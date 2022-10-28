Artist Imagines Famous Cartoon And Game Characters With Human Bodies And Modern Clothes (35 New Pics)
Mohamed Halawany is an Egyptian artist who can bring our beloved cartoon and game characters to life. He created a series called "Real Toons" where he depicts famous personages as real human beings dressed up in modern clothes.
Halawany previously revealed to Bored Panda that he started as a freelancer 3D generalist in 2007 and now is an art director and co-founder of Seven Pictures, an Egyptian media production house. Everything that you're about to see, the artist learned to do by himself! Scroll down for the fun artwork!
Squidward
Squidward opting for flesh colored jeans is definitely a look...
Scoobert "Scooby" Doo And Shaggy Rogers
Pikachu And Ash Ketchum
Garfield
Sorry, nope. Garfield would be much shorter. More of a Danny DeVito style body!!!
Wreck-It Ralph
Brainy Smurf And Smurfette
Jerry, Tom And Spike
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Bugs Bunny
Piglet And Winnie-The-Pooh
Why am I getting Alex Horne and Greg Davies vibes off this image??? LOL
Miss Piggy And Kermit The Frog
I feel like ms piggy would be smaller, very well done on Kermit!
Princess Merida Of Dunbroch
She would not wear heels she is completely against fancy clothing if I remember correctly I think she would be more jeans and a band t shirt kinda girl
My uncanny valley response is so triggered right now. 😬😬😬
