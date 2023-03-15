Pi As A Global Art Installation (6 Pics)

Celebrating the 6th year of Pi Project, a sculptural installation that spans the globe. Each digit is hand cast with the material and design changing every year. All sculptures are connected with interactive maps by geo-location.

Having just passed the 600th digit of pi, Pi Project spans the globe in over 26 countries. It’s a fun project and a beautiful concept. “Connecting the World Through Art”.

We invite you to become a collector and join what we hope will become the largest art installation in the world.

More info: piprojectmap.com

Pi Project – Interactive Globe

Pi Project 2023 Sculptures and Certificates of Authenticity

Pi Project 2023 Sculpture of digit 6 – Cast resin and aluminium

Pi Project 2023 Sculptures – Series string – Cast resin and aluminium

Pi Project 2023 Sculpture of digit 4 – Cast resin and aluminium