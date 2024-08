ADVERTISEMENT

Polish Olympian Ewa Swoboda’s pre-race antics became the talk of social media before the women’s 100-meter race at the Paris Olympics, thanks to a charmingly quirky salute that left fans both amused and bewildered.

As the 27-year-old sprinter geared up for the race, her unique gesture sparked a viral debate.

The Polish star had progressed through the first round of the women’s 100m at the Paris Olympics but failed to make it to the finals after coming fourth in the semis.

Image credits: Steve Christo – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Fans were left perplexed by her actions as she was getting ready for the qualifying race.

Initially, Ewa was seen crouching, focused and ready. But then, as the camera zoomed in, she gave a salute with her right hand.

Moments later, she seemed to rethink her gesture, shaking her head as if to say, “Oops, wrong move!” With a comical tilt of her head and a wag of her finger, she switched to a left-handed salute, leaving viewers wondering what on earth just happened.

At first I didn’t understand and at the end I didn’t either. 😂 What happened there?pic.twitter.com/SPZYmvBPps — Figen (@TheFigen_) August 3, 2024

The curious case of the double salute quickly sparked a frenzy online. Social media lit up with comments from fans trying to decode the sprinter’s curious behavior.

“At first I didn’t understand and at the end I didn’t either,” a confused commenter wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “What happened there?”

After the post went viral, several netizens suggested that her right-handed salute was an accidental military gesture, and she corrected herself to give a more appropriate greeting for the camera.

“Military salute is with the right hand,” one said. “So, she switches to her left to say hello.”

Another wrote, “Ewa Swoboda switches to her left hand to say a casual hello. The right hand is traditionally used for military salute.”

“Army salute is with right hand so to not be disrespectful she switched,” one said, while another agreed, saying, “That’s why I always salute with the left right means military salute.”