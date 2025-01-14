ADVERTISEMENT

When I photographed my beloved pit bull mix, Jack, in a series of hilarious, peanut butter-licking photos, it sparked an idea that would become a year-long journey of love and laughter. What began as a fun shoot with my dog became a portrait project dedicated to raising funds for local animal rescue while challenging the countless misconceptions about this breed. The term "pit bull" encompasses several breeds, like American Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, Pocket Bullies, and their mixes.

The journey was filled with challenges, not the least of which was getting the pibbles to sit still long enough (just 10 seconds...please!). Jack, a pro at this, spoiled me, but I quickly learned that many dogs would turn their heads, look down, or just wander off while licking their chops. It might take 100 shots to get 10 good ones, but seeing the joy on each owner's face as they watched their pet's silly expressions made every smear of peanut butter on my camera lens worth it.

More info: enter.chickpeaphotographystudio.com

#1

Zoe

Cyndi Kuiper
A couple of unforgettable moments stand out to me: one was with a nervous dog who would only lick the peanut butter straight from my hand, another pup who happily stuck his entire snout into the jar, the overenthusiastic shelter dog who excitedly chomped down and bit my wooden spoon in half, and of course, the senior pittie who unable to sit any longer, had to lay down while I gave him the peanut butter! He sadly passed after the photoshoot, but his peanut butter-licking cuteness lives on in the book. These moments highlight the unique personalities and unpredictable charm of what we pittie lovers affectionately call our 'wiggle butts' (if you know, you know).
    #2

    Charlie

    Cyndi Kuiper
    #3

    Amelia Earhart

    Cyndi Kuiper
    The result of over 60 photoshoots, six jars of peanut butter, and hundreds of hours of editing is now a coffee table book, Pitbulls and Peanut Butter, showcasing over 60 derpy and adorable land seals, aka pit bulls. Through these photos, I want people to see them as goofy, loving, and nothing like the aggressive stereotypes they're often saddled with. My wish is that more people will see pibbles as extraordinary companion animals whose main goal, besides being sofa whales, is to spend time with their people.

    #4

    Buster

    Cyndi Kuiper
    #5

    Jack

    Cyndi Kuiper
    I hope these images make people laugh and see pit bulls as they are: loyal, affectionate, and deserving of love and care. One lick at a time, these portraits aim to shift perspectives and help local rescues continue their invaluable work.

    To learn more about my photography and this project, please check us out!
    #6

    Kano

    Cyndi Kuiper
    #7

    Waffles

    Cyndi Kuiper
    #8

    Barry

    Cyndi Kuiper
    #9

    Goldie

    Cyndi Kuiper
    #10

    Iggy

    Cyndi Kuiper
    #11

    Mago

    Cyndi Kuiper
    judyrr21 avatar
    Judy Reynolds
    Judy Reynolds
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago

    She still looks sad. How can she be sad while eating peanut butter?

    #12

    Andy

    Cyndi Kuiper
    #13

    Swisher

    Cyndi Kuiper
    #14

    Srarabi

    Cyndi Kuiper
    #15

    Maggie Mae

    Cyndi Kuiper
    #16

    Buddy

    Cyndi Kuiper
    #17

    Sushi

    Cyndi Kuiper
    #18

    Walrus

    Cyndi Kuiper
    #19

    Winnie

    Cyndi Kuiper
