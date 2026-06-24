So we’ve gathered posts from people who decided that they don’t want to be stuck, tied down to a job and got up and left to travel the world. Get comfortable as you read through their experiences, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own tales in the comments section down below.

Sometimes a job, a career, the rat race all gets to be too much, even if the work is manageable. The truth is that we’re all well aware that there is a big world out there to explore and one typically doesn’t get to see much of it if you’re stuck in a nine-to-five.

#1 Yes. Several times. No regrets. The biggest was when I quit a bad factory job and saved up about 7k. Then I walked coast to coast across the USA which took about 8 months. Most of my budget was food and gear, slept in a tent most nights. My work history is full of large gaps, but also full of life experiences I wouldn’t trade for anything.

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#2 Not a year. I'm on year 8. And now it's coming to an end. I regret very little, although I wish I'd known the entire time that financially I was always going to be okay.



In hindsight, I'm always fine, but after 8 years of not always knowing where the next paycheck is coming from, and always having an eye on 6 months in advanced for the next major contract, it's grown tiresome



Now I worry about getting back into work that will 1 keep me stimulated and two, not suck because of nearly a decade out of regular work



If I knew what I know now when I started, I'd have taken less big risks, and just enjoyed the ride, although the 8 years of pushing myself will definitely pay off when I put down roots



The thing with money is there's always a way to find it. You just have to hone skills.



Learning things like video editing, marketing, copywriting. Are actually great starts, it's cliche, but the way you approach it is key.



The most successful way of finding money on the road that I've ever seen was video editing. Not my cup of tea but he would approach businesses, offer to do them a video for free, if they like it, they can buy it off him. Worked really well.

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#3 My partner passed away in an accident in July 2024. Quit my job, packed up and left. I couldn’t stand staying in the city we had moved to together and planned to have our life in. Initially, I started a new job in another country but I was not mentally ready for it and I couldn’t hack it. Ended up leaving and now I’m traveling. Somewhat with a plan, somewhat randomly. Visiting friends in different places, and seeing places I’ve always wanted to visit but never had the chance. It’s bittersweet because I wish my partner was with me but I’m hoping it’ll help me figure out what to do with myself when the traveling ends.



I say go for it. Why wait? There are always going to be reasons to put it off. If it’s something you want to do, don’t spend your time dreaming about it and never doing it. You never know who you will meet or what will happen along the way. Go wherever you’ve always wanted to go. Don’t overthink it.

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#4 Traveling alone gets hard around the 7 month mark. You start slowing down and spending a month or two in each place and taking classes or participating in sports or something.



Humans really want connection, comfort, stability.



If you travel with a partner though, it’s easy to go full blast for the full year at pretty high speed.

#5 I did a whole year. Quit my job and travelled Europe, India, SEA, Japan. Ended up in Australia on a WHV, met my future wife in Thailand, she's Aussie, got married last year and bought a house now have a baby on the way. I don't regret a single thing!

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#6 Have you considered discussing the potential of an unpaid sabatical with your office? I am in the middle of a 5 month unpaid sabatical which I think has made the trip more relaxing, knowing that I have a job to go back to. It also has made budgeting easier as there is no unknown of job searching.



Alternatively, maybe see if you can find a new job and tell them you can only start on 3 months? I have a 3 months notice period at my job so it's not uncommon that people can't start straight away.

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#7 Yes, twice.

Though I wish it weren’t the case, I feel that age plays a significant role in how these experiences unfold for me.



The first time, I was young, living in my parents’ house, and my job wasn’t very serious. Traveling for a year was an incredible adventure—I learned a lot, had amazing experiences, met fascinating people, and felt I’d had serious personal growth. Coming back home after a year of traveling wasn’t overly easy, but it wasn’t very difficult either. The hardest part was dealing with the overwhelming boredom of not traveling or doing something different and exciting every day. Still, it was relatively easy to get back into my life—I moved out of my parents' house, rented an apartment with friends, and landed a higher-paying job fairly quickly, so things worked out.



The second time, I quit my job, sold everything I owned, and set off for another adventure. It was great, but when I returned after a year, it was much harder. This time, it felt like everyone around me had moved forward with their lives. People had advanced in their careers, gotten married, had kids, and I felt stuck in place. I struggled to find a job for over a year, eventually looking at entry-level positions, which was a huge blow considering I was once on a completely different career path. At some point, COVID hit, and things got even worse. It became incredibly difficult to find an apartment to rent, so I had to sublet and move to a different apartment every month or two. My friends were busy with their spouses or babies, and I felt like I was completely alone.



Now, almost six years later, I still feel like I haven’t caught up with those around me.



Do I regret traveling? Not really. I had incredible experiences that I wouldn’t trade for anything, but it’s important to acknowledge that while you’re living your dream, life keeps moving forward for everyone else. People progress in their careers, relationships, and personal lives, and when you return, you might find that you’ve missed out on opportunities.

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#8 It’s not the same but I took a 13 month unpaid sabbatical to travel the world. Here’s the bulletin list to your questions:



Yes, I recommend it. You’re only at your age once. It becomes different the older and more established you are. I was 41 back then.



No. I have no regrets. The memories, friendships and experiences I made live on long after I came home.



Short answer I work for the government in BC, Canada. I just came back to my old job.



I saved and spent $24,764 CAD. About $62 a day.



I spent three months in South America, two months in Eastern Europe, six weeks in the Middle East, five weeks in Africa and five months and a week in Southeast Asia.



Regarding the regret question it’s been ten years and I’m on a second sabbatical. This time it’s seven months paid at 40% of my salary. I’m traveling Africa for the whole time. Currently in Kenya.

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#9 A long time ago, my then girlfriend asked me to give up my job, rent out my house and travel the world with her. I immediately said 'No'. It just made no sense to me. Weeks later she passed suddenly at the age of 27. Suffice to say, I was devastated. We'd not been together for a long time (18 months) but...



12 months later, after saving every penny I could, I gave up my job, rented out my house and headed to the other side of the world. What followed was five years of on/off travel. I'd work to save money and travelled as much as I could.



My regrets are obvious but I also wish I'd done it much earlier in my life. I was once sat in a hostel cafe in Paris and a16yo back packer came in. I was so jealous of the freedom he had and the great travel experiences he had ahead of him. I didn't start til I was 29.



Travelling changed me in so many ways and I encourage everyone to go out and see the world. You'll learn more about yourself than anything else.

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#10 I'm in the middle of doing it. 1 month in. Feeling a bit homesick but don't regret it. But I was tired af of that job. I saved up plenty of money that I don't have to stress too much. Doing Europe and a bit of Asia. Might extend the trip when I get back if I feel like it.

#11 I left a job in an engineering/manufacturing business to tour Asia for six weeks. Relatively short, but it was a long journey for me. I just needed the break as an opportunity to explore and experience discovery. When I came back I had the opportunity to work fewer days at the same place and a few years later left completely to go back to school.

No regrets at all.

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#12 Yep, did it in 2023 for 6 months after leaving a stable corporate job in marketing. I interviewed about 4 weeks before I came home and walked into a job immediately. I had some decent experience though and was not a junior anymore. No regrets at all but it was definitely mentally challenging at times and I learned a lot about myself.

#13 Not the same, but I was laid off in September 2023 and remained unemployed through March 2024.



I don't have any children, so I took part of my savings and my severance to travel to 4 different countries (Portugal, Curaçao, Türkiye and Chile). Having credit card points available also helped.



It was definitely risky, but worth it. I want to do it again, but between January and June 2027 because my passport expires in January 2028 (usually you need to have at least 6 months of validity on your passport).



Who knows if I will do it again or not.



It all depends on your personal situation and the job market (which is not the best right now).

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#14 I only regretted not updating my resume before I left, and not preparing for interviews a little more while traveling. I don't regret quitting or traveling at all.

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#15 Yes, twice quit and sold all my possessions. I was gone for 9 months the first time, second time 5 years :)



Absolutely no regrets. 10/10 would do it again.

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#16 You can work to live or live to work, it’s your choice.

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#17 I did it! I was basically going to quit my job one way or another, but I ended up deciding to take another job in the industry four months later. Given your industry, I think the key is to make sure that your professional network is kept up. But, I never had anyone view the fact that I took a few months off work negatively.



I went to Europe and, being a planner, I had a lot of my trip planned out in advance. I used a Google spreadsheet to keep the hostel reservations and flight/train/bus tickets organized in one place.

#18 I’m quitting my soul sucking IT job next week and taking off for a 4 month trip across Latin America and Europe. I’ve saved $10,000 and will be teaching English online very part time for an additional 200€ a month. I’ve secured a job teaching English in Vietnam starting in August so that was easy. I’ve already booked the first month worth of accommodations and I’m just going with the flow for activities !

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#19 Yes I did it at the beginning of 2022 and came back home 13 months later. I travelled around Asia and it was probably the best year of my life. Absolutely no regrets. I did this at 39 years old, had plenty of savings and also rented out my flat for income so I was in a good position to do it.



Coming back home was hard initially adapting back to reality again. The job market wasn't great and it took me about 3 months before I got a permanent job. I spent about £18,000 on the trip in total and I've since made all that money back again.



Would I do it again? No, it was a one off thing for me and kind of a midlife crisis. I'm now happy in my job and ready to settle down with the right person. And as I'm getting older I now prefer comfort over the backpacking life.

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#20 I've taken a year off to travel and this is really a much bigger topic than can be covered in a comment on reddit. Great experience, no serious regrets, just minor tweaks. (And I've since learned how to plan trips like this in a more streamlined way than I did originally.) I went from juggling multiple part time jobs to travel to pivoting into a more stable career path in marketing. Saved $12k before leaving and made the rest of my budget freelancing while traveling. Finding work on return varies between industries, positions, and individuals. You might chat with a recruiter in your industry to learn how long job searches are taking. Happy to share more via chat another time.

#21 Yes.



My first trip to Europe I quit 2 jobs AND took a semester off from university actually to spend 3 months backpacking through Europe.



I regret not staying longer. I regret going back to school and work. I regret not expanding my travels more to see more of Europe and traveling further afield.



I would 100% do it again, even today with my family. We own home and cars and have savings. We are healthy and I have a skillset that I can come back home and immediately either find a new job or work on the side to start re-earning a livable income.



But not everyone is as ready to leave it all behind for an extended trip as I am :)



When I went on that first trip, it was supposed to be 4 high school friends spending 2 weeks seeing our favorite soccer clubs and the tourist highlights along the way.



Budget was $3,500 - all in: flights, hotels, rental car, food, etc. I didn't have that kind of money, my parents didn't have that kind of money. But all of my friends' parents did.



I took a semester off of university, doubled my part-time job's hours, picked up a second full time job. I worked 6-7 days per week for several months.



Then I found 'Europe Through the Back DOor' by Rick Steves, consumed its 300+ pages in a single weekend, and realized I could spend the entire summer on that same $3500 budget.



I told my friends thinking they'd stay the summer with me. They laughed and made fun of me.



I bought a backpack, a Eurail pass, a Hostel Card, and a moneybelt, and a open-jaw, round trip 'from anywhere on the East coast of US to Western Europe and back' airfare 'voucher.



I flew out a week before my friends, and learned all about solo backpacking, hostels, Europes trains, sleeping on trains for free, eating affordably. \Then met my friends in Rome and we traveled together for 2 weeks.



THey left and a cousin from home flew out to meet me. We traveled together for another 2 weeks.



Then I traveled solo for the rest of the summer. I didn't see as much as I could have in retrospect, but i saw and experienced a LOT.



Next to my wife and kids, it was the single most pivotal moment in my life.



Now I share my stories and experiences and advice from 25 years of European travel on Youtube and Twitter and am building a web app to help others travel to Europe on their own affordably and with confidence.



The only thing I regret is not traveling more before having a family & not dragging my family around more as my kids have grown up.

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#22 Currently doing this 🤣 so ill tell ya in a year 😆

So far at 4 months and no regrets, feels weird to not have a routine.

#23 Not quit, but had a 9 month sabbatical planned after my dad passed away. 2 weeks into the trip I end up temporarily paralyzed in a hospital in Santiago, Chile and had to cut the trip short and come home.

#24 Yes. I planned to travel from 6 months to 1 year, and ended traveling for 3yrs and half, with 2 stops at middle.

At total, I stayed 10 years in Asia, and expected was 6 months.

You can do it at any age, regardless of people tell you, but you have to be flexible with jobs, want to learn new skills, accept losses, loneliness, uncertainty about the future.

When you end, for me at least, there is always a sensation of feeling lost, but after a period of recovery, I'm ready to look for a job.

Many hiring companies see work gaps as a red flag but you can overcome it proving that you are a resourceful person.

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#25 I am a teacher and I quit my job in 2022 to travel Latin America for 6 months. Like everyone has already said, my only regret is not saving more money or spending more time away—it is an incredible experience you should have if you can!



I spent roughly $10,000 not including some withstanding expenses in the US (storage unit, credit card, etc). My one piece of advice is to keep things open and flexible! I was always anxious about not having plane tickets or solidified reservations/plans, but traveling is so convenient nowadays and most things works out when you go with the flow. Give yourself enough wiggle room so when you fall in love with a new spot, you can hang for a bit!



Being a teacher, I had no problem securing a job when I returned but each profession is different. I hope you have a blast :).

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#26 Several times and absolutely 0 regrets. About to do it again soon too!

#27 Ive been laid off a lot and that is usually the best time to travel. live a little and dont worry about work and time pressures.

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#28 I do it every few years. Frick it dude, you will be replaced at a job within a week.



Travel is the only thing you can waste money on and it’ll still make you ‘richer’. Richer with life and stories and knowledge.



Get out there man.. one day the grim reaper will come knocking. Live a life you wanted.

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#29 If you got the opportunity, do it. You're not gonna look back on your life and think "hell yeah working instead of traveling the world was awesome" lol. Do it.

#30 12 years ago I quit a 100k job and purchased a one way ticket to SE Asia. I was 32 and started my trip solo (ended it with a partner I made along the way). I ended up travelling for 18 months. Honestly, I wish I had gone longer.



Hell yeah I was nervous. I was leaving a really good job, my friends and my family. And it was hard the first month. I was on a small island learning to scuba dive and it would get lonely. I was used to being busy all day. But then like anything, you adapt and get more comfortable. You begin to appreciate the peacefulness of not having obligations. And you see the joy in smaller things. You will be fine.



The trip itself was amazing. I went places and did things I would never dream of. Spent 6 months making my own way across Africa, which just blows my mind when I look back on it. Hell, because of my trip I ended up moving to Europe from the U.S. I’ve been here 10 years now. My trip changed my life completely, and I’m much happier for it.



Go. Enjoy every moment you can.

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#31 Crazy my roommate is literally leaving tomorrow to travel for the next few months. Quit his finance job, totally got burned out. I can hear him packing as I type.

#32 I didn’t do this but I’ve traveled solo a lot and what I say about it is the highs are higher and the lows are lower. The loneliness and boredom sometimes is awful but then you have these incredible unplanned experiences and it makes it all worth it. I’d say establish some daily routines you can take anywhere so you ground yourself.

#33 I quit a job that some people considered a career entry point. It was a union job providing tech support for the local phone company. It paid decently for the time ($17/hr in 2006), but I always intended for it to be temporary.



Best thing I ever did. Spent the next 6 months on an overland route from Cairo to Budapest. Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Turkey, Greece, Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary. Plus some brief stops in London, Paris and Malta. (Those brief stops totalled about 3 weeks, which is now my typical vacation length)



Traveling long term isn't like a vacation. You develop routines, meet new friends, and just experience what carefree living is all about. Probably you'll spend whole days reading books. Maybe you'll randomly decide to spend a whole week somewhere just because the pension you're staying at serves good food (okay, they also had a pool). But the travel adds variety to those routines. You'll never be bored because there's always something new to see. And if you are bored, you can just pack up and move on.



Everyone gets nervous in the face of a big change, but if this is something you want to do, and have the ability to, you'll have far more regret and second thoughts if you back out.

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#34 I did it and traveled for a year. It was totally worth it. I wasn’t at all doubtful about it because I was really unhappy with that job by the end of it and was sick of where I was living and was planning on looking for a new job and moving anyway. Looking back it was amazing but while doing it I kind of got used to it and there were just different kinds of highs and lows. Sometimes I had to stop and just take a moment to appreciate all the incredible things I was seeing.



I very rarely had nothing to do though. You can pack your itineraries as full as you want. Apart from the occasional beach break I was pretty much doing stuff every day during the hours most people would be working.

#35 I did it back in 2023. Well I didn’t quit, I was laid off and just took the opportunity to go travel for 3 months.



A few things happened, one I haven’t been able to land a job since lol. I worked in the tech industry and the market has just been absolutely ruined. I worked as a photographer as a hobby and occasional side-gig but have been forced to do it full time. So while I’ve been broke as hell, I’ve actually been a lot happier as I have more free time.

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#36 I did this for a four month trip. I was leaving a job that was for a set term and so had to find a new job anyways. When the new job gave me the offer I asked if I could delay my start date for four months and they agreed. It was great, honestly - I had the security of knowing the job would be there when I got back but I didn’t know anything about it to have it weighing on me during the trip.

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#37 I left my job in September 2022 and traveled for 14 months.



I returned in December 2023, and it was a rough first few months back. I didn't expect to struggle so much with the transition back to being home. I battled depression. It didn't help that I live in a northern city that gets very dark and grey in the winter, and I was returning just in time for that.



I also didn't expect my friends and family to be so uninterested in hearing about my experience. I spent a few weeks seeing family after my return and they could not have cared less and acted like I was irresponsible for not working for so long. So what I'm saying is don't expect friends and loved ones to understand or care about your journey if you choose to do this.



During my travels, I also struggled existentially with the purpose and meaning of what I was doing. You get tired and burnt out. Some days I sat inside and did nothing. Sightseeing gets old real quick, so you need to have a purpose for traveling, or some sort of interest you're pursuing. I also got tired of moving around, so the further into my trip I got, the longer I'd find myself staying in some spots - especially if I liked them.



Once I returned, I briefly saw a therapist to try and talk through some of the issues I was having mentally and slowly came out of my funk. I found a job about four months after getting back. Granted, I wasn't even looking the first two months. I did put my traveling experience on my resume as a self-improvement sabbatical, and employers seemed to respond to that in a positive way.



As far as anything I would do differently? Not sure, maybe using more of my down time while traveling to invest in skills that might translate into employment opportunities. But it's hard to do that when your mind is focused on traveling and not thinking about your next career move. The time was mostly a break after leaving a very stressful and toxic job, and I wouldn't give it up for the world. I think about it every day, and I can honestly say that it is one of the best decisions I've ever made.

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#38 This comes up on career subs pretty often. If you want to travel for 6 months or less and are in a professional role, I would highly suggest asking for a leave of absence. By the time they post your role, find someone and train them, it can easily be 4-6 months, and they would be better to have you back. If you hate your job or your company, then the situation may be different, but even so, a leave of absence will play better than a resume gap. If you want more advice along this line, I am happy to provide it.

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#39 I have seen this type of thread come up on Reddit over the years. Hardly anyone who quit their job to travel a bit regretted it.



As for me, I decided between quitting my job to travel and buying a house. I chose the latter and I regret it. Now I have a mortgage tying me down and I have to stay employed or I’m screwed.



If you’re itching to travel then do it now.

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#40 Came back 4 months ago, travelled 1 year.



I didn’t expect to cry a bit when I got home and drove out to the mountains. Realized once again how lucky I am to live in such a gorgeous place.



Started the job hunt 2 weeks into being back, started in a stellar job 2 weeks later.



I wouldn’t change a single thing about the trip.

#41 Also a software engineer. I left in 2023 and worked for a charity up in a remote part of the my country for a season, then travelled NZ for 7 months in 2024, working odd jobs and volunteering for accommodation.



Not going to lie it was rough when I came back and applied for SE jobs again. I got quite depressed feeling like I was unwanted and like I’d made this huge mistake that would cost me my future in this kind of job. I kept telling myself just to keep trying and something would work out - in the end that happened through reaching out to a previous manager and going in for a chat. I rejoined that company and feel settled back in now.



Looking back it was absolutely the right decision to leave and travel / experience a different job for a while. I think about NZ daily and I had a great experience travelling. It has also given me a different perspective around work - I used to fantasise about quitting and travelling just to escape my weeks in the office. Now I understand that work is (for most people) an inevitable sacrifice that has to be made, and I feel a lot better equipped now to make the best of my days rather than sulk and daydream.



Savings wise, it sucked to go basically back to 0, but we’re both in a fortunate position of working in a well-paid job, and with hindsight I would not question the decision to trade savings for the experience of travelling. If you’re thinking about it and the timing feels right for you, sometimes you’ve just got to make the scary decision and trust that ‘future you’ will figure out the situation when you return. Hope you can make it work for yourself, I’m rooting for you!

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#42 I did this for a little over a year! Got back a couple of months ago and thankfully was able to find work (tech) pretty quickly after.



I have zero regrets and am so so happy I pulled the trigger! Obviously, i might feel a bit different if I hadn’t been able to find a new job so quickly.



Traveling has put my savings and retirement behind but it was worth it.

#43 I did this for a year after 2023 tech layoffs like others mentioned. I was on a visa and had to leave the states quickly because I couldn’t find another senior design job in 60 days!



I travelled around Mexico and Colombia and practiced Spanish. By around 8 months I kinda had travel fatigue and got sick of packing up and moving every month or so but I really enjoyed the little friend groups I made at each place.



Early 30s is a great time to travel. Think of the opportunity cost. You can put off tech burnout and you might not have a hard time going back to work if you are in engineering.

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#44 I quit my job in 2022 after I turned 30. During Covid I had worked a lot without having major expenses so I saved a lot of money which allowed me to think about travelling.

Initially my plan was to travel for 3 months and rejoin ( I worked as a psychologist in a school) but I ended up traveling for 1.5 years as I was having the best time of my life.

Not going to lie, once I got back, it was a bit bleak. I didn't want to continue the job (due to low salary) and it took me some time to figure out my options. I had lots of people tell me to try out in the tourism industry but I didn't want to change my career at the age of 32, which is exactly what I did and right now I am working with a tour company and honestly it's a dream job. So I lucked out.



My advice here would be, only do it if you have enough money for this with some extra savings for some months after you get back from your travel and know when you are going to get back, you are probably going to be a different person because the entire travel experience changed me. For good.

I had absolutely no idea what I wanted to do once I got back. I wish I got into tourism immediately rather than waiting for a year. That's something I wish I did differently.







But I'd say, if you have money, do it. Southeast Asia is especially cheap. And this is a fantastic age to travel.

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#45 I am currently four months into this myself - been in Japan since April (with a 2-week trip to visit an old buddy in Mongolia) and I’m about to head to Thailand for August then South Korea in September, potentially coming back to Japan in October thru December.



I’m traveling solo and have found really good deals on long-term stays by contacting expat groups on FB and getting a way cheaper rate than thru Airbnb. I hate checking into and out of hotels constantly, so being in the same apartment for the last two months has helped me avoid feeling like I’m living out of a suitcase. Being able to cook and store food is amazing and don’t ignore that.

#46 The first time, no. Six months off after a brutal year of 80+ hr weeks to explore all of South America was worth it. I spent ~$4k/mo.



The second time... I turned down phenomenal job offers that would've catapulted my career and life forward to backpack Europe, Africa, Asia instead. Not the worst trade, but I gained less and gave up more the second time.



Get what you can out of travel, but don't let it distract you from building a life to come back to.

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#47 Quit my job at 37 - had about $175k in cash and owned 4 rental properties that replaced my salary. Wish I could have quit in my 20s, but would never have been able to build that financial parachute. Travel only gets harder as you get older, that much I can say. Even in my late 30s, I'm not willing to put up with certain discomforts that didn't bother me in my 20s, like 16 person hostel dorms lol. I have been going all over the world, but I slow travel now.



The big thing I want to say though: traveling will not fix you or make you happy if you are depressed or struggling. It actually may be a terrible idea, as it is frequently uncomfortable and challenges you, especially if you are going to countries where you don't speak the language. The good thing about traveling in yours 30s: I'm much more emotionally resilient than I was in my 20s - I've lost a parent, been through some stuff, built a business. A bad trip or experience rolls off me, where I used to take it more to heart in my 20s. It's all part of traveling. Good luck!

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#48 My wife and I quit our jobs in our early 30s to take a 2 month European honeymoon. It was the trip of a lifetime and my favorite time of my life. No regrets whatsoever.

#49 Travel is great. But you’ll take yourself with you. You can change your daily grind to make it more enjoyable while also spending time travelling.

#50 No. I did this from 2022-23 and travelled for a little over a year.



In retrospect, it was just the right time for it. COVID was still lingering somewhat, so over-tourism and inflation hadn't hit like they are now. I saw places like Venice and Angkor Wat with very few tourists.



There are certainly things I would do differently knowing what I know now, and it did wipe out my savings that I had built during the pandemic. But it allowed me to quit a job that I hated and I don't regret it for a minute. I think about those travel experiences every day and cherish them more than any material possessions.

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#51 I only regret running out of money and not being in a great position to make a lot more quickly before my bucket list was complete.

#52 I can’t speak to your career field necessarily but I’m all for living your life in a way that actually feels fulfilling rather than just being a part of a machine and waking up when you’re 45 wondering what it’s like to feel alive. Not that travel is the only way to live a fulfilling life, but I have a feeling you’d figure it out.

#53 I am doing it right now in my 40s. Left everything behind in storage to travel for 7 months.

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#54 I quit my job for a year and spent the time traveling, taking classes, starting personal projects, and just doing what I’ve always wanted to do. However, I only felt comfortable doing this because I was solid in my career (8 years). It’s a relatively high-paying career in a specified field that I felt confident I would be able to rejoin after that time off. I could also afford to come in at a role 1-2 levels below and still be fine financially. I also had tens of thousands in savings and a couple hundred thousand in investments, so I also felt confident that I could go even longer without a job in the worst case scenario.



After ~10 months not working, I started applying. Got several interviews and got a job offer within 1.5 months at a great company. So personally, I would get more work experience under your belt because < 2 years of experience + 6-12 months of voluntary travel essentially relegates you to the same category as inexperienced new grads. And from what I hear, they’re having a terrible time in this current job market.

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#55 The upside of having a bad job is you've got little to lose by leaving it to go travel.

#56 I was laid off and did it. It was great. I just recommend ending your apartment lease if you have one. Looking back I wish I travelled longer if anything and let go of more financial obligations.

#57 I quit my job and sold everything to go on a working holiday to NZ and Australia. Plan was 3 years. It's been 6, and I am having a hard time imagining a life outside of Australia at this point.

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#58 I usually take temporary contracts (6 - 18 months), and travel in between. A few times I've been offered to come back to the job after I've got back from travelling because it's easier for them to give me unpaid leave rather than hire someone new. It's also generally easier to get a temp contract because not as many people apply for those roles.

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#59 I took a six months leave of absence and went around the world. I told my boss about it a year in advance. As the date got closer they offered me incentives not to go, but no way! They did want me to continue working there, so were supportive.



This was 1998, so no doubt prices have gone up, but it cost about $22k total! We didn’t stay in fancy places but they mostly were not dumps, either. I miss those days.

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#60 I left my job and went travelling for 4 months. Zero regrets! I was refused a sabbatical so off I went. It made me rethink what I wanted to do and if it wasn’t for my personal circumstances I’d do it again!

#61 My advice, if it's your first time planning a big trip alone, is to be somewhat modest. This isn't about going to the most difficult to get to, most exotic location. You can absolutely have an amazing, life changing experience even if you just road trip within your own country.





Be mostly practical in your approach, with a touch of wild dreamer. Ie, if you've never traveled internationally, maybe don't make your first adventure a maze of international travel to ten different countries with all sorts of visa requirements. You're gonna be stressed AF and one little mistake could ruin the trip. Do one country for all three months. Or do a guided multi country thing with a travel agency.





Be honest with yourself about your comfort level, and remember that this isn't the only time you'll ever have a chance to do this!! Your goal here is to have a good experience, relax, break free of the productivity mindset; if that means staying within your home country to start, that is a great idea.





I discovered things I didn't even know existed in my own country, found a new passion, overcame fears, and grew so much as a person without ever crossing a border. If I had tried to plan a gigantic trip overseas to all of the places I've dreamed of visiting, I think I would have had to deal with a lot more anxiety and ultimately not enjoyed it as much.





Now that I have built my confidence in my planning skills and the fact that I won't be destitute upon my return, I am working on an international trip. .

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#62 Yes I did it. Quit my job in a call centre after saving up for a year. I was 24. Left UK in January 1997, returned the following February. Travelled round the world, had a 1 year working visa for Australia (repo man for Radio Rentals; mail clerk in David Jones). Best thing I ever did, and would recommend it. If you hate it, or it’s wrong for you, promise yourself you’ll just come home. But you won’t 🙂.

#63 Recommend. A lot will become clear as you do this, and you will return to your career with better priorities.

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#64 It’s been great. Took 18 months off to travel Asia, spent half of our house down payment fund. Returned to the US last April, landed a job within 4 weeks that I absolutely love. Traveled to El Salvador, Chile, and Ecuador for “normal people” 1-2 week vacations. Closing on a house next month. Life is good.

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#65 Slightly longer than your requested timeframe.





Quit my corporate job in 2018. Lived out of a backpack traveling the world with my wife for 2 years. Came back to USA and lived in a van for a year. Got a job 4 years ago (software developer).





We got tired of traveling. It's hard to constantly change your home base and always be doing something new in remote places in countries where your not a native. I started to get de sensitized to the amazing things we got to see and do. Today's erupting volcano wasn't as good as the alpine waterfall we saw last week or the rainforest we saw the week before, ect. We needed to slow down and find a better way to have a comfortable home base. Van life solved this for me, would have happily continued to do it if not for COVID.





Both my wife and I had jobs within 4 weeks of applying to new positions. Admittedly the market was better in 2021.





I don't think I would do much if anything different. If you're willing to take the plunge, there is a wonderful full world out there with endless adventures. It's uncomfortable and challenging at times to navigate it, but when you figure it out, I can't explain how amazing your experiences can be. The good and bad change you and help you grow. I'd rather take the time when I'm younger to go experience the world and new perspectives.

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#66 I was 31, spent $26k staying out of the US for 8 months. Australia, NZ, SE Asia. Would absolutely do it again in a f*****g heartbeat. Believe people when they say life is short.

#67 Quit a bad job in my early 30s, moved to Brazil to live with my girlfriend for almost a year. Was the most incredible year.



Now married to said woman and working a better job with better people. Eventually going to retire in Brazil (hopefully in under 10 years) and do something fun with my life there.



I did miss out on a lot of earnings and a little bit of career mobility, but it’ll be a wash in the end. Don’t regret it for a moment.

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#68 At the age of 21 I quit a job in telecomms to travel. I was away for 5 years and when I returned home, all my knowledge was outdated, the industry was downsizing. I went back to travel after 18 months of odd jobs and came back with a spouse and kids 3 years after that. That was decades ago and I never really caught up financially with my peers who stayed at home and retired after 30 years or so in their line of work.



Most retired before the age of 60 whereas I'll be 70 soon and although it's not an absolute necessity, my wife figures she's more comfortable if I put in a few more years, since I don't have a company pension unlike most fo the folks we know. I don't regret my travels but if I had to do it again I figure I might have been better off if I had had a trade that doesn't involve too much technology (nothing changes like tech.) instead of a diploma, and also I wouldn't have stayed away from my home country for so long. When you come back in your field or any new job at the age of 33, there are lots young folks who already have years in with the firm and know their way around and don't mind trying to boss the old person around...

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#69 Certainly never great to do this as a new professional in an engineering discipline because there is a lot to learn in the early years to establish your career.



That said, if you do it extremely early in your career, you’re going to be an entry-level employee either way when you return 🤷‍♂️ Early is often easier than later.