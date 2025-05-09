Deliciously Deceptive Food Illustrations By Steven Tang (30 Pics)Interview With Artist
At first glance, you might think you’re looking at a photo of a steaming bowl of noodles or a perfectly toasted sandwich. But look closer, and you’ll realize it’s not food at all — it’s a drawing. Steven Tang, a young artist from Hong Kong, has a way of turning everyday dishes into something hyperrealistic and mouthwatering.
Using nothing but pencils, pastels, or oil paints, he brings out every glossy sheen, crumb, and detail with quiet precision. His work doesn’t just capture how food looks, it captures how it feels to crave it.
More info: Instagram | steventangart.com | Facebook | youtube.com
We reached out to Steven Tang to learn more about his journey, creative process, and what it takes to turn ordinary dishes into extraordinary works of art. The artist shared that he’s been passionate about drawing since childhood, exploring everything from portraits to animals, and eventually, food. "In 2018, one of my colored pencil artworks depicting Tam Jai noodles (a beloved comfort food for many Hongkongers) unexpectedly gained significant traction online. That piece led to media features and interviews, sparking a broader interest in realistic food illustration. In 2022, I was invited by a gallery to participate in a food-themed exhibition, which further deepened my dedication to studying and creating hyperrealistic food art."
When it comes to his creative process, Steven Tang shared that it all starts with developing his own custom reference materials. "I sketch initial compositions and then either photograph dishes at restaurants or arrange purchased ingredients in my studio." From there, he studies textures and color palettes through direct observation and photo analysis, aiming to replicate them as authentically as possible. "The time required for each piece can range from a few days to several months, depending on the size, complexity, and even my mood during the process."
Steven says he’s drawn to foods he’s personally enjoyed, especially nostalgic Hong Kong dishes that remind him of his childhood. "Whether it’s a pineapple bun or an egg tart, my goal is to capture the cultural and emotional essence of these local delicacies. Through my illustrations, I hope viewers can almost 'taste' the memories these dishes carry."
Creating these realistic drawings is no easy "feast" — as Steven Tang puts it, the biggest challenge is turning visually subtle foods, like monochromatic dishes or those with minimal texture, into compelling pieces of art. "To overcome this, I experiment with reinventing compositions, exploring different angles and arrangements. I might also enhance contrast to add dimensionality, or use varied pencil techniques to simulate different surfaces—from glossy sauces to crispy crusts. These strategies help turn even the simplest subjects into visually rich, mouthwatering illustrations."