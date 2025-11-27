ADVERTISEMENT

If you love whimsical art toys that feel like they stepped out of a playful parallel universe, meet Sad Salesman. New York-based artist Eric Althin creates strange, charming, and instantly lovable figures – from one-eyed monsters to chubby mermaids and quirky pop culture twists. Bright, round, and full of personality, his sculptures capture imagination, humor, and the simple joy of art that doesn’t take itself too seriously.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | sadsalesman.com