ADVERTISEMENT

B.D. Greer, the creator behind Boring World Comics (@typing4mylife), has a way of making (usually) four-panel comics feel like oddly honest conversations with yourself. With minimal lines and sharp dialogue, their work doesn’t rely on flashy visuals or over-the-top jokes as it quietly sneaks up on you.

The characters often know they’re in a comic and lean into that fact, poking fun at logic, language, and human behavior in ways that are both absurd and weirdly relatable. What makes it even better is knowing that a few years ago, the artist hoped to be featured on Bored Panda one day, so here we are!

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | x.com | youtube.com