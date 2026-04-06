ADVERTISEMENT

The EastCoastItNotes comics take everyday thoughts, awkward moments, and relatable situations – and turn them into clever, bite-sized humor using nothing more than Post-it notes.

Today, we’re taking a look at another batch of quirky and relatable creations from the series. Known for their sharp observations and minimalist style, this artist captures the kind of thoughts we all have, but rarely say out loud. From small daily struggles to unexpectedly funny realizations, each one delivers a quick laugh in just a few words.

Scroll down to check out a fresh selection of these witty Post-it notes, and see how much humor can fit on a tiny square of paper.

More info: Facebook | Instagram | patreon.com | reddit.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Artist Turns Simple Post-It Notes Into Hilariously Clever Comics With Unexpected Twists (40 New Pics)

eastcoastitnotes Report

8points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    This Artist Turns Simple Post-It Notes Into Hilariously Clever Comics With Unexpected Twists (40 New Pics)

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    8points
    POST
    #3

    This Artist Turns Simple Post-It Notes Into Hilariously Clever Comics With Unexpected Twists (40 New Pics)

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    7points
    POST
    #4

    This Artist Turns Simple Post-It Notes Into Hilariously Clever Comics With Unexpected Twists (40 New Pics)

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    This Artist Turns Simple Post-It Notes Into Hilariously Clever Comics With Unexpected Twists (40 New Pics)

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    This Artist Turns Simple Post-It Notes Into Hilariously Clever Comics With Unexpected Twists (40 New Pics)

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    6points
    POST
    #7

    This Artist Turns Simple Post-It Notes Into Hilariously Clever Comics With Unexpected Twists (40 New Pics)

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    6points
    POST
    #8

    This Artist Turns Simple Post-It Notes Into Hilariously Clever Comics With Unexpected Twists (40 New Pics)

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    This Artist Turns Simple Post-It Notes Into Hilariously Clever Comics With Unexpected Twists (40 New Pics)

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    This Artist Turns Simple Post-It Notes Into Hilariously Clever Comics With Unexpected Twists (40 New Pics)

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    This Artist Turns Simple Post-It Notes Into Hilariously Clever Comics With Unexpected Twists (40 New Pics)

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    4points
    POST
    #12

    This Artist Turns Simple Post-It Notes Into Hilariously Clever Comics With Unexpected Twists (40 New Pics)

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    This Artist Turns Simple Post-It Notes Into Hilariously Clever Comics With Unexpected Twists (40 New Pics)

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    4points
    POST
    #14

    This Artist Turns Simple Post-It Notes Into Hilariously Clever Comics With Unexpected Twists (40 New Pics)

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    3points
    POST
    #15

    This Artist Turns Simple Post-It Notes Into Hilariously Clever Comics With Unexpected Twists (40 New Pics)

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    3points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    This Artist Turns Simple Post-It Notes Into Hilariously Clever Comics With Unexpected Twists (40 New Pics)

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    This Artist Turns Simple Post-It Notes Into Hilariously Clever Comics With Unexpected Twists (40 New Pics)

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    2points
    POST
    #18

    This Artist Turns Simple Post-It Notes Into Hilariously Clever Comics With Unexpected Twists (40 New Pics)

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    2points
    POST
    #19

    This Artist Turns Simple Post-It Notes Into Hilariously Clever Comics With Unexpected Twists (40 New Pics)

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    2points
    POST
    #20

    This Artist Turns Simple Post-It Notes Into Hilariously Clever Comics With Unexpected Twists (40 New Pics)

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    2points
    POST
    #21

    This Artist Turns Simple Post-It Notes Into Hilariously Clever Comics With Unexpected Twists (40 New Pics)

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    2points
    POST
    #22

    This Artist Turns Simple Post-It Notes Into Hilariously Clever Comics With Unexpected Twists (40 New Pics)

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    2points
    POST
    #23

    This Artist Turns Simple Post-It Notes Into Hilariously Clever Comics With Unexpected Twists (40 New Pics)

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    2points
    POST
    #24

    This Artist Turns Simple Post-It Notes Into Hilariously Clever Comics With Unexpected Twists (40 New Pics)

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    2points
    POST
    #25

    This Artist Turns Simple Post-It Notes Into Hilariously Clever Comics With Unexpected Twists (40 New Pics)

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    2points
    POST
    #26

    This Artist Turns Simple Post-It Notes Into Hilariously Clever Comics With Unexpected Twists (40 New Pics)

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    1point
    POST
    #27

    This Artist Turns Simple Post-It Notes Into Hilariously Clever Comics With Unexpected Twists (40 New Pics)

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    1point
    POST
    #28

    This Artist Turns Simple Post-It Notes Into Hilariously Clever Comics With Unexpected Twists (40 New Pics)

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    1point
    POST
    #29

    This Artist Turns Simple Post-It Notes Into Hilariously Clever Comics With Unexpected Twists (40 New Pics)

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    1point
    POST
    #30

    This Artist Turns Simple Post-It Notes Into Hilariously Clever Comics With Unexpected Twists (40 New Pics)

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    1point
    POST
    #31

    This Artist Turns Simple Post-It Notes Into Hilariously Clever Comics With Unexpected Twists (40 New Pics)

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    1point
    POST
    #32

    This Artist Turns Simple Post-It Notes Into Hilariously Clever Comics With Unexpected Twists (40 New Pics)

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    1point
    POST
    #33

    This Artist Turns Simple Post-It Notes Into Hilariously Clever Comics With Unexpected Twists (40 New Pics)

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    1point
    POST
    Follow