B.D. Greer, the creator behind Boring World Comics (@typing4mylife), has a way of making (usually) four-panel comics feel like oddly honest conversations with yourself. With minimal lines and sharp dialogue, their work doesn’t rely on flashy visuals or over-the-top jokes as it quietly sneaks up on you.

The characters often know they’re in a comic and lean into that fact, poking fun at logic, language, and human behavior in ways that are both absurd and weirdly relatable. What makes it even better is knowing that a few years ago, the artist hoped to be featured on Bored Panda one day, so here we are!

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | x.com | youtube.com

#1

Comic characters using a sarcasm detector, featuring humorous dialogue, blending absurdity with wit.

boringworldcomic Report

    #2

    Comic characters humorously display absurd changes, exchanging barbs with wit and surprise.

    boringworldcomic Report

    #3

    Comic by Boring World Comics featuring a conversation about an emperor's invisible costume.

    boringworldcomic Report

    #4

    Comic strip by Boring World Comics featuring characters humorously reacting to a scroll and break dancing situation.

    boringworldcomic Report

    #5

    Characters discuss ice cream and absurd outcomes in a comic strip by Boring World Comics.

    boringworldcomic Report

    #6

    Comic by Boring World Comics where characters build a fence, illustrating absurdity and wit.

    boringworldcomic Report

    #7

    Quirky comic by Boring World Comics featuring characters watching a fish tank with witty commentary.

    boringworldcomic Report

    #8

    Comic strip by Boring World Comics showing a character noticing a falling album with the phrase "New album just dropped."

    boringworldcomic Report

    #9

    Comic characters humorously discuss drinking "Pain Juice" with exaggerated expressions.

    boringworldcomic Report

    #10

    Comic characters in a courtroom setting; one says the court seems nice, blending absurdity with wit.

    boringworldcomic Report

    #11

    Comic scene by Boring World Comics featuring characters discussing a humorous crime scenario.

    boringworldcomic Report

    #12

    Comic characters at a housewarming party with absurd and witty twist as house catches fire.

    boringworldcomic Report

    #13

    Comic strip by Boring World Comics where buildings mistakenly walk like people demanding walkable cities.

    boringworldcomic Report

    #14

    Snail and clam comic by Boring World Comics, showcasing humor with the clam saying, "Eh, maybe tomorrow."

    boringworldcomic Report

    #15

    Comic strip from Boring World Comics featuring absurd dialogue with quirky characters.

    boringworldcomic Report

    #16

    Comic strip humor with absurd dialogue about a wallflower becoming a bas relief sculpture.

    boringworldcomic Report

    #17

    Comic featuring a ghost calling for help in a humorous, absurd scenario with a chicken character and police chickens.

    boringworldcomic Report

    #18

    Comic strip by Boring World Comics featuring a humorous interaction about a TV drug ad with absurd side effects.

    boringworldcomic Report

    #19

    Character in a hat and bow tie frustrated by silent comic sign humor, showcasing absurdity and wit of Boring World Comics.

    boringworldcomic Report

    #20

    Two cartoon characters discuss height and weather in an absurd yet witty comic strip.

    boringworldcomic Report

    #21

    Two characters humorously interact, struggling to reach musical notes, depicted in a Boring World Comics style.

    boringworldcomic Report

    #22

    Characters discuss locking up, introducing humor and wit in a Boring World Comic strip.

    boringworldcomic Report

    #23

    Comic by Boring World Comics showing a "Lost" booth, humorously mistaken for "Lost and Found."

    boringworldcomic Report

    #24

    Comic scene by Boring World Comics featuring a person in a trench coat revealed as one guy on stilts.

    boringworldcomic Report

    #25

    Comic strip featuring absurd interaction between a snail and a tap, blending humor with imagination, showcasing Boring World Comics.

    boringworldcomic Report

    #26

    Comic by Boring World Comics featuring absurd equations on a board and confused characters.

    boringworldcomic Report

    #27

    Comic with absurd dialogue, featuring snails discussing crime and a humorous newspaper headline.

    boringworldcomic Report

    #28

    Auction scene in a comic by Boring World Comics, featuring characters with absurdly high bids, blending humor with wit.

    boringworldcomic Report

    #29

    Absurd comic from Boring World Comics with two characters discussing an ice cream incident at the mall.

    boringworldcomic Report

    #30

    Two characters in a comic discuss nationality, holding flags humorously. Absurdity and wit are highlighted.

    boringworldcomic Report

    #31

    Comic characters discussing an hourglass shape in a witty, absurd dialogue.

    boringworldcomic Report

    #32

    Characters in Boring World Comics discussing an absurd secret handshake with humorous expressions.

    boringworldcomic Report

    #33

    Comic strip featuring absurd humor with ducks stacked in a column, character exclaiming about managing chaos.

    boringworldcomic Report

    #34

    Two characters in a Boring World Comics strip discussing an ice cream incident with humorous dialogue.

    boringworldcomic Report

    #35

    Absurd comic by Boring World Comics featuring witty dialogue about counting sheep and dream shepherds.

    boringworldcomic Report

    #36

    Two cartoon characters discuss leaving the comic, showcasing the absurdity and wit of Boring World Comics.

    boringworldcomic Report

    #37

    Two characters perform a comedic routine blending absurdity with wit, discussing "Who's on first?"

    boringworldcomic Report

    #38

    Two characters humorously discuss chess pieces in a witty comic by Boring World Comics.

    boringworldcomic Report

    #39

    Two characters struggle to find words in a comic by Boring World Comics, blending absurdity with wit.

    boringworldcomic Report

    #40

    Two cartoon characters in a comic by Boring World Comics, highlighting absurdity and wit about visiting an "inconvenience" store.

    boringworldcomic Report

    #41

    Two characters humorously discussing a comic ending. One asks for spoilers, leading to a witty and absurd punchline.

    boringworldcomic Report

    #42

    Absurd comic with characters puzzled by a humming object, blending wit and humor.

    boringworldcomic Report

    #43

    Absurdity and wit in a comic with three characters, one needing help remembering their line.

    boringworldcomic Report

    #44

    Comic by Boring World Comics features absurd characters discussing kindness amidst a humorous chaos of Gorlocks.

    boringworldcomic Report

    #45

    Comics by Boring World Comics featuring characters humorously discussing fandom and work.

    boringworldcomic Report

    #46

    Two cartoon characters discuss a comic's rating-face with humorous, absurd reactions.

    boringworldcomic Report

    #47

    Boring World Comics character refusing to sugarcoat by offering a plain donut to another in a witty comic strip.

    boringworldcomic Report

    #48

    Absurd characters declaring "funny" in a witty comic by Boring World Comics.

    boringworldcomic Report

    #49

    Two cartoon characters with a telescope, humorously discussing astronomy in a Boring World Comics strip.

    boringworldcomic Report

    #50

    Comic with cartoon characters humorously discussing an extra holiday, blending absurdity and wit.

    boringworldcomic Report

