Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Two Acclaimed Lithuanian Photographers Show The Difference Between 20th And 21st Century University Life
57points
User submission
11.3K
Photography4 hours ago

Two Acclaimed Lithuanian Photographers Show The Difference Between 20th And 21st Century University Life

11Kviews

Eglė Krištopaitytė
Community member

Acclaimed Lithuanian photographer Antanas Sutkus began documenting the people of Vilnius University in the late 1950s when he became a student himself. Six decades later, young photo artist Artūras Morozovas, who calls Sutkus his teacher, was photographing the academic community. In this way, the present meets the past in the images of the University.

“Sutkus’s University is a world without routine: it has room for concentration but not boredom, intelligent laughter but not apathy or laziness. It is intensively inhabited, housing the scenography of old buildings with modern and at the same time-periodic physiognomy and plasticity,” Natalija Arlauskaitė, professor at Vilnius University, writes about the exhibition of photos by Sutkus and Morozovas, which takes place at Vilnius University.

These photos are captured by By Antanas Sutkus. Marathon on University Street, 1959

Two Acclaimed Lithuanian Photographers Show The Difference Between 20th And 21st Century University Life

“Of course, this is one of the versions of the university idea, the university legend, told in the tone of admiring socromanticism,” Arlauskaitė adds.

First-years’ Christening, 1964

Two Acclaimed Lithuanian Photographers Show The Difference Between 20th And 21st Century University Life

Sarbievijus Courtyard, 1965

Two Acclaimed Lithuanian Photographers Show The Difference Between 20th And 21st Century University Life

In 1958, when Sutkus started studying at the University, the era of the youngest and longest-serving Vilnius University rector prof. Jonas Kubilius began. Soon the paths of the young artist and the prominent scientist crossed.

University Courtyard. Poetry Spring. Vilnius, 1971

Two Acclaimed Lithuanian Photographers Show The Difference Between 20th And 21st Century University Life

Journey with Jonas Kubilius. Zervynos, 1971

Two Acclaimed Lithuanian Photographers Show The Difference Between 20th And 21st Century University Life

Having learned that Sutkus was traveling around the Dzūkija region and photographing the local people, rector prof. Kubilius insisted on traveling with him. Photos taken by Sutkus show the rector explaining mathematical theories to ordinary people by drawing on the sand or simply talking about life.

Rector Jonas Kubilius. Vilnius, 1971

Two Acclaimed Lithuanian Photographers Show The Difference Between 20th And 21st Century University Life

Philology Students, 1973

Two Acclaimed Lithuanian Photographers Show The Difference Between 20th And 21st Century University Life

During their university years, Sutkus, who later was awarded the Lithuanian National Prize of Culture and Art, was documenting the moments of his personal life, too.

The University Celebrates the 400th Anniversary

Two Acclaimed Lithuanian Photographers Show The Difference Between 20th And 21st Century University Life

Third Semester. Groups of Students Leave for Collective Farm, 1959

Two Acclaimed Lithuanian Photographers Show The Difference Between 20th And 21st Century University Life

The photo “Marathon on University Street,” capturing his then-girlfriend, was taken from the 3rd floor of the dormitory. “I was strapped and held by the feet, leaning over the balcony railings. I only had 10 seconds to shoot,” the photographer remembers. Later this image became one of the best-known photos by Sutkus.

These newer ones are captured by By Artūras Morozovas. Professor at the Faculty of Physics Mikas Vengris

Two Acclaimed Lithuanian Photographers Show The Difference Between 20th And 21st Century University Life

Dr. Inga Zakšauskienė, a lecturer at the Faculty of History

Two Acclaimed Lithuanian Photographers Show The Difference Between 20th And 21st Century University Life

The new generation photographer Morozovas, who underlines the importance of humanism in photography, took a series of portraits of the current Vilnius University lecturers. The academics were photographed in their usual environment, while Morozovas himself engaged in conversations about science to make the lecturers forget about being in front of the camera.

Prof. Dr. Rimvydas Laužikas, Dean of the Faculty of Communication

Two Acclaimed Lithuanian Photographers Show The Difference Between 20th And 21st Century University Life

Dr. Ieva Plikusienė, Associate Professor at the Faculty of Chemistry and Geosciences

Two Acclaimed Lithuanian Photographers Show The Difference Between 20th And 21st Century University Life

Prof. Dr. Rimvydas Petrauskas, Rector of Vilnius University

Two Acclaimed Lithuanian Photographers Show The Difference Between 20th And 21st Century University Life

Dr. Carmen Caro Dugo, Associate Professor, Institute of Foreign Languages, Faculty of Philology

Two Acclaimed Lithuanian Photographers Show The Difference Between 20th And 21st Century University Life

Dr. Gintautas Tamulevičius, Associate Professor at the Faculty of Mathematics and Informatics

Two Acclaimed Lithuanian Photographers Show The Difference Between 20th And 21st Century University Life

Prof. Renata Bilbokaitė, Director of Šiauliai Academy

Two Acclaimed Lithuanian Photographers Show The Difference Between 20th And 21st Century University Life

Dr. Gintaras Valinčius, Director of the Center for Life Sciences

Two Acclaimed Lithuanian Photographers Show The Difference Between 20th And 21st Century University Life

Dr. Jūratė Jaraitė-Kažukauskė, Associate Professor at the Faculty of Economics and Business Administration

Two Acclaimed Lithuanian Photographers Show The Difference Between 20th And 21st Century University Life

Prof. Dr. Algirdas Utkus, Faculty of Medicine (HP)

Two Acclaimed Lithuanian Photographers Show The Difference Between 20th And 21st Century University Life

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

11Kviews

Share on Facebook
Eglė Krištopaitytė
Eglė Krištopaitytė
Author, Community member

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read more »
Aelita Senvaitytė
Aelita Senvaitytė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Aelita is an Editor for Bored Panda. She makes sure all the articles are well done and fun to read!She enjoys all things creative, like drawing, playing guitar, and writing fantasy stories. On lazier days you can find her playing video games or binging a TV show.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Leave a comment
POST
GoddessOdd
GoddessOdd
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was hoping it would be more of a comparison. It was not. The first half and the second half didn't relate to each other, except that they were from the same place.

33
33points
reply
zims
zims
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Seems weird to compare these two, the first batch documents daily life at the university, the second is a series of faculty portraits. Not even candid shots.

3
3points
reply
Jack Corbyn
Jack Corbyn
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The older photos have a richer, more detailed quality to them.

1
1point
reply
PeachPossum
PeachPossum
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The older photos show the students in action, activities, interaction with faculty members. The second is a collection of faculty portraits. Where are the students? Ah, I now I understand: pandemic. They are all online students. ...

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
Load More Comments
POST
GoddessOdd
GoddessOdd
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was hoping it would be more of a comparison. It was not. The first half and the second half didn't relate to each other, except that they were from the same place.

33
33points
reply
zims
zims
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Seems weird to compare these two, the first batch documents daily life at the university, the second is a series of faculty portraits. Not even candid shots.

3
3points
reply
Jack Corbyn
Jack Corbyn
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The older photos have a richer, more detailed quality to them.

1
1point
reply
PeachPossum
PeachPossum
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The older photos show the students in action, activities, interaction with faculty members. The second is a collection of faculty portraits. Where are the students? Ah, I now I understand: pandemic. They are all online students. ...

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda