BoredPanda

“I Will Probably Leave My Husband Over Him Demanding A Paternity Test”
29points
People50 minutes ago

“I Will Probably Leave My Husband Over Him Demanding A Paternity Test”

Miglė Miliūtė and
Austėja Akavickaitė

Trust is a crucial part of any relationship, especially a romantic one. And even more so when it’s a lifelong commitment. The ‘True Off My Chest’ community recently discussed this topic after the redditor u/No-Surprise6398 opened up about the lack of trust in her marriage.

Admitting she just needed to vent, she said her husband demanded a paternity test for their unborn child. Even though their marriage wasn’t problem-free, such a request came completely out of the blue. And unsurprisingly, it took a toll on the relationship.

Trust is the glue that holds any relationship together

Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)

Pregnant woman opens up about the lack of trust from her husband, which led to huge problems in their marriage

Image credits: halfpoint (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Andrew Neel (not the actual photo)

Credits: No-Surprise6398

People in the comments showed their support for the woman

Some even suggested she should serve the results of the paternity test together with the divorce papers

Other community members saw no harm in asking for a paternity test

Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.


Austėja Akavickaitė
Austėja Akavickaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Austėja is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Photography. They have a diverse set of creative skills and a wide portfolio which ranges from photography to digital editing and traditional art. After graduating from Nottingham Trent University in 2018 they have worked as a freelance photographer until Bored Panda. When not editing, they enjoy biking, taking too many pictures of their dog and drawing.


Show All Contributors
TK 421
TK 421
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He’s a sad little man child. Clearly he’s never matured enough to live the life of a man. This scenario will only repeat, even if you do get the test to prove to him that he’s a jerk and needs to grow up and be a man.

0
0points
reply
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
30 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He is selfish in bed and does not create enough intimacy to feel or engender trust in the relationship. This is not a relationship of love, it is an act of codependence and I blame them both for it. She remained and allowed herself to be sexually used when she was in fact being hurt by the lack of care on his part in the bedroom, this laziness or selfishness was a monumental red flag but instead she doubled down and agreed to have his child. He wants the socially positive aspects of being a married man and despite his poor opinion of females and trust she fit the bill for him. They did not come together for love but because they are compatible enough to have a semblance of a marriage that caters to their insecurities quite frankly.

0
0points
reply
Isa
Isa
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He's projecting...maybe I'm wrong but maybe he is the one that is cheating...

0
0points
reply
