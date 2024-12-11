Woman Treats Pregnancy Like A Bizarre Competition, Keeps Trying To One-Up Her Friend With Symptoms

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people just have a talent for complaining, don’t they? You know, the ones who always find the cloud in every blue sky, like it’s a competition to see who’s got the most issues. They’re the friend who’ll tell you your cute new shoes will probably give you blisters or remind you that good weather means you’ll need more sunscreen. It’s exhausting, isn’t it? I wonder how these people do it.

Sure, “misery loves company,” but one Redditor’s pregnant bestie took that phrase way too seriously with her endless complaints and negativity, and let’s just say it wasn’t pretty.

Image credits: Racool_studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: leprechaun_dong

One 29-year-old Redditor, who we’ll just call Sarah, is 7 months pregnant and struggling with her own pregnancy issues while dealing with her friend Cassie’s never-ending venting sessions. At first, it was all glowing bump selfies and mommy-to-be brunches, but now Sarah feels like she’s been cast in a one-woman show called “Cassie’s Complaints.”

When Sarah and Cassie first discovered they were both expecting, they were very excited about it. Sharing pregnancy milestones? Check. Mutual venting about cravings and morning sickness? Double check. But then, Cassie started to pour complaints nonstop, like she was a human rain cloud.

Every interaction between the two besties became some weird competition over who felt worse. Sarah couldn’t even say “I had heartburn last night” without Cassie chiming in with a smug “Oh, just wait until you’re 34 weeks!” As if pregnancy is some kind of bizarre sport, and Cassie’s going for gold in the “Most Miserable” event.

Sarah tried to stay positive, offering solutions and motivational pep talks. But Cassie batted them away faster than you can say “prenatal vitamins.” Instead of “thank you,” Sarah got more complaints, and Cassie stopped reciprocating entirely. No “How’s your baby doing?” No “How are you holding up?” Nothing. Zero. Nada. I don’t know about you, but I’d probably be angry and annoyed at this point.

Dealing with emotionally draining people can be exhausting. You’re always putting in the effort, but you’re getting nowhere. It’s okay to love someone and still have boundaries. When you’re always the unpaid therapist while your friend treats you like their emotional dumping ground, it’s time to hit pause.

Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Being compassionate and empathetic are amazing skills, but it might cause people to take advantage of you. If your friend never asks how you’re doing, guilt-trips you for not fixing their problems, or hogs the spotlight with their drama, it’s a major red flag, and it can get tiring and frustrating.

The pros suggest that the fix is setting boundaries like a boss. Try limiting late-night calls, redirect their complaints back to them, and, if needed, nudge them toward professional help, or at least a very tolerant spouse. At the end of the day, protecting your mental health comes first because no friendship is worth running yourself ragged.

The final straw came for Sarah when Cassie texted her about her poor, puffy feet for the 20th time. Sarah, already juggling her own pregnancy anxieties, finally snapped and told her Debbie Downer bestie that her negativity was bringing her down and suggested she vent to her husband instead.

Cassie did not take it well and did the “mature” thing and ghosted Sarah. So, our mom-to-be is asking if maybe she was too harsh. Her husband thought so, insisting she should’ve let it slide because Cassie was “clearly struggling more.” But Sarah wasn’t convinced.

Sure, pregnancy is tough on everyone, and no two are alike. For the lucky ones, it’s all glowing skin and baby kicks, while for others, it’s just morning sickness, swollen ankles, and late-night pickle cravings. The hormones go wild and you’ve got no idea what they’ll do next.

And while everyone’s experience is different, one thing’s for sure: friendships are supposed to be a two-way street. Sarah wasn’t asking for much, just a little mutual support and maybe a few drops of positivity. It’s one thing to be there for your friend, but it’s another to feel like you’re their emotional punching bag.

What do you think of this Reddit story? Do you think Sarah was too harsh, or was Cassie being unfair? Let us know in the comments!

