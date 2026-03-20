This Artist Made 40 Vibrant Paintings That Turn Everyday Scenes Into Dreamlike And Playful Worlds
There’s something immediately inviting about Brittany Fanning’s paintings. Bright colors, carefully arranged spaces, and scenes that feel almost too composed to question. At first glance, they read as playful, almost decorative. But the longer you look, the more that initial ease begins to shift.
Her work doesn’t rely on dramatic сюрrealism or obvious disruption. Instead, it operates in a quieter register. A garden feels a little too controlled. A figure seems slightly out of place. Nothing is overtly wrong, but something doesn’t fully settle either. That tension, between comfort and unease, is where her paintings begin to hold your attention.
More info: Instagram | brittanyfanning.com
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Brittany Fanning is an American artist whose path into painting has been driven less by convention and more by instinct. After exploring different mediums, she developed a style that now feels instantly recognizable—built on bold color, carefully staged environments, and moments that seem simple at first, but don’t stay that way.
At the center of many of her works are spaces that feel familiar—gardens, interiors, quiet everyday settings. But the longer you stay with them, the more they start to shift. The compositions are precise, almost controlled, yet something always resists that control. It’s subtle, but once you notice it, it’s hard to ignore.
Color is what draws you in first. It’s bright, confident, and immediately engaging. But it also does something else, it holds your attention just long enough for the details to surface. And those details often change how the whole scene reads.
That’s what makes these paintings so easy to look at, and unexpectedly difficult to move on from. They don’t reveal everything at once. Instead, they work slowly, pulling you back in for a second look, and sometimes a third.
As a whole, the theme seems to be how close we live to the dangers of nature. In the 1st one, the Porche looks like it's parked in a stream. The volcanoes and wild animals everywhere
As a whole, the theme seems to be how close we live to the dangers of nature. In the 1st one, the Porche looks like it's parked in a stream. The volcanoes and wild animals everywhere