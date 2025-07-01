ADVERTISEMENT

What makes a portrait unforgettable?

It’s more than a face. It’s a story. A glimpse into someone’s soul. A connection that crosses borders, time, and language.

We’re thrilled to reveal the 25 photographers from 12 countries and 5 continents who have been selected for AAP Magazine #48: Portrait—a stunning celebration of humanity in all its forms.

#1

Wonder From The Series 'That Place He Goes' By Carole Mills Noronha

From raw, spontaneous street moments to carefully staged studio shots, the images in this edition highlight the emotional depth and artistic range of modern portraiture. Each photographer offers a different perspective—but together, they create a powerful, deeply human tapestry of identity, memory, and emotion.

The big winner

Carole Mills Noronha (Australia), whose deeply moving series "That Place He Goes" captures the quiet poetry and heartbreak of her father’s final years living with dementia. It’s personal. It’s brave. It’s unforgettable.
    #2

    Koda From The Series 'Улитка' (Snail) By Patrick Enssle

    #3

    Rise And Shine From The Series 'Finding Joy And Community: The Children Of Mozambique Island' By Jelisa Peterson

    Second place goes to Jesús Umbría Brito (Spain) for "Retaguardia", a gripping post-pandemic look at youth and rebellion through the gritty lens of punk culture.

    Third place is awarded to Paul Adams (USA) for his Wet Plate Collodion Portraits, a hauntingly beautiful fusion of 19th-century photographic technique with modern soul.

    But they’re not alone.

    You'll also discover captivating work from:

    Han Yang (China)

    Nico Froehlich (United Kingdom)

    Michele Zousmer (United States)

    Brian Cassey (Australia)

    Rona Bar & Ofek Avshalom (Israel)

    Olivia Mazzola (Italy)

    ...and many more.

    Together, these 25 artists prove that portrait photography is as relevant—and as resonant—as ever.

    The top 3 winners share $1,000 in cash prizes, and all 25 are featured in the printed issue of AAP Magazine #48: Portrait and showcased online in the official Winners Gallery at All About Photo.

    Come explore a gallery of faces—and stories—you won’t soon forget.
    #4

    Respite From The Series 'All That Remains' By Nico Froehlich

    #5

    The Warrior’s Stillness From The Series 'Echoes Of Guerewol' By Raul Cacho Oses

    #6

    Grandsons From The Series 'The Unforgotten' By Michael Knapstein

    #7

    Echoes I From The Series 'Echoes' By Lukasz Spychala

    #8

    Lois And Her Mother Carey, Wearing Their Home-Made Clay Masks From The Series 'Lois & Carey' By Rona Bar And Ofek Avshalom

    #9

    Waiting For The Bus In Havana From The Series 'Cuba In Black & White – 2016 To 2023' By Alan Wieder

    #10

    Lola Y Vera From The Series 'Retaguardia' By Jesús Umbría Brito

    #11

    Nonbinary, Holli Xue From The Series 'In Between Worlds' By Han Yang

    #12

    Fanda Smoking From The Series 'Salon Studie's By Pamela Connolly

    #13

    Skater Girl - Naomi From The Series 'Love Your Neighbor' By Randy Bacon

    #14

    Couple. Banho, Vietnam, 2024 From The Series 'Couples' By Ron Cooper

    #15

    Essence From 'A Portrait Series' By Migle Golubickaite

    #16

    Me Think Pretty Some Day From The Series 'Wet Plate Collodion Portraits' By Paul Adams

    #17

    ‘Frank At Grandmother’s Home’ From The Series ‘Los Ojos : Life On The Streets Of East Los Angeles' By Bob Stevens

    #18

    Frank At Grandmother’s Home From The Series 'Portraiture' By Les Schmidt

    #19

    Abby, 2013 From The Series 'Collar City, A Portrait Of Troy, New York' By Susan Anthony

    #20

    Abandoned Elderly – Memories From The Series 'Feminization Of Aging' By Michele Zousmer

    #21

    Robert Flynn Johnson, Emeritus Curator Of The De Young Museum By Tom Zimberoff

    #22

    Éventail From The Series 'La Danse Des Lumières' By Olivia Mazzola

    #23

    Wedding Photo From The Series 'Love’s Language' By Yixu Wang

