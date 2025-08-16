ADVERTISEMENT

People from different economic backgrounds often come from completely separate worlds. So when those worlds come together, things can get pretty interesting.

On Reddit, a woman who drives for Uber revealed she’s dating a man whose family is worth millions. She invited users to ask her anything—and they certainly delivered.

Scroll down to read some of her most eye-opening responses, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.

Social media conversation showing a poor woman who dates a rich guy discussing how that changed her life.

Because women only get with men for their money, didn't you hear the news ? /s

    #2

    Reddit conversation where a poor woman who dates rich guy shares how his mom’s spending habits affected their lives.

    Buying someone a gift *you* want them to like makes you a terrible gift giver. A boyfriend of a friend asked me if she would like a kayak for Christmas so they could kayaking together. Knowing her I said no. Not her thing. Take her to a show - she would love that! He's like, really? A kayak though!! They did not last.

    #3

    Reddit comments discussing a poor woman who dates a rich guy and how luxury home features changed her life.

    When we built our upper middle class home we included a space that could be converted into an elevator in case our parents needed to live in our basement. Never had to do that (although my MIL lived with us on the upper floor after the kids moved out) and it made an awesome pantry!

    #4

    Poor woman who dates rich guy shares how that changed her life through wine tasting and live music experiences.

    #5

    Screenshot of a comment thread discussing early signs of wealth from a poor woman who dates a rich guy.

    #6

    Reddit conversation where a poor woman dating a rich guy discusses education and family acceptance.

    #7

    Reddit user discusses how dating a rich guy from a wealthy family changed her life and challenges perceptions about wealth.

    #8

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a poor woman who dates a rich guy and discusses her life changes and career plans.

    One of the best things about having money is the connections. It's so casual. "Oh, you want work for (whatever)? I know a guy. Let me put in a call." "You need an expert in something? Know someone - they'll give you good advice." Doors open like magic.

    #9

    Reddit user shares how dating a rich guy changed her life, discussing long-term plans and engagement hopes.

    #10

    Reddit conversation about a poor woman dating a rich guy discussing shared expenses and special occasion spending.

    #11

    Reddit user shares how dating a rich guy helped her overcome anxiety and change her life around his family.

    Most of the people I know with money (not crazy rich money, just very comfortable) don't care what people wear as long as it's decent. We shop at Walmart and love bargains. I'm so glad I don't live in a place like SoCal or NYC. Those places do put pressure on even middle class people to fit in with designer cr ap and the latest treatments. Bleh.

    #12

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing marriage timeline in a relationship between a poor woman and her rich partner.

    #13

    Screenshot of an online discussion about financial inequality and the impact of dating a rich guy on life changes.

    I think I should be paying more. Not sure I'm in the majority of my cohorts, though. "WE EARNED EVERY DOLLAR!" Yeah, worked so much harder than everyone else ... right.

    #14

    Reddit user discusses dating a rich guy, sharing how the experience changed her life and relationship dynamics.

    #15

    Reddit user shares how dating a rich guy changed her life, enjoying family moments and creating lasting memories.

    #16

    Screenshot of a forum discussion where a poor woman who dates rich guy describes luxury trip experiences and gifts.

    #17

    Reddit comment showing a poor woman who dates a rich guy explaining how it changed her motivation and life.

    #18

    Reddit user sharing how dating a rich guy changed her life, revealing she has never traveled abroad.

    Our daughter has had some cool but not very well-off friends. We have included them on some awesome vacations. I think it has expanded their views of what's possible. At least it gave them some great memories!

    #19

    Commenter shares personal rating of attractiveness, touching on self-image amid dating a rich guy’s impact on life.

    #20

    Reddit conversation showing a poor woman who dates a rich guy discussing how her life changed.

    #21

    Screenshot of an online comment discussion about a poor woman who dates a rich guy and how it changed her life.

    #22

    Reddit conversation showing a poor woman who dates rich guy discussing how dating changed her life.

    #23

    Online conversation showing a poor woman who dates rich guy answering questions about their relationship.

    #24

    Screenshot of an online conversation about a poor woman dating a rich guy discussing money habits and financial changes.

    #25

    Comment thread discussing a poor woman dating a rich guy and how money is not the most important factor in relationships.

    #26

    Reddit conversation showing a poor woman dating a rich guy, discussing how that changed her life.

    #27

    Reddit conversation about a poor woman dating a rich guy and how their relationship has evolved over two and a half years.

    #28

    Reddit conversation showing a poor woman who dates a rich guy discussing financial responsibility after marriage.

    I like this person. It sounds like they consider each other equals and are very sensible.

    #29

    Screenshot of a social media conversation where a poor woman who dates a rich guy shares how that changed her life.

    #30

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing perspectives on millionaires related to a poor woman who dates rich guy.

    #31

    Reddit comment exchange showing a poor woman who dates rich guy discussing feelings about a possible breakup.

    #32

    Commenter explains how dating a rich guy changed her life by supporting household expenses and buying appliances.

    This is one of the great things about coming from a family with money. You know they always have your back. We were helped by our families when we started out - like no-interest loans we paid back - and we do the same for our kids. Financial security just makes life less stressful. I think they know how lucky they are.

    #33

    Comment thread showing a poor woman discussing how dating a rich guy changed her life and how they met on Hinge.

    #34

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a poor woman dating a rich guy and how it changed her life.

    They sound like a great couple. What more could you want from someone?

    #35

    Reddit conversation with a poor woman who dates rich guy sharing how that changed her life.

    #36

    Reddit comment discussing dating criteria and experiences from a poor woman who dates a rich guy and how it changed her life.

    If you want a future with someone, you have to know they have responsibility and some kind of work ethic. You're asking for trouble otherwise.

    #37

    Reddit users discuss perspectives of a poor woman who dates a rich guy and how it changed her life and spending habits.

    #38

    Screenshot of an online conversation discussing the experience of a poor woman who dates a rich guy and its impact on her life.

    #39

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a poor woman who dates a rich guy discussing how that changed her life.

    #40

    Commenter asks about ages, original poster replies both are 28, discussing poor woman dating rich guy life changes.

    #41

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing safety concerns when a poor woman dates a rich guy and shares her experience online.

    #42

    Discussion on how dating a rich guy changed perspectives of a poor woman experiencing poverty to wealth contrasts.

    #43

    Reddit user shares how dating a rich guy changed her life after growing up poor in a heartfelt online discussion.

    It's called financial security. Many people don't have that. You don't have to be crazy rich to have it, but a net worth of $1M and several thousand cash in the bank can make the difference between going bankrupt or becoming homeless if a small disaster happens and riding it out. Unfortunately, many live paycheck to paycheck and saving is nearly impossible.

    #44

    Screenshot of an online conversation discussing life changes after a poor woman dates a rich guy.

    #45

    Screenshot of an online conversation discussing a poor woman dating a rich guy and how that changed her life.

    #46

    Comment thread discussing perspectives on financial status in relationships, focusing on poor woman who dates rich guy life changes.

