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The EastCoastItNotes comics take everyday thoughts, awkward moments, and relatable situations – and turn them into clever, bite-sized humor using nothing more than Post-it notes.

Today, we’re taking a look at another batch of quirky and relatable creations from the series. Known for their sharp observations and minimalist style, this artist captures the kind of thoughts we all have, but rarely say out loud. From small daily struggles to unexpectedly funny realizations, each one delivers a quick laugh in just a few words.

Scroll down to check out a fresh selection of these witty Post-it notes, and see how much humor can fit on a tiny square of paper.

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