“You Failed”: Raygun Makes Bold Comeback As Magazine Cover Girl After Viral Olympic Controversy
News

Rachel “Raygun” Gunn, the infamous Australian breakdancer who went viral after her performance at the 2024 Olympics, has gone from scandal to stunning cover model, appearing in this week’s edition of the local magazine Stellar.

“You did not bring me down. You failed. I still stand by what I did,” the dancer states on the cover, with the full feature set to release next Sunday (October 27).

Highlights
  • Rachel 'Raygun' Gunn lands a magazine cover after controversial Olympic performance.
  • She faced backlash for a zero score, accused of manipulating Olympic selection.
  • A petition against her amassed over 55,000 signatures before being taken down.
  • AOC Chief denied any unethical behavior, defending her Olympic participation.

Gunn looked unrecognizable without her trademark tracksuit. Now, she wears a slicked-back braid coupled with a vibrant blue dress, strappy black sandals, and elegant makeup for a glamorous new image.

Raygun’s rise from viral infamy to a high-profile magazine cover has been nothing short of controversial. Her debut at the Olympics not only sparked international outcry over her zero score and losses in all three matches, but it also elicited criticism from Australian breakdancers, who felt ridiculed by her performance.

Breakdancer Rachel “Raygun” Gunn has become a magazine cover model following her controversial Olympic performance

The backlash against Gunn intensified to the point that a Change.org petition accused the dancer of manipulating the Olympic selection process, which amassed more than 55,000 signatures before it was taken down.

The petition claimed that Gunn used her political influence to secure a spot in Australian competitions, sidelining more deserving competitors. Her critics argued that her participation harmed the reputation of the Australian breaking community.

Anna Meares, the Australian Olympic Team’s Chief of Mission, was also accused of misleading the public to help Gunn secure her position as a competitor.

In response, the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) condemned the petition, with its Chief, Matt Carroll, calling it defamatory and a form of harassment. Carroll firmly denied any unethical behavior by either Gunn or Meares and stated that the Chief of Mission does not influence the athlete selection process.

The magazine cover marks Gunn’s return to the spotlight after taking time to “heal” following the backlash and hatred she received online

Gunn took to Instagram to defend herself, expressing sadness over the hatred and ridicule she received even from famous figures like late-night host Jimmy Fallon.

“I didn’t realize my performance would open the door to so much hate. It’s been pretty devastating,” she said, emphasizing that she took the competition seriously and trained hard to qualify for the Olympics.

“I’m honored to have been a part of the Australian Olympic team and breakdancing’s Olympic debut. What the other athletes achieved was phenomenal,” she added.

The magazine cover marks her return to the spotlight after she announced her desire to step away from competition and the public eye in an August interview on The Project. “I don’t think I’ll be competing for a while. I need to heal and get back to dancing for myself,” she stated.

Fans of the dancer can expect to find answers in the next issue of Stellar, out on October 27, regarding where Rachel Gunn will go next, whether she will continue dancing, and how the controversy has affected her professional life.

Abel Musa Miño

Abel Musa Miño

Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Nin Han
Nin Han
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean, she brought herself down with that performance... No one to blame but herself.

WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So her husband is the reporter working for Stellar, and made this happened? 😅

Donald
Donald
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I stand by what I did." What was that exactly? Take the opportunity for someone qualified to compete? Get your husband to bully people and pull strings to get you to the Olympics? Embarrass yourself in front of the whole world? Not scoring any points and making a mockery of the activity that you claim to love? This is beyond stubbornness, she is just delusional.

Nin Han
Nin Han
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean, she brought herself down with that performance... No one to blame but herself.

WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So her husband is the reporter working for Stellar, and made this happened? 😅

Donald
Donald
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I stand by what I did." What was that exactly? Take the opportunity for someone qualified to compete? Get your husband to bully people and pull strings to get you to the Olympics? Embarrass yourself in front of the whole world? Not scoring any points and making a mockery of the activity that you claim to love? This is beyond stubbornness, she is just delusional.

