Mohamed Halawany is an Egyptian artist who can bring our beloved cartoon and game characters to life. He created a series called "Real Toons" where he depicts famous personages as real human beings dressed up in modern clothes. 

Halawany previously revealed to Bored Panda that he started as a freelancer 3D generalist in 2007 and now is an art director and co-founder of Seven  Pictures, an Egyptian media production house. Everything that you're about to see, the artist learned to do by himself! Scroll down for the fun artwork!

More info: Instagram | halawany.7pictures.net | Facebook | behance.net | twitter.com

#1

Squidward

halawany.m Report

Cassi Lyris
1 hour ago

Squidward opting for flesh colored jeans is definitely a look...

#2

Scoobert "Scooby" Doo And Shaggy Rogers

halawany.m Report

Return of Saturn
1 hour ago

Hold on, his name is Scoobert?! SCOOBERT?!?!

#3

Pikachu And Ash Ketchum

halawany.m Report

best turtle
51 minutes ago

that is not even ash

#4

Garfield

halawany.m Report

Amy Watkins
59 minutes ago

Sorry, nope. Garfield would be much shorter. More of a Danny DeVito style body!!!

#5

Wreck-It Ralph

halawany.m Report

#6

Brainy Smurf And Smurfette

halawany.m Report

#7

Jerry, Tom And Spike

halawany.m Report

#8

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

halawany.m Report

Deborah Harris2
2 hours ago

They look like a boy band :D

#9

Bugs Bunny

halawany.m Report

#10

Piglet And Winnie-The-Pooh

halawany.m Report

Amy Watkins
58 minutes ago

Why am I getting Alex Horne and Greg Davies vibes off this image??? LOL

#11

Miss Piggy And Kermit The Frog

halawany.m Report

Okie (she/her)
6 minutes ago

I feel like ms piggy would be smaller, very well done on Kermit!

#12

Princess Merida Of Dunbroch

halawany.m Report

just another teen
13 minutes ago

She would not wear heels she is completely against fancy clothing if I remember correctly I think she would be more jeans and a band t shirt kinda girl

#13

Shrek

halawany.m Report

Duesvolent90
1 hour ago

Nice threads Shrek

#14

Goofy

halawany.m Report

#15

Tigger And Eeyore

halawany.m Report

Duesvolent90
1 hour ago

Poor Eeyore still not enough love to clothe him.

#16

Naruto Uzumaki

halawany.m Report

#17

Ernie And Bert

halawany.m Report

#18

James P. Sullivan

halawany.m Report

Duesvolent90
1 hour ago

KITTY!

#19

Wallace

halawany.m Report

#20

Crash Bandicoot

halawany.m Report

#21

Lola Bunny

halawany.m Report

#22

Donald Duck

halawany.m Report

#23

Daisy Duck, Mickey Mouse And Minnie Mouse

halawany.m Report

Duesvolent90
1 hour ago

The woman in the red dress

#24

Marge Simpson And Homer Simpson

halawany.m Report

#25

Dee Dee And Dexter

halawany.m Report

#26

Bart Simpson

halawany.m Report

Amy Watkins
57 minutes ago

This is the creepiest one so far!

#27

Elza

halawany.m Report

Okie (she/her)
5 minutes ago

Gorgeous!!

#28

The Incredibles

halawany.m Report

#29

Mario

halawany.m Report

#30

Peter Griffin

halawany.m Report

#31

Aang

halawany.m Report

#32

Goku

halawany.m Report

best turtle
49 minutes ago

bro why he look like that

#33

Steven Universe

halawany.m Report

#34

Shinichi Kudo

halawany.m Report

#35

Cosmo, Timmy Turner And Wanda

halawany.m Report

