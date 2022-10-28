Mohamed Halawany is an Egyptian artist who can bring our beloved cartoon and game characters to life. He created a series called "Real Toons" where he depicts famous personages as real human beings dressed up in modern clothes.

Halawany previously revealed to Bored Panda that he started as a freelancer 3D generalist in 2007 and now is an art director and co-founder of Seven Pictures, an Egyptian media production house. Everything that you're about to see, the artist learned to do by himself! Scroll down for the fun artwork!

If you're thirsty for more, check out the previous article here.

More info: Instagram | halawany.7pictures.net | Facebook | behance.net | twitter.com