Man At Wit’s End As Home Turns Messy Following Pregnant Wife’s Demand He Doesn’t Vacuum
Having a baby can be one of the biggest joys in life – after all, you’re bringing a new person into the world. However, it can also be quite stressful and anxiety-inducing. It’s certainly daunting to think you’ll soon be responsible for raising a whole human being, so it’s no surprise this period can put pressure on both parents.
One guy found himself in an interesting predicament because of his wife’s anxieties. He asked the internet if he was wrong to clean the house and vacuum near his pregnant wife because, according to her, it might disturb and stress the unborn baby. The husband also shared some details that make the story more complex.
Being pregnant comes with lots of anxieties, sometimes they might be grounded, sometimes irrational
A pregnant wife got mad at her husband for vacuuming around her, saying it’s disturbing her and the baby
The husband also explained that the pregnancy was not high-risk and no special precautions were needed, as said by their doctors
Spouses can spot common signs of anxiety and obsessive behavior in their pregnant partners if they’re sufficiently informed
It’s natural for pregnant women to feel anxiety, especially if they’re pregnant with their first baby. It becomes more troublesome when that anxiety starts veering more towards obsession. Sophie Harris, the pregnancy and postpartum therapist behind Looking After Mum says there are some ways that spouses can identify whether the way their pregnant partner is acting can be worrisome.
“Common signs of obsessive behavior include lots of reassurance seeking from partners, family, friends, or medical professionals,” Sophie explains. “Also internet searching and often becoming anxious about what they find, doubting themselves or their partners, worried that they may have unintentionally caused harm to the baby.”
Sometimes, pregnant women also may worry about things that feel insignificant to others. If they’re feeling an inflated sense of risk of something bad happening to the baby, that can also be a sign of excessive worry. “This may also look like the need to control others, due to their anxiety,” Sophie adds.
The fears and worries may stem from the approaching responsibility. “For many pregnant women, it can feel really overwhelming to be responsible for another human being,” Sophie points out. “They worry that they may do something to bring harm to the baby and attempt to exercise control over others around them, as their perception of risk is increased.”
It’s important to talk to your spouse about any overwhelming anxieties about the baby on the way, and about how both parties in the relationship are feeling
Approaching this topic with your pregnant partner can be tricky. Sophie says it’s important to let them know they’re supported, but be cautious of facilitating anxious behavior.
“I often find that my therapy clients listen to me a lot more than they would to their partner, so if possible accessing outside support can be helpful,” she advises. “Be supportive towards your partner and patient, and show you understand why they are anxious.”
If you opt not to seek outside support, there are ways to support your pregnant partner throughout the duration of their pregnancy. “Be an active participant in the pregnancy, and show that you are both ‘in it together’,” the pregnancy therapist encourages.
The most crucial element is to know that these conversations have to be a two-way-street. “Create a supportive space where it is safe for your partner to communicate their anxieties. Talk about your future together, and try to allow your partner to feel understood,” Sophie advises.
I get not going bungee-jumping when pregnant to not stress the baby too much, but mild physical activity is definitely encouraged by doctors in most cases to ensure a happy and healthy pregnancy. You need stamina to take care of the baby. What does she think'll happen after her lying on the couch for months? I hope she's just mentally ill and she gets help.
Omg. Walking and swimming WERE MY LIFE when I was pregnant. I also enjoyed cleaning more when I was pregnant vs before/after. Especially during the last 4 months. Nesting is real.
Indeed, toddling over to the next room when the vacuum approaches is the minimum in activity... Definitely better for baby than working yourself into a temper.
I specifically hoovered around my newborn, put him down for naps in a room with the TV on. I appreciate all children are different and this method doesn't work for everyone, but he is now a small person not a baby and that kid can and does sleep absolutely everywhere. That sounds "stressing out the baby" is utter rubbish. Wife either needs to chill out and face some hard facts, or get therapy. Obviously we have no idea if this is a high risk pregnancy. Either way, husband could easily ask the midwife for advice if they both attend appointments.
When my mother was pregnant with my sister she would have me on her hip (I was about a year and a half or so) while she did housework. She moved furniture and even moved a fridge while pregnant so she could clean under it. I guess she was just a tough woman.
