So Pandas, if you feel it in you, I invite you to share messages that might lift someone's spirits today.

Unfortunately, we cannot rid the whole world of pain, suffering, and sadness. But it is wise to remember that each dark episode eventually leads to brighter moments. We just have to learn and program our minds to see the light in the darkness, and sooner or later, the sun will start to shine.

#1 The people of Ukraine are fighting back. Everyday people are fighting back. I really hope they succeed. We love you from America, Ukraine!

#2 I wish I had positive messages to lift you up, but I'm just ridden with anxiety as most of the world right now. So, instead, I'm posting this little text to show my empathy, in hopes of the most peaceful outcome possible. Wars, pandemic, poverty, hunger... Seriously... Sending virtual hugs. That's all I can say right now.

#3 It's okay to feel sad. It's okay to cry. Sometimes stuff sucks and it's okay to acknowledge that.

#4 Hi!! If you're feeling sad, just know that I love and support you! I don't care where you are, what you look like, what you got on your test, or who you love. Just know that it can and will get better if you work hard enough, and I've gone through stuff but am much happier because I worked hard! Love you!!!

#5 There's always gonna be someone out there who loves you!

#6 Everything is going to be okay. There are people out there who care about you, and so many incredible things you're going to see, do and experience during your lifetime. You have so much value and are completely irreplaceable, despite what you or others may say. You're an incredible person, never forget that.

#7 You are enough, you are so enough it’s unbelievable how enough you are! Listen, I think it’s the perfect time to remind ourselves how enough we are!



How often do we forget that who we are, and how we came on to this planet, is enough? How many ways do we see in our own life, our own friends, family, planet… people forgetting how enough we are! When you see the hopelessness in others, how does that make you feel? What do you do for the others to correct that? How can you be that kind and loving for yourself as well?



Why is it important that you know how enough you are? Because I believe that if we start coming from a place of THAT level of knowledge, we create a better existence for each other!!! Living in our “enoughness” is the antidote to shame, anxiety, loneliness, depression, feeling unloved, etc., etc., etc.



--Sierra Boggess

#8 If you feel useless, remember there are lifeguards at the Olympics!

#9 The odds of you being born are 1 in 400 trillion (that’s 400,000,000,000,000). You are special! As someone who faces anxiety, you are not alone. 1 in 4 people will experience a mental health problem in their life. You have the power to do anything you want!

#10 Watch Mr. Rodgers talk after 9/11 and be the helper others look for.

#11 I've been through a lot but the best part of everything was being with you.

#12 You are loved no matter what. No matter where you are, someone is always loving you.

#13 To anyone still in middle school, it will get better. The obnoxious cliques will go away, you will find somebody who loves you back, and you will ace that next test. I get it, middle school sucks. But hey, there's a reason it's only two years. You've got this, and I'm with you on this journey!

#14 The bad news is time flies. The good news is you're the pilot.

#15 Always somewhere, someone is fighting for you.

-Quote from Puella Magi Madoka

#16 Dear reader,



I just want to say, there will be better days. I know life is tough, and things get hard, but look for those little happy moments. Stay close to those who care for you, even if you feel like pushing them away. And never, ever give up. Show those who hate you that you are NOT going to let them bring you down. Get back up when you are pushed down and keep fighting. The battle may be a bit rough for a while, but it will get better. And remember, always remember, and don't forget to smile.

#17 You are enough! Just wait... It gets better. All you need is love.



Praying for Ukraine! Lots of love from America!

#18 You're valid! You're loved! You have people who will support you, even if you're not sure who at this point in time. I hope you have a good day and I hope whatever is bothering you will resolve itself or at least get more manageable soon!

#19 Have a little faith, baby.

#20 Real people aren't perfect, perfect people aren't real.

You are enough! :)

#21 If you look to the future, you're mature.

The past won't pass.

#22 Everyone needs love in their life but to be loved, first love yourself.

#23 There are so many good things out there in the future, but you gotta go through this to get there. And when you are there, these are the times that make GREAT stories to share with others. A lot of people are going through these times, and this means you have buddies you haven't met yet. May not feel good right now, but it will, the clouds will part and the sun will shine. What a world!

#24 Why fit in when you were born to stand out?

You are exactly who you are supposed to be.

#25 I'm not sure what to really write but I have a list that helps me sometimes honestly because my life sucks right now and I just am really stressed out everyday... Here is the list that you can do if you're feeling down:



1. Listen/dance to music.

2. Hug someone/something.

3. Washing your face/taking a bath.

4. Watching videos, movies, or TV shows.

5. Drawing on paper or phone (if you enjoy drawing).

6. Creating a sticker book.

7. Writting your feelings down in a journal or anything that has happened 'today'.

8. Cleaning (if cleaning makes you calm or maybe cleaning with music on).

9. Doing something nice for somebody else (I get happy a bit if I made someone else happy).

10. Reading comics/books (if u enjoy reading or reading makes you calm).

11. Thinking about good memories. Negative thoughts can fill our heads but we shouldn't focus on that so how about good memories instead?

12. Baking/cooking something. If you enjoy cooking/baking it can be sometimes a calming thing to do!

13. Playing with pets (if any chance you got a pet just play with them - pet them - or watch them calmly).

14. Eating something sweet/good (sometimes I get upset if I haven't eaten something or I just get hangry).

15. Do something you like to do... Have your own free time and don't worry about other things.



Words are easier said than done but I hope everyone's gonna have a good life because even if the present or the past is dark the future might turn bright and I hope you know that there are people in the world that care about you. 💗 (๑•ᴗ•๑)♡ 💗



!!~ sending virtual hugs ~ !!

#26 You've got this, you amazing, beautiful butterfly!

#27 To the people in Ukraine... We love you all!

#28 Hi there 👋

I know things are tough, I know the world's a mess right now and you are feeling down.



But I want you to know:

•It's okay to take a break, take some time out for yourself

•If the environment you are in is too toxic and hazardous to your mental health, please try to leave

•Somebody over here cares about you.

•Crying isn't a sign of weakness, it's a stress reliever. You're free to cry, it's not a crime.

•Distance yourself from people that make you feel bad for feeling bad (even if it's your family).

•Treat yourself (even if it's a special TV marathon, just say "f**k it, this is self-care" and overstuff yourself with ice cream while wearing a pair of your ugliest pajamas).

• And lastly, don't give up on yourself.



You are worth being cared for, you are worthy of love especially if it's from you.



Praying for Ukraine 🥺💓

#29 There's always tomorrow... Until there isn't. 😎👍

#30 "Stop focusing on how stressed you are and remember how blessed you are.” – Unknown

#31 Don't put your energy into being sad. It doesn't do anyone any good. You deserve happiness!

#32 you only have one life, so make it count! have fun! do something you have always wanted to do! get a lover, if that intrests you! or if you just lost someone, make sure to move on, you will survive this!

#33 Your anxiety is lying to you.

#34 You are AMAZING, You are WORTH IT, You are WORTH EVERYTHING and MORE, Its OKAY to cry, Its OK to not be OK, Its OK to QUIT, Its OK to walk out of a TOXIC ENVIRONMENT, Its OK to be MAD at SOMEONE, Its OK to have a DAY TO YOURSELF, Its OK to say NO, You are LOVED, You are SPECIAL, You are TALENTED, You are ALWAYS being THOUGHT OF, Don't GIVE UP when life throws PROBLEMS at you, DON'T GIVE UP when others say you SHOULD, KEEP PUSHING, Keep YOURSELF in check, Put YOURSELF FIRST, ALWAYS make sure your OK, ALWAYS make sure your SAFE, Its OK to have NEGATIVE THOUGHTS sometimes, We are ALL GOING THROUGH THIS TOGETHER, SO KEEP YOUR HEAD UP AND WALK PROUD!

#35 i love you and so do a lot of people

#36 If you are sad, or are afraid today, please understand that this too will pass. It's okay to be scared or sad. We all feel that way sometimes. Some of our greatest heroes will say they were scared when they did their greatest feat! Just do the next right thing and it'll be okay. We are all with you today!

#37 Whoever’s reading this, I want you to know that s**t happens. And that’s okay because I know you’ll get through this sure it’s going to be hard sometimes, and what life is throwing at you could be worse, I look at it by having to make the best out of things, if your struggling. your not alone! there ARE people who want to help you, you just need to be strong and go out there and get the help you deserve! I hope this helped at least one person.

#38 You are unique. What you have learned is unique to you. As a kid, the world holds many wonders, marvels and mysteries and your young mind craves to experience everything.

As you get older, the secrets behind everything that you're amazed by as a kid are revealed.

Some things you lose interest in and some you don't.

The ones you lose interest in, you no longer learn about, and your knowledge wanes as time goes by.

As you get even older, the remaining interests fall away as you outgrow some of them, and you no longer learn about them.

As you reach adulthood, you concentrate on what you already know and ignore the things that you have little or no interest in.

Finally, you reach a point where you feel you have learned everything you can about what you know and love and look back on what you used to know and realize that you still want to learn it all, but it has changed so much you can't connect with your past interests and loves.

The younger generation has surpassed what you know. They then mock you for your lack of current knowledge and skill in a pursuit you loved as a child.

But take comfort that one day they will be standing where you are now, being mocked for not knowing what they once knew.

Be thankful for what you have learned and grateful for those who help you with the things you have forgotten.

#39 PITCH BLACK



Here is the night. The deepest darkness that can be.

This, my friend, is pitch black.



It is so heavy that you are forced into stillness.

It seems to pose a threat,

the biggest being that which you cannot see.



Slowly, your eyes adjust.

You begin to perceive slight variations,

subtle degrees of darkness.



Soon, you can discern shapes

and objects

and movement.



The density surrounding you has not changed.



But you have.



You have stared down pitch black

and have found that it is not absolute.

Brightness is relative.



Tomorrow

you will begin with grey.



Tomorrow

you will seek out the light.

#40 I hope this doesn't come off the wrong way. Positive messages don't seem to really work for me anymore. I see posts like this a lot and I appreciate the sentiment but more than positive vibes, I just want someone to agree with me/be on my side. My ex used to have a friend who he could go up to and would say 'we hate this person' and with no clarification or explanation his friend would be like, 'yeah that a*****e!' It was so funny. And it immediately helps calm you down when someone else backs you up. Even if I could just have that at work. Everyone at my work is so freaking chipper all the time. I'm not a negative person, really, but sometimes you want to complain about something going on and there's literally no one there I can talk to. They are so corporate-happy, stepford people. It's bad enough you have to fake smile with customers but I feel like I have to do it with them, too. I'd give anything for another person there I could talk honestly and laugh with!

#41 Fight for it. For yourself, for someone else. Things don't change just because you wish they were different. And yeah, maybe you don't win. But you won't win if you don't try.

#42 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LHLAIiMXGlY

I listen to this when I need a laugh.

#43 Yes. You will have bad days. Inevitable. But keep your chin up with belief and hope in your heart that things will be better. A lot to be learned from those times. Tough times suuuuuuuuuuuck, but they also make you stronger and make you better. Keep going!

#44 I LOVE YOU. Yes, YOU. YOU'RE AMAZING. You're beautiful. YOU ARE ENOUGH. YOU ARE WORTHY OF UNCONDITIONAL LOVE.

#45 Forget about the haters, the drama, and anything else that's stressing you out or pushing further into depression!!



Take some time, regardless if it's just a few hours, a couple days or weeks, however much time it will take to help you unwind and focus on your happiness.

Take the time to enjoy yourself, have fun & let loose, be free to be who you are!!

Say "YES" to an adventure, meeting new people, & trying new things..

Life's way too short & over before we know it, so live it how you want, live life to the fullest.

Cherish each moment, laugh often, & be kind to others!

#46 Get up and go watch a sunrise.



A sunrise is a new day, a new start, new opportunities.

The crud of yesterday is behind you.

The sun is coming up! You are rested and you get to start afresh on whatever is before you.

You made it to another day.

Feel the energy!

Anything can happen.

Breathe!



Now go get ‘em, Tiger.

#47 Recent scientific studies have shown that brain activity when you're dying / close to death really does prove the old adage "Your life flashes before you", as the activity closely matches the same brain activity shown when we're recalling happier times or good memories. So if that's the case, make your end-of-life in-flight movie an absolute summer blockbuster!

#48 Just wanted to tell you something I am learning.

It's perfectly okay to say NO!

Before you can help others, you have to take care of you. Take a day to do anything you want or to do nothing at all. You deserve it! As Dr. Seuss says- " Those that matter don't mind, and those that mind don't matter."

#49 "When you're in darkness always try to find light.Then head towards the light"



-Amazingunknown

#50 Has been fired many times..

It is okay... It is just because we not yet found a place that suit our skill or our working style..



Here I work on my dream job while checking BP every 30 minutes.

#51 You will die. And your loved ones too. And your enemies too. And Putin too. And everyone else too. Basically everything that ever existed will no longer exist eventually.

#52 Nothing in life is permanent. Even sadness ends one day. Remember that.

#53 Every new morning is a great equalizer. So start it with a sense of gratitude and prayer

#54 Can we fix it? Yes we CAN!

#55 Mad props to Poland!

#56 i love you and so do a lot of wonderful people

#57 We have two sayings that go together in our house



Life sucks then you die



Tough t!tty said the kitty but the milks still good



So even though life sucks it’s worth it in the end

#58 Ukraine dominating social media isnt virtue signalling. They are very emotional first person.

#59 You deserve every good thing. Merely because you are breathing. If you are alive, you deserve it.

#60 You are already enough

#61 This too shall pass.

#62 Ok, here’s whatchu gotta do. Trust me this will help! Ok, so, go to YouTube and search up Ian Boggs channel. Now search for a video called “Watch This When You’re sad”. Now click the one of him holding the microphone on a pair of headphones and watch it

#63 You are not alone!

#64 My dad (RIP) always said, “You have the power to make your own happiness”. I’ve learned it is possible! Come join me; starting small: purposely look the cashier at your local grocery store in the eyes and smile.

#65 check out this frog



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cBkWhkAZ9ds

#66 as long as you are alive, breathing, and somewhat of sound mind - it is never too late to try something new, go out on your own, make a new friend, try a new hobby, or do something for someone else.

when i'm having one of my turns, i create & mail out envelopes of fun to all kinds of folk. i include a homemade card full of bad/silly puns, some stickers, and a bag or 2 of different teas.

it brightens the day of someone else, and you get out of your head space to concentrate on a fun project.

#67 Something life knocks you down, but you get back up. Why? Because the floor is no place for a champion!