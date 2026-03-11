Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
After Surviving Cruelty, This Dog Found Safety, Love, And A Reunion No One Expected
Rescue dog Spud with striking blue eyes wearing a blue harness and green bandana, shown alone and with a similar looking dog.
User submission
Animals, Dogs

After Surviving Cruelty, This Dog Found Safety, Love, And A Reunion No One Expected

hidreley-btu
Hidrėlėy Approved Contributor
0

39

0

When people think about rescue dogs, they often envision a happy ending immediately following a sad beginning. In truth, many of these rescues are ongoing journeys filled with challenges, where recovery takes time, resources, and love. Spud’s story highlights not just hardship but the power and impact of dedicated care and community support.

Spud is a 3-year-old street dog from Tijuana, Mexico, who was found severely underweight and in devastating condition. According to the vet, he was likely hit by someone in the face with a metal pipe while scavenging for food, leaving him with major damage to his nose, several broken teeth, and serious trouble breathing. But despite everything he’s been through, Spud has remained incredibly affectionate. Not long after being taken into foster care by Alyssa, a dog foster and rescue advocate based in San Diego, he began winning people over with his gentle nature and sweet personality.

More info: Instagram | gofundme.com | Facebook

    Spud’s fate is one that befalls many strays, but he was unfortunate enough to run into a particularly violent person

    After Surviving Cruelty, This Dog Found Safety, Love, And A Reunion No One Expected

    Image credits: alyssablackwellfostersdogs

    His story quickly resonated with animal lovers online, many of whom began following his recovery and donating toward the reconstructive care he needs.

    When he was found on the streets of Tijuana, he was barely alive after someone smashed his snout

    After Surviving Cruelty, This Dog Found Safety, Love, And A Reunion No One Expected

    Image credits: alyssablackwellfostersdogs

    The damage to his nose left him struggling to breathe and missing several teeth

    After Surviving Cruelty, This Dog Found Safety, Love, And A Reunion No One Expected

    Image credits: alyssablackwellfostersdogs

    While initial plans involved treatment in Tijuana, where veterinary costs would stretch donations further, Alyssa later shared that Spud may now need to be treated in San Diego after learning that the original surgeon did not have experience with nasal reconstruction.

    Despite his trauma, he is incredibly gentle and affectionate

    After Surviving Cruelty, This Dog Found Safety, Love, And A Reunion No One Expected

    Image credits: alyssablackwellfostersdogs

    Alyssa took him into foster care and began sharing his story with people around the world

    After Surviving Cruelty, This Dog Found Safety, Love, And A Reunion No One Expected

    Image credits: alyssablackwellfostersdogs

    His next surgical consultation is scheduled for next month, and supporters are continuing to rally around him as he waits for the care that could finally help him breathe more comfortably.

    One detail many people couldn’t forget was the soft purring sound Spud makes when he breathes

    After Surviving Cruelty, This Dog Found Safety, Love, And A Reunion No One Expected

    Image credits: alyssablackwellfostersdogs

    That unusual sound became one of the most heartbreaking and memorable parts of his recovery journey

    After Surviving Cruelty, This Dog Found Safety, Love, And A Reunion No One Expected

    Image credits: alyssablackwellfostersdogs

    Spud’s story also embodies a broader mission: making lasting change for rescue dogs. Alyssa, his foster, is turning years of experience into Sacred Paws Dog Sanctuary, a project to help more dogs recover in safe, loving environments before finding permanent homes.

    Supporters quickly rallied around Spud as donations began coming in for his medical care

    After Surviving Cruelty, This Dog Found Safety, Love, And A Reunion No One Expected

    Image credits: alyssablackwellfostersdogs

    Early plans were to treat him in Tijuana, where the cost of care would go much further

    After Surviving Cruelty, This Dog Found Safety, Love, And A Reunion No One Expected

    Image credits: alyssablackwellfostersdogs

    As Spud’s case became clearer, it was obvious he would need specialized reconstructive treatment

    After Surviving Cruelty, This Dog Found Safety, Love, And A Reunion No One Expected

    Image credits: alyssablackwellfostersdogs

    His nose may be healing on the outside, but his airway has remained dangerously restricted

    After Surviving Cruelty, This Dog Found Safety, Love, And A Reunion No One Expected

    Image credits: alyssablackwellfostersdogs

    So he is still waiting for the surgery that will finally help him breathe properly

    After Surviving Cruelty, This Dog Found Safety, Love, And A Reunion No One Expected

    Image credits: alyssablackwellfostersdogs

    Meanwhile, Spud is enjoying a safe and comfortable life in Alyssa’s care

    After Surviving Cruelty, This Dog Found Safety, Love, And A Reunion No One Expected

    Image credits: alyssablackwellfostersdogs

    His recovery has also shone a light on the work Alyssa does for dogs who need a safe place to heal

    After Surviving Cruelty, This Dog Found Safety, Love, And A Reunion No One Expected

    Image credits: alyssablackwellfostersdogs

    That larger mission is part of Sacred Paws Dog Sanctuary, a rescue project Alyssa has built around home-based care

    After Surviving Cruelty, This Dog Found Safety, Love, And A Reunion No One Expected

    Image credits: alyssablackwellfostersdogs

    Alyssa and her husband are striving to build a true foster home where the rescued animals will be treated as beloved pets

    After Surviving Cruelty, This Dog Found Safety, Love, And A Reunion No One Expected

    Image credits: alyssablackwellfostersdogs

    And so far, they have managed to create just such an environment

    After Surviving Cruelty, This Dog Found Safety, Love, And A Reunion No One Expected

    Image credits: alyssablackwellfostersdogs

    Spud’s story is only a part of that effort, as his littermate brother Dudley also needed saving

    After Surviving Cruelty, This Dog Found Safety, Love, And A Reunion No One Expected

    Image credits: alyssablackwellfostersdogs

    And after some time apart, the two are finally reunited in Alyssa’s home and on their way to full recovery

    After Surviving Cruelty, This Dog Found Safety, Love, And A Reunion No One Expected

    Image credits: alyssablackwellfostersdogs

    While Spud’s condition is still far from perfect, he continues to make everyone melt with his cuteness

    Image credits: GeoBeatsAnimals

    Animal rescue
    dog rescue

    Hidrėlėy

    Hidrėlėy

    Author, Approved Contributor

    I am a Brazilian digital artist who loves transforming imagination into hyper-real visuals. I work with artificial intelligence and image editing to create what I always wondered as a child: how would our favorite characters look in real life? Over time, many of my artworks have gone viral and were featured in international publications. I have recreated realistic versions of cartoon characters such as Disney and The Simpsons, imagined how celebrities who died young would look today, and even gave modern faces to historical figures like Mona Lisa or Shakespeare. Beyond entertainment, I created Para Não Esquecer, a social project that revisits memorable criminal cases in Brazil. My goal is to honor victims, keep memory alive and remind society that justice and empathy matter. I also write for Bored Panda, where I create articles featuring artists, photographers, rescue stories and feel-good moments from around the world. My work aims to highlight creativity, kindness and emotional storytelling. In everything I do, my purpose is the same: to touch hearts, evoke emotion and make people feel something real.

    Hidrėlėy

    Hidrėlėy

    Author, Approved Contributor

    I am a Brazilian digital artist who loves transforming imagination into hyper-real visuals. I work with artificial intelligence and image editing to create what I always wondered as a child: how would our favorite characters look in real life? Over time, many of my artworks have gone viral and were featured in international publications. I have recreated realistic versions of cartoon characters such as Disney and The Simpsons, imagined how celebrities who died young would look today, and even gave modern faces to historical figures like Mona Lisa or Shakespeare. Beyond entertainment, I created Para Não Esquecer, a social project that revisits memorable criminal cases in Brazil. My goal is to honor victims, keep memory alive and remind society that justice and empathy matter. I also write for Bored Panda, where I create articles featuring artists, photographers, rescue stories and feel-good moments from around the world. My work aims to highlight creativity, kindness and emotional storytelling. In everything I do, my purpose is the same: to touch hearts, evoke emotion and make people feel something real.

    Tarik Velić

    Tarik Velić

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey Pandas! I’m Tarik, a Community Manager at Bored Panda. Day-to-day, I help creators present their posts in the best possible way, spotlight great work, and keep an eye on community activity so discussions stay welcoming, constructive, and fun. Before joining Bored Panda, I worked in freelance writing and project coordination/management at my alma mater. Outside work, you’ll find me carving corners on my motorcycle, falling into history-related rabbit holes, keeping up with politics, and occasionally building scale models or Lego “for five minutes” that turns into an entire evening. I also have a weakness for bold colors, sunsets, and wonderfully strange animals.

    Tarik Velić

    Tarik Velić

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey Pandas! I’m Tarik, a Community Manager at Bored Panda. Day-to-day, I help creators present their posts in the best possible way, spotlight great work, and keep an eye on community activity so discussions stay welcoming, constructive, and fun. Before joining Bored Panda, I worked in freelance writing and project coordination/management at my alma mater. Outside work, you’ll find me carving corners on my motorcycle, falling into history-related rabbit holes, keeping up with politics, and occasionally building scale models or Lego “for five minutes” that turns into an entire evening. I also have a weakness for bold colors, sunsets, and wonderfully strange animals.

