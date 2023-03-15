Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Pi As A Global Art Installation (6 Pics)
11points
User submission
Design7 hours ago

Pi As A Global Art Installation (6 Pics)

Patrick Aloysius Gallagher
Community member

Celebrating the 6th year of Pi Project, a sculptural installation that spans the globe. Each digit is hand cast with the material and design changing every year. All sculptures are connected with interactive maps by geo-location.

Having just passed the 600th digit of pi, Pi Project spans the globe in over 26 countries. It’s a fun project and a beautiful concept. “Connecting the World Through Art”.

We invite you to become a collector and join what we hope will become the largest art installation in the world.

More info: piprojectmap.com

Pi Project – Interactive Globe

Pi As A Global Art Installation (6 Pics)

Pi Project 2023 Sculptures and Certificates of Authenticity

Pi As A Global Art Installation (6 Pics)

Pi Project 2023 Sculpture of digit 6 – Cast resin and aluminium

Pi As A Global Art Installation (6 Pics)

Pi Project 2023 Sculptures – Series string – Cast resin and aluminium

Pi As A Global Art Installation (6 Pics)

Pi Project 2023 Sculpture of digit 4 – Cast resin and aluminium

Pi As A Global Art Installation (6 Pics)

Pi As A Global Art Installation (6 Pics)

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Patrick Aloysius Gallagher
Patrick Aloysius Gallagher
Author, Community member

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read more »
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Leave a comment
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda