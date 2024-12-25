Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Terrifying Christmas Day Plane Crash Fireball Caught On Camera Claims Over 40 Lives: “Lord Help!”
A 72-passenger plane hit the ground in a ball of fire on Christmas Day in western Kazakhstan

The Azerbaijan-airlines flight had 67 passengers and five crew members as it was headed from Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku, to Grozny, a city in Russia. 

Footage has now emerged of the passengers praying just moments before disaster struck. They also captured the moment of impact as thick black smoke arose from the crash. Unfortunately, 42 people are feared to be dead.

Highlights
  • An Azerbaijan Airlines flight crashes in western Kazakhstan, and 42 passengers are feared to be dead.
  • The footage shows passengers praying before the crash, as well as thick, black smoke following the impact.
  • The crash was possibly caused by a bird hit, leading to the explosion of an oxygen tank.
    A Christmas Day plane crash in Kazakhstan may have taken over 40 lives

    Image credits: fl360aero

    As reported by Daily Mail, the plane broke into several pieces as it landed in Aktau, and the country’s emergency services were there to put out the fire, which had caught on the front of the aircraft.

    It was complete and utter chaos as rescuers explored the severed rear of the plane, where bodies could be seen lying on the ground — some still capable of being saved, including a woman trapped under debris, yelling, “Help me, please!”

    “At the moment, 14 survivors have been taken to the regional hospital, including five in intensive care,” said the health ministry’s regional department in a statement. 

    Image credits: fl360aero

    “They are receiving all the necessary medical care from hospitals in the region. Twenty-three ambulance teams were mobilized to the scene of the incident.” 

    It was later updated that at least 28 people were still alive, with seven in serious condition. Ten people were confirmed to be dead as they were thrown out of the cabin, along with speculation that both pilots and most of the crew had perished. 

    Tengrinews reported that 37 citizens of Azerbaijan were among the passengers, along with 16 from Russia, six from Kazakhstan, and three from Kyrgyzstan. 

    Footage captured a woman screaming for help as rescuers entered the severely damaged aircraft

    Image credits: fl360aero

    Kazakhstan authorities aren’t quite sure what happened to have caused the plane to hit the ground, but the possibility of a technical problem has been raised, according to Russia’s Interfax news agency. 

    Before the crash, the crew had reported a strong impact on the hull and chalked it up to the airplane hitting a flock of birds. Now, it appears only a singular bird had gotten into the engine of the aircraft, causing an explosion of the oxygen tank.

    The immediate depressurization caused significant damage to the hull as it scattered into fragments.

    Image credits: clashreport

    The pilot was seen pulling the plane out of a steep fall as he fought to regain control of the aircraft to no avail. 

    Local media stated people on board began to lose consciousness shortly thereafter.

    The cause of the crash has not yet been confirmed

    Image credits: clashreport

    As stated by Dmitry Peskov, a Russian diplomat and press secretary for the Russian president, Putin had already communicated with the president of Azerbaijan.

    “Unfortunately, Azerbaijan’s President Aliyev was forced to leave St. Petersburg (where he had a summit). Putin has already called him and expressed his condolences in connection with the crash of the Azerbaijani plane in Aktau,” Peskov said. 

    “We deeply sympathize with those who lost their relatives and friends in this plane crash, and wish a speedy recovery to all those who managed to survive.”

    Additionally, netizens extended their well wishes to anyone affected.

    Image credits: x.com

    “Lord Help !” read one comment. “Praying for ALL the victims and their loved ones.” 

    Residents of Aktau have been asked to donate blood to the survivors, and a government commission has been put in place to investigate what may have happened and ensure the families of the lost and injured were getting the help they needed.

    Condolences were extended on behalf of viewers

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    sheilagem avatar
    SaladSpinner3000
    SaladSpinner3000
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is not "entertaining" so why is this horrific news report here on BP next to all the AITA and funny pet posts?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jlmajorharris68 avatar
    Major Harris
    Major Harris
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    condolences to the families. this was a warning though, to the president of azerbaijan. is it a coincidence that he was meeting with putin when this happened and that there were azerbaijani on board that plane?

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
