ADVERTISEMENT

When I photographed my beloved pit bull mix, Jack, in a series of hilarious, peanut butter-licking photos, it sparked an idea that would become a year-long journey of love and laughter. What began as a fun shoot with my dog became a portrait project dedicated to raising funds for local animal rescue while challenging the countless misconceptions about this breed. The term "pit bull" encompasses several breeds, like American Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, Pocket Bullies, and their mixes.

The journey was filled with challenges, not the least of which was getting the pibbles to sit still long enough (just 10 seconds...please!). Jack, a pro at this, spoiled me, but I quickly learned that many dogs would turn their heads, look down, or just wander off while licking their chops. It might take 100 shots to get 10 good ones, but seeing the joy on each owner's face as they watched their pet's silly expressions made every smear of peanut butter on my camera lens worth it.

More info: enter.chickpeaphotographystudio.com