Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Friday Is My Last Day? If You Insist”: Employee Maliciously Complies And Stops Working On Friday, Even Though Boss Begs Her To Work One More Day
30points
People, Work6 hours ago

“Friday Is My Last Day? If You Insist”: Employee Maliciously Complies And Stops Working On Friday, Even Though Boss Begs Her To Work One More Day

Miglė Miliūtė and
Kotryna Brašiškytė

Work can be demanding enough as it is, but some higher-ups want to make it a living hell. That’s why they could be taken down a notch.

Redditor u/The_Mockingbirb shared with the ‘Malicious Compliance’ community how she dealt with her disagreeable superior. She was told to pack her bags, but little did the boss know how that would affect her own duties. So, when the OP complied and was on her way through the door, the superior had one more question to ask. Scroll down for the story in the redditor’s own words.

Some superiors are not worth doing favors for, and should be met with malicious compliance instead

Image credits: Ron Lach (not the actual photo)

This employee complied with her boss’s request to leave and stood her ground when the superior realized her mistake

Image credits: Liza Summer (not the actual photo)

Image source: The_Mockingbirb

Lots of people reacted to the story, most of them were happy for the OP

Community members also shared similar stories

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read more »
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Popular on Bored Panda
What do you think ?
POST
Monday
Monday
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm guessing there was a typo there, because hanging something 11 inches too low on a set is absolutely something you'd be reprimanded for when working a tv/film set.

0
0points
reply
POST
Monday
Monday
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm guessing there was a typo there, because hanging something 11 inches too low on a set is absolutely something you'd be reprimanded for when working a tv/film set.

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda