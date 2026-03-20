This Artist Made 40 Vibrant Paintings That Turn Everyday Scenes Into Dreamlike And Playful Worlds

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s something immediately inviting about Brittany Fanning’s paintings. Bright colors, carefully arranged spaces, and scenes that feel almost too composed to question. At first glance, they read as playful, almost decorative. But the longer you look, the more that initial ease begins to shift.

Her work doesn’t rely on dramatic сюрrealism or obvious disruption. Instead, it operates in a quieter register. A garden feels a little too controlled. A figure seems slightly out of place. Nothing is overtly wrong, but something doesn’t fully settle either. That tension, between comfort and unease, is where her paintings begin to hold your attention.

More info: Instagram | brittanyfanning.com