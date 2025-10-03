Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Steak For Life”: Pit Bull Thrown Off Balcony While Protecting 15YO Girl From Alleged Attacker
Pit Bull lying on a blanket with an orange leash, resting after protecting a girl from an alleged attacker.
Crime, Society

“Steak For Life”: Pit Bull Thrown Off Balcony While Protecting 15YO Girl From Alleged Attacker

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

A Florida community is rallying around a pit bull named Sparta after the 3-year-old dog was thrown off a second-floor balcony while protecting a teenage girl from an alleged attacker.

The incident took place last Monday (September 29) in St. Petersburg, and ended with the arrest of 44-year-old Nigel Alexander Myers.

“Praying for that young girl and her good and protecting dog,” one commenter wrote. “Let’s hope bail is set super high for this man.”

Highlights
  • A 3-year-old pit bull named Sparta was thrown off a balcony after protecting a 15-year-old girl.
  • Suspect Nigel Myers, 44, was arrested on charges including lewd conduct and aggravated animal cruelty.
  • Netizens hailed Sparta as a hero, wishing for him to be given "steak for life."
RELATED:

    A Florida pitbull got thrown off a second-floor balcony after saving his owner from being attacked by a 44YO man

    Pit Bull lying on a carpet indoors, close-up of its face with attentive eyes and relaxed posture.

    Pit Bull lying on a carpet indoors, close-up of its face with attentive eyes and relaxed posture.

    Image credits: Mike Burke (Not the actual photo)

    According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies learned that Myers had followed a 15-year-old girl into a bedroom of the residence. She managed to escape into the living room, but Myers pursued her, allegedly trying to force her back inside.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    That was when Sparta stepped in. The pit bull jumped on Myers in a protective manner, according to the official report, placing himself between the girl and the suspect.

    Teen girl covering her face in a dark room, conveying emotions of fear or distress related to pit bull protection story.

    Teen girl covering her face in a dark room, conveying emotions of fear or distress related to pit bull protection story.

    Image credits: Ioann-Mark Kuznietsov (Not the actual photo)

    Instead of retreating when Sparta lunged to defend the 15-year-old girl, Myers allegedly turned his rage on the animal.

    According to deputies, he seized the pit bull and slammed him violently against the top of a dog cage, the sound of the impact echoing through the home.

    But the attack didn’t end there. Moments later, Myers lifted Sparta by his hind legs as the dog struggled, then hurled him off the second-floor balcony.

    Pit Bull incident investigated by Pinellas County Sheriff's vehicle parked near a busy road with school buses in the background

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Pit Bull incident investigated by Pinellas County Sheriff's vehicle parked near a busy road with school buses in the background

    Image credits: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (Not the actual photo)

    “All I wanna know is the young lady ok, and did the dog survive?” one person asked online.

    The fall left Sparta with serious injuries, and for a time his survival was uncertain. According to the Sheriff’s Office, he’s now stable and recovering.

    “Good dog, you deserve tons of treats for protecting her,” a reader wrote.

    The attacker was charged with four offenses and is currently being held at the Pinellas County Jail

    Mugshot of a man with dreadlocks and gray beard related to pit bull incident protecting 15-year-old girl from attacker.

    Mugshot of a man with dreadlocks and gray beard related to pit bull incident protecting 15-year-old girl from attacker.

    Image credits: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Deputies arrested Myers shortly after the incident. He was charged with aggravated animal cruelty, domestic battery, child ab*se, and lewd and lascivious conduct. He is being held at the Pinellas County Jail.

    Many online expressed outrage at the charges, arguing they did not go far enough. 

    “He’ll only get five to ten years with those charges,” one lamented. Another wrote, “Did they throw that man off the balcony afterwards?

    Pit Bull with black and white fur resting on a beige blanket, wearing a bright orange collar and leash.

    Pit Bull with black and white fur resting on a beige blanket, wearing a bright orange collar and leash.

    Image credits: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

    The sheriff’s office confirmed the girl involved was 15 years old but withheld her identity under Florida law.

    Beyond the cruel nature of the attack, many focused on the bond between the teenager and her dog.

    Modern apartment building balconies with glass and metal railings, highlighting urban living spaces and exterior architecture.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Modern apartment building balconies with glass and metal railings, highlighting urban living spaces and exterior architecture.

    Image credits: Joshua Lawrence (Not the actual photo)

    While the entire situation was horrifying, there was also a sense of gratitude that Sparta’s intervention stopped the attack from escalating further.

    “Difference between nature and nurture. It’s not the dog,” one commenter observed. Another declared, “Pitties get a bad rap. They are awesome dogs.”

    Online, outraged netizens called for Myers to be given the maximum punishment possible

    Veterinarian pointing at a pit bull X-ray on a computer screen during a medical examination.

    Veterinarian pointing at a pit bull X-ray on a computer screen during a medical examination.

    Image credits: Getty Images (Not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As news of Sparta’s survival spread, so did calls for him to be rewarded

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Steak for life for that wonderful dog,” one user wrote, echoing the sentiment of thousands who saw Sparta as a hero.

    Close-up of a pit bull resting on a colorful blanket, highlighting the dog's expressive eyes and calm demeanor.

    Close-up of a pit bull resting on a colorful blanket, highlighting the dog's expressive eyes and calm demeanor.

    Image credits: Jason Hawke (Not the actual photo)

    Others went further, demanding harsher justice for Myers.

    “I say put him in a closed room and let the dog have another go at him,” one commenter posted, while several called outright for capital punishment.

    “Praying for that poor dog,” another wrote, as the story continued to draw national attention.

    For the community in St. Petersburg, Sparta represents loyalty and courage in the face of violence. He stood his ground when a child could not, and in doing so, paid a terrible price.

    Pinellas County Sheriff’s office said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

    “He’s a hero.” Netizens were moved by the dog’s bravery

    Comment praising a pit bull for protecting a girl and hoping the alleged attacker faces consequences soon.

    Comment praising a pit bull for protecting a girl and hoping the alleged attacker faces consequences soon.

    Comment discussing the pit bull protecting a 15-year-old girl from an alleged attacker and hoping for the dog's recovery.

    Comment discussing the pit bull protecting a 15-year-old girl from an alleged attacker and hoping for the dog's recovery.

    Comment praising a pit bull’s protective actions while defending a girl, expressing hope the dog will survive after being thrown off a balcony.

    Comment praising a pit bull’s protective actions while defending a girl, expressing hope the dog will survive after being thrown off a balcony.

    Comment by April Lin Kinney expressing concern about the Pit Bull thrown off a balcony while protecting a 15YO girl.

    Comment by April Lin Kinney expressing concern about the Pit Bull thrown off a balcony while protecting a 15YO girl.

    Comment on social media post saying "I'll take the dog" expressing support for pit bull protecting girl from alleged attacker.

    Comment on social media post saying "I'll take the dog" expressing support for pit bull protecting girl from alleged attacker.

    Comment from Tom Taylor expressing support for Sparta, a pit bull hero protecting a 15-year-old girl from an attacker.

    Comment from Tom Taylor expressing support for Sparta, a pit bull hero protecting a 15-year-old girl from an attacker.

    Comment expressing concern for a pit bull thrown off balcony while protecting a teenage girl, hoping the dog survives.

    Comment expressing concern for a pit bull thrown off balcony while protecting a teenage girl, hoping the dog survives.

    Comment expressing relief that Sparta the Pit Bull survived and wishes for a speedy recovery after being thrown off a balcony.

    Comment expressing relief that Sparta the Pit Bull survived and wishes for a speedy recovery after being thrown off a balcony.

    Screenshot of a social media comment showing sympathy for a pit bull protecting a 15-year-old girl from an attacker.

    Screenshot of a social media comment showing sympathy for a pit bull protecting a 15-year-old girl from an attacker.

    Facebook comment praising pit bull for protecting girl, saying dog deserves treats for its loyalty and bravery.

    Facebook comment praising pit bull for protecting girl, saying dog deserves treats for its loyalty and bravery.

    Comment praising a pit bull for its loyalty and bravery while protecting a young girl from an alleged attacker.

    Comment praising a pit bull for its loyalty and bravery while protecting a young girl from an alleged attacker.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Animal cruelty
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    3

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    F*****g c**t is not strong enough to convey how I feel about this guy.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    F*****g c**t is not strong enough to convey how I feel about this guy.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Crime
    Homepage
    Trending
    Crime
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Crime Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT