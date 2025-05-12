Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Doesn’t Consider His Pregnant Wife A Mom Yet, Refuses To Get Her A Mother’s Day Gift
Pregnant woman in a green shirt holding her belly, highlighting the topic of mom and Mother's Day gift refusal.
Couples, Relationships

Man Doesn’t Consider His Pregnant Wife A Mom Yet, Refuses To Get Her A Mother’s Day Gift

Expectations can shift quickly during pregnancy, not just about parenting, but also about partnership, appreciation, and all the little ways people support each other.

Reddit user UTVols1557 found himself in hot water after telling his pregnant wife she didn’t “qualify” for a Mother’s Day gift because their baby hadn’t been born yet.

After an argument that led nowhere, he asked the internet what they thought about his firm stance and the reasoning behind it, and oh boy, did it provoke a wide array of opinions.

    For many couples, milestones like Mother’s Day take on new meaning when a baby is on the way

    Image credits: Courtney Walker / flickr (not the actual photo)

    But not everyone agrees on when those celebrations should begin

    Image credits: UTVols1557

    Image credits: Getty Images / pexels (not the actual photo)

    As people shared their take on the conflict, the man initially tried to defend his stance

    Some people thought he did nothing wrong

    But in the end, the husband changed his mind

    Image credits: UTVols1557

    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    mariannekraus avatar
    Marianne
    Marianne
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just a comment: Here in Germany, it is considered bad luck to celebreate an event before it has actually happened, because you are basically challenging your odds of the event never happening in the end. That means, we don't wish an early happy birthday, because it suggests that the person will die before their actual birthday. When I was pregnant on mother's day, I made it clear that I didn't want a present, because it gave me the bad feeling that I might not give birth to a healthy child in the end.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What awful entitled people. I hope having a kid shakes the sense into them, but more likely they'll just produce awful spawn. People who "stick to their principles" about getting or giving gifts, are insufferable. This poor kid.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    kkrq2vk4tm avatar
    kkrq2vk4tm
    kkrq2vk4tm
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's Mother's Day, a time when children buy a small gift to show they appreciate the things that are done for them by their mothers, she is not a mother, she is just pregnant you don't get brownie points for that. The joy of Mother's Day is that you get something made for you by your kids when they are small and maybe flowers when they are grown don't buy into the commercialisation demanding a gift just because you are pregnant is very needy

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
