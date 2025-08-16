Woman From Humble Background Dates Rich Boyfriend, Opens Up About The Experience
People from different economic backgrounds often come from completely separate worlds. So when those worlds come together, things can get pretty interesting.
On Reddit, a woman who drives for Uber revealed she’s dating a man whose family is worth millions. She invited users to ask her anything—and they certainly delivered.
Scroll down to read some of her most eye-opening responses, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.
Because women only get with men for their money, didn't you hear the news ? /s
Buying someone a gift *you* want them to like makes you a terrible gift giver. A boyfriend of a friend asked me if she would like a kayak for Christmas so they could kayaking together. Knowing her I said no. Not her thing. Take her to a show - she would love that! He's like, really? A kayak though!! They did not last.
When we built our upper middle class home we included a space that could be converted into an elevator in case our parents needed to live in our basement. Never had to do that (although my MIL lived with us on the upper floor after the kids moved out) and it made an awesome pantry!
One of the best things about having money is the connections. It's so casual. "Oh, you want work for (whatever)? I know a guy. Let me put in a call." "You need an expert in something? Know someone - they'll give you good advice." Doors open like magic.
Most of the people I know with money (not crazy rich money, just very comfortable) don't care what people wear as long as it's decent. We shop at Walmart and love bargains. I'm so glad I don't live in a place like SoCal or NYC. Those places do put pressure on even middle class people to fit in with designer cr ap and the latest treatments. Bleh.
I think I should be paying more. Not sure I'm in the majority of my cohorts, though. "WE EARNED EVERY DOLLAR!" Yeah, worked so much harder than everyone else ... right.
Our daughter has had some cool but not very well-off friends. We have included them on some awesome vacations. I think it has expanded their views of what's possible. At least it gave them some great memories!
I like this person. It sounds like they consider each other equals and are very sensible.
This is one of the great things about coming from a family with money. You know they always have your back. We were helped by our families when we started out - like no-interest loans we paid back - and we do the same for our kids. Financial security just makes life less stressful. I think they know how lucky they are.
They sound like a great couple. What more could you want from someone?
If you want a future with someone, you have to know they have responsibility and some kind of work ethic. You're asking for trouble otherwise.
It's called financial security. Many people don't have that. You don't have to be crazy rich to have it, but a net worth of $1M and several thousand cash in the bank can make the difference between going bankrupt or becoming homeless if a small disaster happens and riding it out. Unfortunately, many live paycheck to paycheck and saving is nearly impossible.
Crazy how most of the people assume that someone dating a richer person would automatically be a leech.
Agree. Or that she must be super good looking. They sound very compatible! Hope it works out for them!
