In a moment that could be straight out of a romantic movie, South Carolina influencer Steph Bohrer went viral after receiving an unexpected, heartfelt note from a pilot while waiting at an airport.

The 23-year-old, known for her travel and lifestyle content on social media, was sitting alone when a mysterious stranger walked up to her table and placed a brown paper dinner napkin next to her bottle before walking away, never to be seen again.

Bohrer, unable to get a glimpse of the man, turned the napkin around to discover a message that filled both her and her viewers’ stomach with butterflies.

“I have seen the whole world, and you are the most beautiful human in it,” the pilot wrote.

The video, set to Taylor Swift’s song Enchanted, took the internet by storm, amassing more than 12 million views and 2 million views across TikTok and Instagram, respectively.

The influencer lamented not being able to see the pilot’s face, with his identity remaining a mystery and fueling the imagination of her viewers.

“I would never get tired of looking for this man if something like this ever happened to me,” one user wrote.

“That’s your future husband,” another said.

More skeptical viewers, on the other hand, were unable to get swept away by the romance of the situation.

For instance, a self-proclaimed former flight attendant issued a warning to the influencer, saying, “You can be sure he’s doing that at every airport and probably has someone waiting for him to come home.”

“He’s probably married with five kids,” another stated.

The clip attracted the attention of several brands, who left fun comments urging the model to pursue the mysterious stranger

The post got so popular that it even attracted the attention of various social media personalities and brands.

“I just know this guy does this all the time!” Model Ellie Gonsalves chimed in with a playful comment.

The official account for the dating app Tinder then replied with, “And? What happened next?” echoing the sentiments of many who felt the tender gesture should be the start of a beautiful story between the two.

In a similar way, Wattpad’s account also urged the model to continue the story by writing, “We need the next chapter update now, please.”

Pinterest urged the model to add the now famous napkin to her “wedding board,” while Booking.com recommended she go after the mysterious pilot, arguing that “Free flights for life sounds good.”

Finally, the Gymshark Women’s profile congratulated the influencer and said that the napkin should become a prized possession that she “should keep forever.”

Skeptical users urged the model to keep her hopes low, arguing that the pilot is likely to be married

The clip kept attracting both positive and negative comments. While many people were moved by the man’s no-strings-attached compliment, others believe it served as an example of the longstanding perception that airline pilots are cheaters.

A 2016 poll by Victoria Milan, an online dating site exclusively for married people looking for affairs, revealed that aviation is the second professional circle most likely to cheat on their partners, right behind the financial sector.

At the same time, 2009-2018 data from the US Census Bureau’s American Community Survey revealed that pilots have a divorce rate of 30.5%.

The number is explained by the unique pressures and schedule of the job, requiring constant travel and time away from home.

The phenomenon is widely known in the industry, which has come up with a tongue-in-cheek term for it: “AIDS – Aviation Induced Divorce Syndrome.”

“He’s someone’s husband.” While most netizens were moved by the gesture, others argued the pilot was likely to be married

