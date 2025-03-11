“Simpson Was Framed”: Private Investigator Claims O.J. Simpson’s Son Was the Real Culprit

ADVERTISEMENT

A bombshell revelation has reignited one of the most notorious cases in American history: The trial of OJ Simpson.

Private investigator William Dear claims that OJ Simpson’s eldest son, Jason Simpson, is the real killer in the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

“I have Jason’s diaries where he says, ‘I cut away all my problems with a knife.’ I have the murder weapon,” the investigator told a news outlet, claiming to have gathered enough compelling evidence.

Dear alleges OJ took the fall for his son out of parental love.

The investigator accuses LAPD of framing OJ, claiming critical evidence was ignored.

Dear also claimed to have submitted the weapon for review to two “leading forensic experts” who support his belief that the knife was the instrument used to carry out the infamous 1994 double homicide.

Image credits: Bill Nation/Sygma/Getty Images

Jason Simpson, the now 54-year-old son from the athlete’s first marriage to Marguerite Whitley, has been linked to violent incidents in the past.

For instance, in December 1992, Jason was arrested for attacking his employer with a knife, a violent outburst that earned him two years probation. Jason would later be diagnosed with intermittent rage disorder and prescribed medication to manage his temper.

Image credits: CNN

Dear suggests that Jason’s history of violent conduct points to him being capable of committing the brutal murders, especially considering, as the investigator claims, that Jason had stopped taking his medication in the months leading up to the killings.

Image credits: denisebrowntoo

If Dear’s theory is proven to be true, it would mean that not only was OJ Simpson innocent all along, but he also acted out of parental love and a sense of protection.

“I’m a father of two sons,” Dear said, empathizing with the late NFL star. “I don’t know what I would do.”

Both the knife and incriminating diaries were found in a storage unit that Jason had abandoned due to unpaid fees. The items, including a knit cap similar to the one found at the crime scene, fueled Dear’s theory for years.

Dear accuses the Los Angeles Police of “framing” the NFL star and believes they want to keep the case buried

Image credits: Angelgreat

According to the investigator, the cap found beside Nicole Brown Thompson’s body contained traces of human and canine hair, but he claims the police suspiciously never performed DNA testing on it.

Dear is adamant in his belief that the cap holds critical forensic evidence, but expressed frustration at authorities having no interest in revising it.

Image credits: Ron Davis/Getty Images

As Distractify, the outlet that interviewed Dear, explained, the investigator is now seeking to make things right, claiming that “Simpson was framed” by the Los Angeles Police and the late lead investigator in the case, Philip Vannatter.

Image credits: CBS TEXAS

“I’m willing to do this because I believe in justice,” Dear said, explaining that the trial was more than just a criminal case; it was a cultural flashpoint fueled by issues of corruption and race.

OJ Simpson passed away from cancer in April 2024 at the age of 76. Despite the athlete being gone, Dear’s claims prove that public interest in his case remains high. It remains to be seen if his findings will lead to legal action in the future.

“I don’t support this.” Netizens dismissed Dear’s theory, believing the case was closed with OJ as the culprit

