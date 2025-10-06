ADVERTISEMENT

Meet the new knitted character, Puss in Boots.

A wonderful and sweet cat. There's so much charm in his eyes.

All my toys are knitted. I love all my characters. Each has its own story and character.

I tried very hard to convey the depth of the gaze. The eyes should stand out. The most interesting part was knitting the eyes. The gaze turned out deep. That's exactly what I wanted.

I think you recognize Puss in Boots in him! The best is yet to come.

Follow my work and subscribe!

Yours, Ola Oslopova - OlaKnittedBears.

More info: Etsy

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Puss In Boots 💖 Knitting Toy Pattern - Toy Knitting Patterns / By Ola Oslopova - Olaknittedbears

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
User avatar Olga
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Puss In Boots 💖 Knitting Toy Pattern - Toy Knitting Patterns / By Ola Oslopova - Olaknittedbears

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Olga
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Puss In Boots 💖 Knitting Toy Pattern - Toy Knitting Patterns / By Ola Oslopova - Olaknittedbears

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Olga
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Puss In Boots 💖 Knitting Toy Pattern - Toy Knitting Patterns / By Ola Oslopova - Olaknittedbears

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Olga
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #5

    Puss In Boots 💖 Knitting Toy Pattern - Toy Knitting Patterns / By Ola Oslopova - Olaknittedbears

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Olga
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!