Terrifying Christmas Day Plane Crash Fireball Caught On Camera Claims Over 40 Lives: “Lord Help!”

A 72-passenger plane hit the ground in a ball of fire on Christmas Day in western Kazakhstan.

The Azerbaijan-airlines flight had 67 passengers and five crew members as it was headed from Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku, to Grozny, a city in Russia.

Footage has now emerged of the passengers praying just moments before disaster struck. They also captured the moment of impact as thick black smoke arose from the crash. Unfortunately, 42 people are feared to be dead.

A Christmas Day plane crash in Kazakhstan may have taken over 40 lives

As reported by Daily Mail, the plane broke into several pieces as it landed in Aktau, and the country’s emergency services were there to put out the fire, which had caught on the front of the aircraft.

It was complete and utter chaos as rescuers explored the severed rear of the plane, where bodies could be seen lying on the ground — some still capable of being saved, including a woman trapped under debris, yelling, “Help me, please!”

“At the moment, 14 survivors have been taken to the regional hospital, including five in intensive care,” said the health ministry’s regional department in a statement.

“They are receiving all the necessary medical care from hospitals in the region. Twenty-three ambulance teams were mobilized to the scene of the incident.”

It was later updated that at least 28 people were still alive, with seven in serious condition. Ten people were confirmed to be dead as they were thrown out of the cabin, along with speculation that both pilots and most of the crew had perished.

Tengrinews reported that 37 citizens of Azerbaijan were among the passengers, along with 16 from Russia, six from Kazakhstan, and three from Kyrgyzstan.

Footage captured a woman screaming for help as rescuers entered the severely damaged aircraft

Kazakhstan authorities aren’t quite sure what happened to have caused the plane to hit the ground, but the possibility of a technical problem has been raised, according to Russia’s Interfax news agency.

Before the crash, the crew had reported a strong impact on the hull and chalked it up to the airplane hitting a flock of birds. Now, it appears only a singular bird had gotten into the engine of the aircraft, causing an explosion of the oxygen tank.

The immediate depressurization caused significant damage to the hull as it scattered into fragments.

The pilot was seen pulling the plane out of a steep fall as he fought to regain control of the aircraft to no avail.

Local media stated people on board began to lose consciousness shortly thereafter.

The cause of the crash has not yet been confirmed

As stated by Dmitry Peskov, a Russian diplomat and press secretary for the Russian president, Putin had already communicated with the president of Azerbaijan.

“Unfortunately, Azerbaijan’s President Aliyev was forced to leave St. Petersburg (where he had a summit). Putin has already called him and expressed his condolences in connection with the crash of the Azerbaijani plane in Aktau,” Peskov said.

“We deeply sympathize with those who lost their relatives and friends in this plane crash, and wish a speedy recovery to all those who managed to survive.”

Additionally, netizens extended their well wishes to anyone affected.

“Lord Help !” read one comment. “Praying for ALL the victims and their loved ones.”

Residents of Aktau have been asked to donate blood to the survivors, and a government commission has been put in place to investigate what may have happened and ensure the families of the lost and injured were getting the help they needed.

Condolences were extended on behalf of viewers

