23 Powerful Portraits That Capture The Raw Beauty Of The Human Spirit As Shared By AAP Magazine
What makes a portrait unforgettable?
It’s more than a face. It’s a story. A glimpse into someone’s soul. A connection that crosses borders, time, and language.
We’re thrilled to reveal the 25 photographers from 12 countries and 5 continents who have been selected for AAP Magazine #48: Portrait—a stunning celebration of humanity in all its forms.
More info: all-about-photo.com | Instagram | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
Wonder From The Series 'That Place He Goes' By Carole Mills Noronha
From raw, spontaneous street moments to carefully staged studio shots, the images in this edition highlight the emotional depth and artistic range of modern portraiture. Each photographer offers a different perspective—but together, they create a powerful, deeply human tapestry of identity, memory, and emotion.
The big winner
Carole Mills Noronha (Australia), whose deeply moving series "That Place He Goes" captures the quiet poetry and heartbreak of her father’s final years living with dementia. It’s personal. It’s brave. It’s unforgettable.
Koda From The Series 'Улитка' (Snail) By Patrick Enssle
Rise And Shine From The Series 'Finding Joy And Community: The Children Of Mozambique Island' By Jelisa Peterson
Second place goes to Jesús Umbría Brito (Spain) for "Retaguardia", a gripping post-pandemic look at youth and rebellion through the gritty lens of punk culture.
Third place is awarded to Paul Adams (USA) for his Wet Plate Collodion Portraits, a hauntingly beautiful fusion of 19th-century photographic technique with modern soul.
But they’re not alone.
You'll also discover captivating work from:
Han Yang (China)
Nico Froehlich (United Kingdom)
Michele Zousmer (United States)
Brian Cassey (Australia)
Rona Bar & Ofek Avshalom (Israel)
Olivia Mazzola (Italy)
...and many more.
Together, these 25 artists prove that portrait photography is as relevant—and as resonant—as ever.
The top 3 winners share $1,000 in cash prizes, and all 25 are featured in the printed issue of AAP Magazine #48: Portrait and showcased online in the official Winners Gallery at All About Photo.
Come explore a gallery of faces—and stories—you won’t soon forget.