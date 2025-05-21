ADVERTISEMENT

For the past few years, I’ve been transforming viral memes into classical Japanese woodblock prints — because someone had to. My latest is Huh Cat, reimagined as a Bakeneko loose in the Floating World of Edo-period Japan. He joins a collection of meme-based ukiyo-e pieces featuring everything from side-eyed Shibas to Geishas yelling at cats.

Check out the rest of my work on this project on my Instagram down below.

More info: Instagram | Etsy

#1

"Doge" In Ukiyo-E Style

Illustration of a Shiba Inu dog in 1800s Japan style, blending traditional art with modern meme culture.

ukiyomemes Report

    #2

    "Is This A Pigeon?" In Ukiyo-E Style

    Traditional 1800s Japan style drawing of a man and a butterfly with flowers, inspired by memes artwork.

    ukiyomemes Report

    #3

    "Longcat" In Ukiyo-E Style

    Giant cat rising from ocean waves in 1800s Japan style, blending traditional art with meme culture.

    ukiyomemes Report

    #4

    "Woman Yelling At Cat" In Ukiyo-E Style

    Two-panel artwork inspired by 1800s Japan depicting meme-style characters in traditional attire and a grumpy cat.

    ukiyomemes Report

    #5

    "This Is Fine" In Ukiyo-E Style

    Illustration of a woman in traditional 1800s Japan attire sitting calmly amid stylized flames, inspired by historical meme art.

    ukiyomemes Report

    #6

    "When The Sun Hits" In Ukiyo-E Style

    Japanese man in traditional attire making an OK gesture with Mount Fuji and a rising sun in the background, meme style.

    ukiyomemes Report

    #7

    "Huh Cat" In Ukiyo-E Style

    Traditional Japanese-style drawing of a surprised woman and giant cat, inspired by 1800s Japan memes.

    ukiyomemes Report

    #8

    "Longcat" In Ukiyo-E Style

    Traditional Japanese style artwork showing a giant monster’s shadow over a river, blending 1800s Japan with meme culture.

    ukiyomemes Report

    #9

    "Distracted Boyfriend" In Ukiyo-E Style

    Two traditional 1800s Japan style drawings of people with detailed clothing, inspired by memes in 1800s Japan.

    ukiyomemes Report

    #10

    "Black Cat Zoning Out In The Mirror" In Ukiyo-E Style

    Traditional Japanese artwork style depicting a woman and a cat meme inspired by 1800s Japan illustrations.

    ukiyomemes Report

    #11

    "Well Now I Am Not Doing It" In Ukiyo-E Style

    Traditional Japanese artwork of an angry man inspired by memes reimagined in 1800s Japan style with colorful patterns and clouds.

    ukiyomemes Report

    #12

    "Megusta And Derpy Girl" In Ukiyo-E Style

    Japanese artwork blending 1800s style with modern internet memes featuring surreal characters in a traditional setting at night.

    ukiyomemes Report

    #13

    "I Can't, There's A Cat On My Kimono" In Ukiyo-E Style

    Traditional 1800s Japan style artwork depicting modern memes with women interacting and a sleeping cat in a room.

    ukiyomemes Report

    #14

    "Noooooo!" In Ukiyo-E Style

    Two traditional 1800s Japan style ukiyo-e portraits reimagining modern memes with expressive faces and vibrant colors.

    ukiyomemes Report

    #15

    "Gaming By Moonlight" In Ukiyo-E Style

    Traditional Japanese style artwork depicting a woman using a smartphone illustrating memes in 1800s Japan.

    ukiyomemes Report

