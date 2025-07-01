Second place goes to Jesús Umbría Brito (Spain) for "Retaguardia", a gripping post-pandemic look at youth and rebellion through the gritty lens of punk culture.

Third place is awarded to Paul Adams (USA) for his Wet Plate Collodion Portraits, a hauntingly beautiful fusion of 19th-century photographic technique with modern soul.

But they’re not alone.

You'll also discover captivating work from:

Han Yang (China)

Nico Froehlich (United Kingdom)

Michele Zousmer (United States)

Brian Cassey (Australia)

Rona Bar & Ofek Avshalom (Israel)

Olivia Mazzola (Italy)

...and many more.

Together, these 25 artists prove that portrait photography is as relevant—and as resonant—as ever.

The top 3 winners share $1,000 in cash prizes, and all 25 are featured in the printed issue of AAP Magazine #48: Portrait and showcased online in the official Winners Gallery at All About Photo.

Come explore a gallery of faces—and stories—you won’t soon forget.