youtube.com

#1

Close-up of a food illustration showing roasted meat, fried egg, and greens in a bowl, part of deceptive food illustrations.

steventang.art Report

We reached out to Steven Tang to learn more about his journey, creative process, and what it takes to turn ordinary dishes into extraordinary works of art. The artist shared that he’s been passionate about drawing since childhood, exploring everything from portraits to animals, and eventually, food. "In 2018, one of my colored pencil artworks depicting Tam Jai noodles (a beloved comfort food for many Hongkongers) unexpectedly gained significant traction online. That piece led to media features and interviews, sparking a broader interest in realistic food illustration. In 2022, I was invited by a gallery to participate in a food-themed exhibition, which further deepened my dedication to studying and creating hyperrealistic food art."
    #2

    Realistic food illustration showing a bowl of sliced meat and greens with chopsticks and a color pencil nearby.

    steventang.art Report

    #3

    Illustration of a realistic roasted duck dish with vegetables and egg, showcasing Steven Tang’s deceptive food illustrations.

    steventang.art Report

    When it comes to his creative process, Steven Tang shared that it all starts with developing his own custom reference materials. "I sketch initial compositions and then either photograph dishes at restaurants or arrange purchased ingredients in my studio." From there, he studies textures and color palettes through direct observation and photo analysis, aiming to replicate them as authentically as possible. "The time required for each piece can range from a few days to several months, depending on the size, complexity, and even my mood during the process."
    #4

    Bowl of noodles with vegetables and meat in a hyper-realistic, deliciously deceptive food illustration.

    steventang.art Report

    Realistic food illustration of a clay pot dish with meat and peppers, showcasing deceptive food art by Steven Tang.

    steventang.art Report

    Steven says he’s drawn to foods he’s personally enjoyed, especially nostalgic Hong Kong dishes that remind him of his childhood. "Whether it’s a pineapple bun or an egg tart, my goal is to capture the cultural and emotional essence of these local delicacies. Through my illustrations, I hope viewers can almost 'taste' the memories these dishes carry."
    #6

    Realistic food illustrations showing a detailed dish of eggplants and vegetables in a black bowl by Steven Tang

    steventang.art Report

    Hyper-realistic food illustration of clams and vegetables on a plate showcasing deliciously deceptive food art by Steven Tang.

    steventang.art Report

    #8

    Realistic deliciously deceptive food illustration of beef noodles on a white plate by Steven Tang with a colored pencil nearby.

    steventang.art Report

    Hyper-realistic food illustration of a cheese pizza with colored pencils, showcasing Steven Tang’s deliciously deceptive art style.

    steventang.art Report

    Realistic food illustration of a bowl of ramen with pork, green onions, and chili sauce by Steven Tang.

    steventang.art Report

    Realistic deceptive food illustration of beef noodle soup with rich broth on a white plate by Steven Tang

    steventang.art Report

    Bowl of realistic dumpling noodle soup illustration showcasing deliciously deceptive food art by Steven Tang.

    steventang.art Report

    Hyper-realistic food illustration of a bowl with roasted meat, chicken, and green garnishes by Steven Tang.

    steventang.art Report

    Hyper-realistic sweet and sour chicken food illustration by Steven Tang with vivid colors and detailed textures on a white plate.

    steventang.art Report

    Illustration of a bowl of noodle soup with sliced meat, vegetables, and broth showcasing deceptive food illustrations by Steven Tang

    steventang.art Report

    Hyper-realistic food illustration of fried egg and luncheon meat with noodles, showcasing deliciously deceptive food art style.

    steventang.art Report

    A deceptive food illustration of a bowl of noodle soup with fish, fish balls, and green onions by Steven Tang.

    steventang.art Report

    Close-up of deliciously deceptive food illustration by Steven Tang showing sauced rolls on a white plate with a pencil for scale.

    steventang.art Report

    Realistic food illustration of shrimp noodles with vegetables, showcasing deceptive food illustrations by Steven Tang on a white plate.

    steventang.art Report

    Realistic food illustration of noodles, vegetables, and sauce showcasing deceptive food illustrations by Steven Tang.

    steventang.art Report

