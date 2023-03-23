Realistic 3D Butterflies Made From Thread And Wire

My name is Lou and I’m an embroidery artist from London who creates butterflies almost entirely of thread. I started out mounting real butterflies but found it increasingly difficult to source specimens that were guaranteed to have died naturally so I set about trying to make my own! Using a traditional method called stump work I began experimenting with sculpting the wings from wire and combining this with my freehand embroidery style and techniques, which once mounted and framed, look much like the real thing.

