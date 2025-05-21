ADVERTISEMENT

For the past few years, I’ve been transforming viral memes into classical Japanese woodblock prints — because someone had to. My latest is Huh Cat, reimagined as a Bakeneko loose in the Floating World of Edo-period Japan. He joins a collection of meme-based ukiyo-e pieces featuring everything from side-eyed Shibas to Geishas yelling at cats.

Check out the rest of my work on this project on my Instagram down below.

More info: Instagram | Etsy