Man Finds Out The Reason GF Of 5 Years Never Wanted To Live With Him Even After Getting Pregnant

It’s completely natural to want to live with your significant other. After you’ve been dating for a while, it only makes sense to move in. And when there’s a baby on the way in your long-term relationship, it would be bizarre not to live in the same home. If your partner keeps refusing, it might set off your inner alarm bells.

That’s the frustrating situation that one man found himself in. He turned to the internet for advice after insisting that his girlfriend move in with him now that she’s pregnant. When she refused, he decided to get to the bottom of the mystery. Scroll down for the full story, including a very painful twist in an update.

It’s going to raise some eyebrows and ring some alarm bells when people see that your long-term partner refuses to move in with you

Pregnant girlfriend sitting on couch looking away while boyfriend with beard tries to talk, showing relationship tension.

A man turned to the internet for help after sharing how his girlfriend refused to live with him, even after she got pregnant. Here’s how his story started

Text excerpt discussing a pregnant girlfriend refusing to move together despite relationship and baby plans.

Text excerpt explaining a pregnant girlfriend refusing to move together and preferring separate living arrangements.

Text saying recently she revealed she is pregnant and decided to keep the baby, relating to pregnant gf refusing move together.

Text explaining a pregnant girlfriend refusing to move together, preferring separate homes while caring for their baby.

Text message discussing concerns about pregnant girlfriend refusing to move together and maintain current living arrangements.

Text excerpt discussing advice about accepting a pregnant girlfriend refusing to move together to avoid seeing child less.

Close-up of a man deep in thought, reflecting on issues related to pregnant girlfriend refusing to move together.

Text expressing doubt about wanting to live together and help full time with baby, featuring pregnant GF refusing move together.

Most readers were on the man’s side. Here’s their perspective on the bizarre situation

Comment discussing relationship advice for pregnant girlfriend refusing to move together, emphasizing communication and negotiation.

Pregnant girlfriend refusing move together discussing changes in relationship priorities after deciding to have children.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a pregnant girlfriend refusing to move in together despite having a child.

Pregnant girlfriend sitting alone at home, refusing to move together despite partner’s wishes for shared living.

Commenters discussing renting separate flats or a duplex as a solution for a pregnant girlfriend refusing to move together.

Pregnant girlfriend refusing to move together, with concerns about past relationship fears and personal space challenges.

Screenshot of a conversation about a pregnant girlfriend refusing to move together, discussing trust and communication issues.

User discussing doubts about child's paternity and pregnant girlfriend refusing move together, seeking advice on relationship challenges.

Comment discussing support and understanding for a pregnant girlfriend refusing to move in together, emphasizing respect and trust.

Screenshot of a discussion about a pregnant girlfriend refusing to move together and custody arrangements.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a pregnant girlfriend refusing to move in together, highlighting relationship challenges.

Comment from a user advising not to force moving together when pregnant girlfriend is refusing to move in.

Comment discussing relationship incompatibility and advice to leave, highlighting pregnant girlfriend refusing to move together.

Text advice about pregnant gf refusing move together, recommending DNA test and shared custody agreement with lawyer.

Comment explaining the importance of a legal parenting agreement when a pregnant girlfriend is refusing to move together.

Text post discussing challenges with a pregnant girlfriend refusing to move together, highlighting personal space and relationship concerns.

Comment from FriendlyCanadianCPA discussing a pregnant girlfriend refusing move together and asserting her wishes clearly.

Comment advising on co-parenting and moving closer despite pregnant girlfriend refusing to move together for better family dynamics.

Text post discussing pregnant girlfriend refusing to move together, emphasizing need for personal space and relationship challenges.

Text post from Reddit user SarcasticAnd explaining struggles with needing alone time in relationships, related to pregnant gf refusing move together.

Text excerpt from an online forum discussing challenges of pregnant girlfriend refusing to move together due to lifestyle impacts.

Pregnant girlfriend refusing to move together, showing hesitation about cohabitation and preferring separate living spaces.

Text excerpt explaining relationship dynamics when a pregnant GF is refusing to move together, highlighting respect and options.

Pregnant girlfriend refusing to move together, highlighting her need for separate living and personal space in the relationship.

Text excerpt explaining relationship challenges when a pregnant girlfriend is refusing to move in together and options to consider.

Comment discussing a pregnant girlfriend refusing to move together, emphasizing her desire for independence and personal space.

Pregnant girlfriend refusing to move together, expressing different family and household views in a tense discussion.

Comment explaining pregnant girlfriend refusing to move together due to her current hormonal state and honesty about cohabitation limits.

Comment discussing challenges with pregnant girlfriend refusing to move together and navigating co-parenting decisions.

Comment highlighting a pregnant GF refusing to move together, advising to accept her decision and stop pressuring her.

Pregnant girlfriend looking concerned and refusing to move together while talking on the phone at a kitchen table.

You and your partner need to be on the same page about what you want from the relationship. If they want an open relationship but don’t inform you, they’re effectively cheating

Pregnant girlfriend smiling and sitting on a couch with her partner, using a laptop together in a cozy setting.

It’s common sense, but if you want to have an open relationship with your partner, you need to loop them in. You both need to be on the same page. Your significant other needs to be comfortable with you seeing other people. And you both need to create some ground rules.

Meanwhile, if the fact that you’re going on dates with other people is news to them, then you’re not actually in an open relationship. You’re cheating, as simple as that. While you’re having fun being with multiple partners, they’re at home thinking that you’re exclusive. It’s heart-wrenching. It’s unfair. And nobody deserves to be in a situation like this.

When there’s a baby on the way, things get even messier. And if your cheating partner tries to guilt-trip you for not supporting them enough in their lifestyle, it’s probably clear as crystal that you need to move on with your life.

According to ‘The Intimacy Doc,’ consensual non-monogamous (aka open) relationships aren’t like affairs because the former are transparent while the latter are secret.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Catalina Lawsin explains that for open relationships to work, you and your partner need to negotiate your intimacy boundaries. The goal is to get incredibly specific about what can and can’t happen before you open up the relationship.

Physicality aside, you’ll also need to define your emotional boundaries, ensure that you’re safe when you’re intimate, and be honest about everything that you do. In these kinds of relationships, it’s vital that you’re transparent so that you and your partner are both on the same page and avoid making assumptions.

Meanwhile, Dr. Lawsin stresses that it’s important that you don’t forget about your actual relationship either. “Schedule time and space to nurture the relationship and make sure to maintain this. Date nights, trips away and expressing love need to be prioritized to maintain the relationship foundation,” she states.

There are lots of different reasons why someone might be unfaithful to their significant other. However, this doesn’t excuse infidelity

Pregnant girlfriend sitting apart on couch with folded arms, refusing to move together, while boyfriend looks at tablet.

While everyone’s situation is unique, there are a number of common reasons why people cheat on their long-term romantic partners. Broadly speaking, the individual who gets entangled in the affair may have some unmet needs or they simply have the opportunity for infidelity.

Verywell Mind explains that some of the main factors behind cheating include things like:

Unhappiness or dissatisfaction with your emotional or intimate life

Feeling unappreciated at home

Lacking commitment to your partner

Having issues with your body or age

Wanting to get revenge on your partner

Boredom and the need for excitement

In the meantime, some secondary reasons for cheating include things like having easy access to the internet (this facilitates emotional or physical affairs), the opportunity to be unfaithful, and having poor boundaries.

“Periods of absence, whether traveling for work or serving in the military provide greater opportunities for affairs to occur. Absence allows a spouse to have an affair with little risk of being discovered or may lead to loneliness and resentment,” Verywell Mind explains.

What are your thoughts about the entire situation? How would you have handled things if you were in the man’s shoes?

How would you react if your significant other refused to live with you, even though you’d been together for years and years? From your perspective, how soon should couples move in together, and how can they tell if they’re ready? Let us know in the comments below.

The man decided to get to the bottom of the mystery behind his girlfriend’s actions, and it led to a lot of heartbreak. Here is the update to his story

Pregnant girlfriend refusing to move together shares update addressing criticism and clarifying relationship situation.

Text message conversation about a pregnant girlfriend refusing to move together despite serious discussion over the phone.

Pregnant girlfriend refusing to move together, expressing her preference to stay in her current house for privacy and comfort.

Text excerpt discussing a pregnant girlfriend refusing to move together, questioning trust and communication in the relationship.

Text showing a person expressing shock as their pregnant girlfriend refuses to move together, citing personal alone time boundaries.

Text on a white background asking if the real reason for privacy is to stay close to a specific guy, related to pregnant gf refusing move together.

Text message discussing doubts about paternity while pregnant girlfriend refuses to move together or reconcile.

Text excerpt about relationship issues, highlighting confusion and lack of communication with pregnant gf refusing move together.

Text message expressing conflict over paternity test and pregnant girlfriend refusing to move in together during pregnancy.

Text message discussing a pregnant girlfriend refusing to move together and responsibility for the baby if it’s his.

Young man in a gray sweater looking worried while on the phone, reflecting stress over pregnant girlfriend refusing to move together.

Text image showing the message expressing anger and frustration about unexpected situations related to pregnant girlfriend refusing to move together.

Here’s how the internet reacted to the update. Most people were very empathetic

Pregnant girlfriend refusing to move in together, showing frustration during a text conversation with her partner.

Comment thread discussing a pregnant girlfriend refusing to move together, highlighting trust and relationship issues.

Text conversation showing a pregnant girlfriend refusing to move together, expressing disappointment in the relationship.

Pregnant girlfriend refusing to move together, discussing mental health break and relationship boundaries in a candid online conversation.

User discussing pregnant girlfriend refusing move together, sharing concerns about limited contact and relaxation activities.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a pregnant girlfriend refusing to move in together due to relationship issues.

Screenshot of an online discussion where a user advises getting tested for STIs in a conversation about a pregnant GF refusing to move together.

Commenter expressing sympathy and advice about a pregnant girlfriend refusing to move together, emphasizing clear communication.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing vasectomy doubts related to pregnant GF refusing to move together.

Comment warning about not signing birth certificate before a DNA test, related to pregnant girlfriend refusing to move together.

Comment saying she isn’t prepared for life changes after baby, relating to pregnant girlfriend refusing to move together.

Comment discussing DNA test advice for a pregnant girlfriend refusing to move together and the importance of legal action.

Comment text expressing distrust toward pregnant girlfriend refusing move together, warning about boundaries and verifying child paternity.

Comment discussing a pregnant girlfriend refusing to move together, suspecting deception and consequences of her actions.