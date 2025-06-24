ADVERTISEMENT

The world watched this past weekend as U.S. President Donald Trump announced that his military had successfully "obliterated" three of Iran's nuclear sites. Depending on what happens next, the current events could go down as some of the most important in history. Or they could be glossed over and long-forgotten in years to come.

History loves a headline. But while we often remember the big ones, many remain overshadowed. Almost like a great movie scene that just didn't end up making the final cut for whatever reason. That's not to say these events didn't have a massive impact on the world. Many of them did. They just somehow became footnotes, buried under the weight of more famous stories.

Bored Panda has dug up a list of epic historical events that we believe deserve to be remembered. Keep scrolling, and don't forget the details... on the off-chance they come up during your next trivia quiz. We also tell you the forgotten story of how Australia's army declared war on thousands of flightless birds, and lost. You'll find that between the images.