Meet the new knitted character, Puss in Boots.

A wonderful and sweet cat. There's so much charm in his eyes.

All my toys are knitted. I love all my characters. Each has its own story and character.

I tried very hard to convey the depth of the gaze. The eyes should stand out. The most interesting part was knitting the eyes. The gaze turned out deep. That's exactly what I wanted.

I think you recognize Puss in Boots in him! The best is yet to come.

Yours, Ola Oslopova - OlaKnittedBears.

More info: Etsy