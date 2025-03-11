Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Simpson Was Framed”: Private Investigator Claims O.J. Simpson’s Son Was the Real Culprit
Crime, News

“Simpson Was Framed”: Private Investigator Claims O.J. Simpson’s Son Was the Real Culprit

A bombshell revelation has reignited one of the most notorious cases in American history: The trial of OJ Simpson.

Private investigator William Dear claims that OJ Simpson’s eldest son, Jason Simpson, is the real killer in the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

“I have Jason’s diaries where he says, ‘I cut away all my problems with a knife.’ I have the murder weapon,” the investigator told a news outlet, claiming to have gathered enough compelling evidence.

Highlights
  • PI William Dear claims OJ Simpson's son Jason was behind 1994 murders.
  • Jason Simpson's diaries, a knit hat, and a knife seen as key evidence by the investigator.
  • Dear alleges OJ took the fall for his son out of parental love.
  • The investigator accuses LAPD of framing OJ, claiming critical evidence was ignored.

Dear also claimed to have submitted the weapon for review to two “leading forensic experts” who support his belief that the knife was the instrument used to carry out the infamous 1994 double homicide.

    Investigator claims OJ Simpson took the fall for his son Jason, alleging he was the real culprit in the 1994 murders

    Man in a suit with a serious expression, related to O.J. Simpson's case investigation claims.

    Image credits: Bill Nation/Sygma/Getty Images

    Jason Simpson, the now 54-year-old son from the athlete’s first marriage to Marguerite Whitley, has been linked to violent incidents in the past.

    For instance, in December 1992, Jason was arrested for attacking his employer with a knife, a violent outburst that earned him two years probation. Jason would later be diagnosed with intermittent rage disorder and prescribed medication to manage his temper.

    O.J. Simpson in a courtroom scene, escorted by officers, during a significant trial event.

    Image credits: CNN

    Dear suggests that Jason’s history of violent conduct points to him being capable of committing the brutal murders, especially considering, as the investigator claims, that Jason had stopped taking his medication in the months leading up to the killings.

    Side-by-side photos related to claims about O.J. Simpson's son as a suspect.

    Image credits: denisebrowntoo

    If Dear’s theory is proven to be true, it would mean that not only was OJ Simpson innocent all along, but he also acted out of parental love and a sense of protection.

    “I’m a father of two sons,” Dear said, empathizing with the late NFL star. “I don’t know what I would do.”

    Both the knife and incriminating diaries were found in a storage unit that Jason had abandoned due to unpaid fees. The items, including a knit cap similar to the one found at the crime scene, fueled Dear’s theory for years.

    Dear accuses the Los Angeles Police of “framing” the NFL star and believes they want to keep the case buried

    A man in a denim shirt speaks seriously, linked to claims about O.J. Simpson's son being the real culprit.

    Image credits: Angelgreat

    According to the investigator, the cap found beside Nicole Brown Thompson’s body contained traces of human and canine hair, but he claims the police suspiciously never performed DNA testing on it.

    Dear is adamant in his belief that the cap holds critical forensic evidence, but expressed frustration at authorities having no interest in revising it.

    A family stands on a red carpet; includes O.J. Simpson, central to a private investigator's claims.

    Image credits: Ron Davis/Getty Images

    As Distractify, the outlet that interviewed Dear, explained, the investigator is now seeking to make things right, claiming that “Simpson was framed” by the Los Angeles Police and the late lead investigator in the case, Philip Vannatter.

    Image credits: CBS TEXAS

    “I’m willing to do this because I believe in justice,” Dear said, explaining that the trial was more than just a criminal case; it was a cultural flashpoint fueled by issues of corruption and race.

    OJ Simpson passed away from cancer in April 2024 at the age of 76. Despite the athlete being gone, Dear’s claims prove that public interest in his case remains high. It remains to be seen if his findings will lead to legal action in the future.

    “I don’t support this.” Netizens dismissed Dear’s theory, believing the case was closed with OJ as the culprit

    Comment discussing O.J. Simpson and son involvement, suggesting alternative culprits.

    Carol Willette Bachofner's comment regarding O.J. Simpson's son as the real culprit, gaining notable reactions.

    Text from Dale Prager questioning the emergence of diaries related to O.J. Simpson's case.

    Social media comment debating claims about O.J. Simpson and his son's involvement.

    Comment by user Sad-Insurance-7738 discussing a theory about O.J. Simpson's case without supporting it.

    Text from user commenting on O.J. Simpson's case, questioning motive and evidence.

    Text screenshot discussing O.J. Simpson's public perception and his son's alleged involvement.

    Comment discussing O.J. Simpson theories and questioning his involvement.

    Text screenshot discussing O.J. Simpson's involvement and his son's potential role in the case.

    Reddit comment discussing O.J. Simpson framing theory, questioning evidence involving his son in the crime scene.

    Text from Reddit user discussing O.J. Simpson's motive theory.

