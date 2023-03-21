“I Will Probably Leave My Husband Over Him Demanding A Paternity Test”
Trust is a crucial part of any relationship, especially a romantic one. And even more so when it’s a lifelong commitment. The ‘True Off My Chest’ community recently discussed this topic after the redditor u/No-Surprise6398 opened up about the lack of trust in her marriage.
Admitting she just needed to vent, she said her husband demanded a paternity test for their unborn child. Even though their marriage wasn’t problem-free, such a request came completely out of the blue. And unsurprisingly, it took a toll on the relationship.
Trust is the glue that holds any relationship together
Pregnant woman opens up about the lack of trust from her husband, which led to huge problems in their marriage
He’s a sad little man child. Clearly he’s never matured enough to live the life of a man. This scenario will only repeat, even if you do get the test to prove to him that he’s a jerk and needs to grow up and be a man.
He is selfish in bed and does not create enough intimacy to feel or engender trust in the relationship. This is not a relationship of love, it is an act of codependence and I blame them both for it. She remained and allowed herself to be sexually used when she was in fact being hurt by the lack of care on his part in the bedroom, this laziness or selfishness was a monumental red flag but instead she doubled down and agreed to have his child. He wants the socially positive aspects of being a married man and despite his poor opinion of females and trust she fit the bill for him. They did not come together for love but because they are compatible enough to have a semblance of a marriage that caters to their insecurities quite frankly.
He's projecting...maybe I'm wrong but maybe he is the one that is cheating...
