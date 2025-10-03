“Steak For Life”: Pit Bull Thrown Off Balcony While Protecting 15YO Girl From Alleged Attacker

ADVERTISEMENT

A Florida community is rallying around a pit bull named Sparta after the 3-year-old dog was thrown off a second-floor balcony while protecting a teenage girl from an alleged attacker.

The incident took place last Monday (September 29) in St. Petersburg, and ended with the arrest of 44-year-old Nigel Alexander Myers.

“Praying for that young girl and her good and protecting dog,” one commenter wrote. “Let’s hope bail is set super high for this man.”

Highlights A 3-year-old pit bull named Sparta was thrown off a balcony after protecting a 15-year-old girl.

Suspect Nigel Myers, 44, was arrested on charges including lewd conduct and aggravated animal cruelty.

Netizens hailed Sparta as a hero, wishing for him to be given "steak for life."

RELATED:

A Florida pitbull got thrown off a second-floor balcony after saving his owner from being attacked by a 44YO man

Pit Bull lying on a carpet indoors, close-up of its face with attentive eyes and relaxed posture.

Share icon

Image credits: Mike Burke (Not the actual photo)

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies learned that Myers had followed a 15-year-old girl into a bedroom of the residence. She managed to escape into the living room, but Myers pursued her, allegedly trying to force her back inside.

ADVERTISEMENT

That was when Sparta stepped in. The pit bull jumped on Myers in a protective manner, according to the official report, placing himself between the girl and the suspect.

Teen girl covering her face in a dark room, conveying emotions of fear or distress related to pit bull protection story.

Share icon

Image credits: Ioann-Mark Kuznietsov (Not the actual photo)

Instead of retreating when Sparta lunged to defend the 15-year-old girl, Myers allegedly turned his rage on the animal.

According to deputies, he seized the pit bull and slammed him violently against the top of a dog cage, the sound of the impact echoing through the home.

But the attack didn’t end there. Moments later, Myers lifted Sparta by his hind legs as the dog struggled, then hurled him off the second-floor balcony.

Pit Bull incident investigated by Pinellas County Sheriff's vehicle parked near a busy road with school buses in the background

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (Not the actual photo)

“All I wanna know is the young lady ok, and did the dog survive?” one person asked online.

The fall left Sparta with serious injuries, and for a time his survival was uncertain. According to the Sheriff’s Office, he’s now stable and recovering.

“Good dog, you deserve tons of treats for protecting her,” a reader wrote.

The attacker was charged with four offenses and is currently being held at the Pinellas County Jail

Mugshot of a man with dreadlocks and gray beard related to pit bull incident protecting 15-year-old girl from attacker.

Share icon

Image credits: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputies arrested Myers shortly after the incident. He was charged with aggravated animal cruelty, domestic battery, child ab*se, and lewd and lascivious conduct. He is being held at the Pinellas County Jail.

Many online expressed outrage at the charges, arguing they did not go far enough.

“He’ll only get five to ten years with those charges,” one lamented. Another wrote, “Did they throw that man off the balcony afterwards?

Pit Bull with black and white fur resting on a beige blanket, wearing a bright orange collar and leash.

Share icon

Image credits: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office confirmed the girl involved was 15 years old but withheld her identity under Florida law.

Beyond the cruel nature of the attack, many focused on the bond between the teenager and her dog.

Modern apartment building balconies with glass and metal railings, highlighting urban living spaces and exterior architecture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Joshua Lawrence (Not the actual photo)

While the entire situation was horrifying, there was also a sense of gratitude that Sparta’s intervention stopped the attack from escalating further.

“Difference between nature and nurture. It’s not the dog,” one commenter observed. Another declared, “Pitties get a bad rap. They are awesome dogs.”

Online, outraged netizens called for Myers to be given the maximum punishment possible

Veterinarian pointing at a pit bull X-ray on a computer screen during a medical examination.

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images (Not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

As news of Sparta’s survival spread, so did calls for him to be rewarded.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Steak for life for that wonderful dog,” one user wrote, echoing the sentiment of thousands who saw Sparta as a hero.

Close-up of a pit bull resting on a colorful blanket, highlighting the dog's expressive eyes and calm demeanor.

Share icon

Image credits: Jason Hawke (Not the actual photo)

Others went further, demanding harsher justice for Myers.

“I say put him in a closed room and let the dog have another go at him,” one commenter posted, while several called outright for capital punishment.

“Praying for that poor dog,” another wrote, as the story continued to draw national attention.

For the community in St. Petersburg, Sparta represents loyalty and courage in the face of violence. He stood his ground when a child could not, and in doing so, paid a terrible price.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s office said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

“He’s a hero.” Netizens were moved by the dog’s bravery

Comment praising a pit bull for protecting a girl and hoping the alleged attacker faces consequences soon.

Comment discussing the pit bull protecting a 15-year-old girl from an alleged attacker and hoping for the dog's recovery.

Comment praising a pit bull’s protective actions while defending a girl, expressing hope the dog will survive after being thrown off a balcony.

Comment by April Lin Kinney expressing concern about the Pit Bull thrown off a balcony while protecting a 15YO girl.

Comment on social media post saying "I'll take the dog" expressing support for pit bull protecting girl from alleged attacker.

Comment from Tom Taylor expressing support for Sparta, a pit bull hero protecting a 15-year-old girl from an attacker.

Comment expressing concern for a pit bull thrown off balcony while protecting a teenage girl, hoping the dog survives.

Comment expressing relief that Sparta the Pit Bull survived and wishes for a speedy recovery after being thrown off a balcony.

Screenshot of a social media comment showing sympathy for a pit bull protecting a 15-year-old girl from an attacker.

Facebook comment praising pit bull for protecting girl, saying dog deserves treats for its loyalty and bravery.

Comment praising a pit bull for its loyalty and bravery while protecting a young girl from an alleged attacker.