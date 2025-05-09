ADVERTISEMENT

At first glance, you might think you’re looking at a photo of a steaming bowl of noodles or a perfectly toasted sandwich. But look closer, and you’ll realize it’s not food at all — it’s a drawing. Steven Tang, a young artist from Hong Kong, has a way of turning everyday dishes into something hyperrealistic and mouthwatering.

Using nothing but pencils, pastels, or oil paints, he brings out every glossy sheen, crumb, and detail with quiet precision. His work doesn’t just capture how food looks, it captures how it feels to crave it.

