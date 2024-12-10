Child-Obsessed Mom Keeps Judging Daughter For Not Having Kids Early, She Excludes Her From Her Life

ADVERTISEMENT

Everybody has a different plan for their life. Some folks want to travel before settling down, others want to start a family as soon as possible, and many are too focused on their career to want to do anything else. Regardless of what a person does with their life, they’re entitled to pick the path they like best.

Unfortunately, the mom in this story couldn’t believe her daughter wanted to live life on her own terms instead of having a baby very early. This caused a huge rift between them until the daughter got pregnant.

Both partners need to be on the same page about the kind of life they want to live, and nobody else should be able to poke their nose into those matters

The woman explained that although she came from a conservative family that expected her to have kids soon, she and her husband wanted to travel and build their careers first

Her family expected her to get pregnant soon after marriage, and they were unsupportive of her decision to wait, which eventually led to comments about her being selfish or a failure

The woman had distanced herself from her family, so when she eventually got pregnant 4 years later, she decided to announce it online instead of telling them directly

The poster’s family was angry that she didn’t tell them her news in person, and her mother showed up at her house expecting to be fully involved in her grandkid’s life

The woman felt conflicted about letting her mother back into her life, especially after being called selfish for not becoming a mom soon enough

The poster was also wary of exposing her future kid to her family’s conservative thinking, which she had been affected by as a child

The woman and her husband wanted to enjoy their life by traveling to different places and setting up their careers before having children. The OP had also seen how having kids young had affected her sister, and she knew that she didn’t want to go down that same path. So, it’s great that the couple had made the decision for themselves and stuck to it.

Nearly 20% of women in the U.S. have their first kid after the age of 35, and many do so based on when they feel emotionally prepared, if they have flexibility in their career, and also their financial security. Even if both partners decide that they want to have kids later on in life, it’s their decision to make and nobody else’s.

Unfortunately for the OP, her conservative mom believed that a woman’s primary purpose was to have babies. That’s why she kept pestering the poster to change her mind. The OP’s family also told her that she was living a “sad life” because she hadn’t experienced motherhood like her sister.

This kind of thinking sometimes stems from a strict religious point of view that women are meant to give birth and only look after the family. Elders who tend to follow this kind of thinking might also try to force the next generation to subscribe to it, which is exactly what was happening to the poster.

After years of being pestered for not having a kid, the woman decided to distance herself from her toxic family. So, when she finally realized that she was expecting, she didn’t want to tell them about it directly. Instead, she made a post about it online, and that’s how they found out the news. This was probably her way of still trying to maintain the boundary she had set with them.

It’s, after all, not easy to set limits with overbearing family members. People often feel a sense of guilt about setting boundaries, especially if their relatives and loved ones react strongly to it. In the end, it’s important to protect one’s mental peace in order to live life on one’s own terms.

The woman’s mother was angry at first that she wasn’t told the news personally. She then barged over to the couple’s house like nothing had ever happened and expected to be a part of her future grandkid’s life. Her son-in-law asked her to leave and made it clear that she wasn’t welcome back. This did not go down well and she kept showing up to their house.

It’s incredibly difficult not to feel a little hurt and guilty in situations like this. The OP also seemed to waver about her decision, but netizens reminded her that if she let her mom back in, it would restart the cycle of controlling behavior. Things might be uncomfortable for a while, but at least the poster, her partner, and her kid would be happy.

Do you think the OP handled the situation correctly? What would you have done if you were in her position?

People sided with the poster and urged her to stay strong and not let her mom waltz back into her life