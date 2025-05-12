Man Doesn’t Consider His Pregnant Wife A Mom Yet, Refuses To Get Her A Mother’s Day Gift

Expectations can shift quickly during pregnancy, not just about parenting, but also about partnership, appreciation, and all the little ways people support each other.

Reddit user UTVols1557 found himself in hot water after telling his pregnant wife she didn’t “qualify” for a Mother’s Day gift because their baby hadn’t been born yet.

After an argument that led nowhere, he asked the internet what they thought about his firm stance and the reasoning behind it, and oh boy, did it provoke a wide array of opinions.

For many couples, milestones like Mother’s Day take on new meaning when a baby is on the way

Image credits: Courtney Walker / flickr (not the actual photo)

But not everyone agrees on when those celebrations should begin

Image credits: UTVols1557

Image credits: Getty Images / pexels (not the actual photo)

As people shared their take on the conflict, the man initially tried to defend his stance

Some people thought he did nothing wrong

But in the end, the husband changed his mind

Image credits: UTVols1557