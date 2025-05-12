Man Doesn’t Consider His Pregnant Wife A Mom Yet, Refuses To Get Her A Mother’s Day Gift
Expectations can shift quickly during pregnancy, not just about parenting, but also about partnership, appreciation, and all the little ways people support each other.
Reddit user UTVols1557 found himself in hot water after telling his pregnant wife she didn’t “qualify” for a Mother’s Day gift because their baby hadn’t been born yet.
After an argument that led nowhere, he asked the internet what they thought about his firm stance and the reasoning behind it, and oh boy, did it provoke a wide array of opinions.
For many couples, milestones like Mother’s Day take on new meaning when a baby is on the way
Image credits: Courtney Walker / flickr (not the actual photo)
But not everyone agrees on when those celebrations should begin
Image credits: UTVols1557
Image credits: Getty Images / pexels (not the actual photo)
As people shared their take on the conflict, the man initially tried to defend his stance
Some people thought he did nothing wrong
But in the end, the husband changed his mind
Image credits: UTVols1557
Just a comment: Here in Germany, it is considered bad luck to celebreate an event before it has actually happened, because you are basically challenging your odds of the event never happening in the end. That means, we don't wish an early happy birthday, because it suggests that the person will die before their actual birthday. When I was pregnant on mother's day, I made it clear that I didn't want a present, because it gave me the bad feeling that I might not give birth to a healthy child in the end.
What awful entitled people. I hope having a kid shakes the sense into them, but more likely they'll just produce awful spawn. People who "stick to their principles" about getting or giving gifts, are insufferable. This poor kid.
It's Mother's Day, a time when children buy a small gift to show they appreciate the things that are done for them by their mothers, she is not a mother, she is just pregnant you don't get brownie points for that. The joy of Mother's Day is that you get something made for you by your kids when they are small and maybe flowers when they are grown don't buy into the commercialisation demanding a gift just because you are pregnant is very needy
Just a comment: Here in Germany, it is considered bad luck to celebreate an event before it has actually happened, because you are basically challenging your odds of the event never happening in the end. That means, we don't wish an early happy birthday, because it suggests that the person will die before their actual birthday. When I was pregnant on mother's day, I made it clear that I didn't want a present, because it gave me the bad feeling that I might not give birth to a healthy child in the end.
What awful entitled people. I hope having a kid shakes the sense into them, but more likely they'll just produce awful spawn. People who "stick to their principles" about getting or giving gifts, are insufferable. This poor kid.
It's Mother's Day, a time when children buy a small gift to show they appreciate the things that are done for them by their mothers, she is not a mother, she is just pregnant you don't get brownie points for that. The joy of Mother's Day is that you get something made for you by your kids when they are small and maybe flowers when they are grown don't buy into the commercialisation demanding a gift just because you are pregnant is very needy
33
6