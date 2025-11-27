ADVERTISEMENT

If you love whimsical art toys that feel like they stepped out of a playful parallel universe, meet Sad Salesman. New York-based artist Eric Althin creates strange, charming, and instantly lovable figures – from one-eyed monsters to chubby mermaids and quirky pop culture twists. Bright, round, and full of personality, his sculptures capture imagination, humor, and the simple joy of art that doesn’t take itself too seriously.

Scroll down to discover Eric’s imaginative world. From mischievous little monsters to whimsical sea creatures, every figure is full of character, ready to brighten your day and ignite your creativity.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | sadsalesman.com

#1

Pink quirky sculpture with a small fish on top, sitting with legs extended against a blue background, bursting with personality.

sad_salesman

    #2

    Quirky sculpture of a smiling ghost-like figure holding a sneaker on a seaweed-covered beach by the ocean.

    sad_salesman

    #3

    Set of quirky sculptures resembling pink and white clams with expressive eyes and playful personalities displayed on a white surface.

    sad_salesman

    #4

    Hand holding a quirky mermaid sculpture with red hair, purple shell top, and a small orange fish at the beach background.

    sad_salesman

    #5

    Quirky sculpture of a yellow-green character with pink mouth and red hands sitting on a wooden surface bursting with personality.

    sad_salesman

    #6

    Hand holding a quirky sculpture of a chubby yellow and gray bird with long legs, bursting with personality.

    sad_salesman

    #7

    Quirky sculpture of a dragon holding a bottle next to a spilled pool with tiny people and an overturned car.

    sad_salesman

    #8

    Bright green quirky sculpture with cartoonish face and a detached arm holding a bone, bursting with personality.

    sad_salesman

    #9

    Purple quirky sculpture with cartoonish face held by gloved hand, one of 50 artist-made sculptures bursting with personality.

    sad_salesman

    #10

    Amber sculpture featuring two quirky bee characters hugging, showcasing artist made quirky sculptures bursting with personality.

    sad_salesman

    #11

    Pink quirky sculpture of a pig holding a bitten piece of bread, showcasing unique artistic personality and charm.

    sad_salesman

    #12

    Glossy quirky sculpture with antennae and bright eyes held in hand, showcasing unique personality and artistic design.

    sad_salesman

    #13

    Green quirky sculpture holding a wooden club standing next to two small quirky sculptures against a yellow background.

    sad_salesman

    #14

    Pink quirky sculpture of an elephant with expressive eyes and rounded body sitting on a wooden surface, bursting with personality.

    sad_salesman

    #15

    Two quirky sculptures with playful blue and white designs holding small blue figures, showcasing personality and artistic creativity.

    sad_salesman

    #16

    Hand holding a quirky sculpture of a tooth with eyes and a big smiling mouth, showing unique artistic personality.

    sad_salesman

    #17

    Glossy quirky sculpture of a frog wearing a black top hat bursting with personality on a white surface outdoors.

    sad_salesman

    #18

    Quirky sculpture of a smiling green plant with braces in a brown pot, bursting with personality by the window.

    sad_salesman

    #19

    Quirky sculpture of a potato character walking a smiling pink segmented worm on a leash in a white minimal background.

    sad_salesman

    #20

    Quirky sculpture of a potato character with arms and googly eyes lying on a soft white furry surface.

    sad_salesman

    #21

    Pink quirky sculpture with personality in grass, featuring expressive face and spiked collar, part of artist made collection.

    sad_salesman

    #22

    Hand holding quirky sculpture of a green Frankenstein character with bolts and holding a pink brain, bursting with personality.

    sad_salesman

    #23

    Three quirky sculptures with colorful, bubbly designs and exaggerated features showcasing artistic personality and creative expression.

    sad_salesman

    #24

    Sculpture of a quirky character lying on sand wearing black sunglasses, showcasing playful personality and artistic design.

    sad_salesman

    #25

    Green quirky sculpture with an orange mask and accessories sitting on a ledge, bursting with personality outdoors.

    sad_salesman

    #26

    Red quirky sculpture of a frog wearing a purple hat, showcasing artist-made personality-filled design.

    sad_salesman

    #27

    Three quirky sculptures resembling sushi with snail eyes on a wooden board, with chopsticks holding one sculpture.

    sad_salesman

    #28

    Green quirky sculpture sitting on wooden drawer with playful expression, showcasing artist made quirky sculptures bursting with personality.

    sad_salesman

    #29

    Quirky sculpture of a pink bunny with a skull head holding an arrow, showcasing an artist's unique personality-filled design.

    sad_salesman

    #30

    Quirky sculpture of a smiling yellow figure lounging inside an open pink seashell on a sandy beach.

    sad_salesman

    #31

    Red quirky sculpture with one eye and textured bumps held by hand in blue glove, showcasing unique artist made personality.

    sad_salesman

    #32

    Glossy quirky sculpture with a red body and blue antennae, showcasing unique personality and expressive face details.

    sad_salesman

    #33

    Hand holding a quirky dog sculpture with a bone, showcasing artist made quirky sculptures bursting with personality.

    sad_salesman

    #34

    Hand holding a quirky white sculpture with personality featuring simple facial details and small legs against wooden background

    sad_salesman

    #35

    Hand holding a quirky sculpture of a monkey with cigarette and beer can, showcasing artist made personality-filled art.

    sad_salesman

    #36

    Hand holding quirky sculpture of a potato character with expressive eyes and tongue out, bursting with personality.

    sad_salesman

    #37

    White quirky sculpture with personality holding a slice of pepperoni pizza with melted cheese stretching from its mouth.

    sad_salesman

    #38

    Glossy quirky sculpture with shiny reflective surface and playful rounded form sitting on a white table, showing personality.

    sad_salesman

    #39

    Hand holding a quirky small green sculpture with orange feet and leaf details, showcasing unique personality and charm.

    sad_salesman

    #40

    Quirky sculpture with a pointed head and smiling face, showcasing personality and playful artistic design.

    sad_salesman

    #41

    Two quirky sculptures bursting with personality, one orange with black stripes and one gray, sitting on sand holding small objects.

    sad_salesman

    #42

    Quirky sculpture with blonde braid and blue dress holding a small snowman, showcasing artist made personality-filled art.

    sad_salesman

    #43

    Glossy orange quirky sculpture with bulging eyes and an expressive face, showcasing unique personality and artistic charm outdoors.

    sad_salesman

    #44

    Hand holding a small red quirky sculpture with a cute face and legs, showcasing unique personality in bright sunlight.

    sad_salesman

    #45

    Quirky sculpture of a smiling bee with bent legs and antennae, bursting with personality in bright yellow and black.

    sad_salesman

    #46

    Blue quirky sculpture with bunny ears and yellow outline, showcasing unique personality in a minimalist white setting

    sad_salesman

    #47

    Colorful quirky sculpture held up against a blue sky with palm trees, showcasing vibrant personality and artistic design.

    sad_salesman

    #48

    Hand holding a colorful quirky sculpture with expressive eyes and fins, showcasing artist made quirky sculptures bursting with personality.

    sad_salesman

    #49

    Hand holding a quirky sculpture of a white round character with red eyes, top hat, and bow tie bursting with personality.

    sad_salesman

    #50

    Quirky sculpture of a translucent creature with a purple hat on mossy tree branch in a sunlit forest setting.

    sad_salesman

