Disco, denim, bell bottoms, flower power, funk and decades of fabulous music. The 1970s: What a time to be alive. For those growing up in that era, life was all about being young and wild and free. And looking back now, more than a little reckless. There were no seatbelts, children played outside unattended, they rode their bikes without helmets and threw darts at each other on the lawn.

"We had great music and played it loudly; we danced, and grew our hair long, and lived everyday like it might be our last," wrote Tab LaFollette in the book Growing Up Old School: Re-live what it was like to be a kid in the 60s and 70s. The 1970s was a time for taking risks and throwing caution to the wind. But always believing that, in the words of Gloria Gaynor, "I will survive!"

Bored Panda has scoured the depths of the net, in search of the most sassy school photos from the 70s. Keep scrolling for an epic and funky trip down memory lane, and don't forget to upvote your favorites. You'll also find some written accounts of growing up in the '70s in between the photos.

#1

Girls In The Parking Lot At School. 1970

Girls In The Parking Lot At School. 1970

    #2

    1975 High School Photo

    1975 High School Photo

    #3

    High Schoolers In 1976

    High Schoolers In 1976

    “So what does growing up old school mean?” wrote Tab LaFollete. “It means that you lived in one of the greatest time periods in America to be a kid. It means that you played outside every day, all day long, and that you got dirty and hurt. You did things you weren't supposed to, and you probably had some close calls, but you lived through them; now those are the funny stories you tell of ‘remember when’.”

    The dad, granddad, author, and PE teacher spent several years trying to recapture the essence of growing up in the '60s and '70s, in what he calls the “glorious, carefree years.” LaFollette eventually published his book, "Growing Up Old School: Re-live what it was like to be a kid in the 60s and 70s," in 2017.

    #4

    Fairfax High School (Los Angeles, Ca), 1975

    Fairfax High School (Los Angeles, Ca), 1975

    #5

    My Dad Swears He Was The Coolest Kid In School 1979

    My Dad Swears He Was The Coolest Kid In School 1979

    Padlock on the belt loop really ties the whole outfit together.

    #6

    Mom And Dad At A High School Dance 1974

    Mom And Dad At A High School Dance 1974

    In his nostalgic account of life in that era, LaFollette explains, "You probably got picked on by some bullies, but you probably played plenty of pranks yourself. Gas was under a dollar, and your dad would let you sit on his lap and drive the car on back country roads."

    He talks about how parents smoked, drank, and cussed and how getting a hiding was a common occurrence. "We had great music and played it loudly; we danced, and grew our hair long, and lived everyday like it might be our last," pens the self-proclaimed "old geezer".

    #7

    1979. My Mother, A Baller. Still Holds The Record For Most Points In A Women's Basketball Season At Our High School - Before The 3 Pt Line Was Established

    1979. My Mother, A Baller. Still Holds The Record For Most Points In A Women's Basketball Season At Our High School - Before The 3 Pt Line Was Established

    #8

    1971 Girl’s Basketball Team From Local High School

    1971 Girl's Basketball Team From Local High School

    #9

    My Dad Teaching Math In Southern California (Late 70's/Early 80's)

    My Dad Teaching Math In Southern California (Late 70's/Early 80's)

    LaFollette is not the first to speak of the 70s as a carefree time. “Life was innocent and simple,” wrote author and content creator Jules Torti on her blog. In the post, titled “A Lament for Innocence: Growing up in the 70s”, Torti reminisces about life back then. “Lawn darts and charcoal barbecues started with lighter fluid. We didn’t sanitize our hands. Xanadu, our dog, washed our faces.”
    #10

    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is the look I remember from high school in the 70's

    #11

    'woke' High School Kids, South Charleston Wv 1972 This Is The 'Smoking Area' In Back Of The Bldg

    'woke' High School Kids, South Charleston Wv 1972 This Is The 'Smoking Area' In Back Of The Bldg

    Nannychachi
    Nannychachi
    Nannychachi
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We had "nicotine alley." It was between 2 houses directly across the street from the school. Kids smoked there at lunchtime and no one thought anything about it.

    #12

    High School Sweethearts, 1970

    High School Sweethearts, 1970

    The author believes kids of today have more anxiety because they're disconnected from nature and glued to technology. "Do kids need mindfulness sessions?" ponders Torti. "Shouldn’t they just be pushed outside and away from their tablets and iPhones? I know there’s probably an app for tree-climbing and grass stains, but c’mon. We need to be told to rediscover our 'wildhood' and introduce kids to earth basics like dirt, worms, and trees? Wow."
    #13

    High School Students Getting Weapons Training, Ussr, Ca. 1970

    High School Students Getting Weapons Training, Ussr, Ca. 1970

    #14

    Livermore High School, California. 70’s Part 2

    Livermore High School, California. 70's Part 2

    #15

    School Dances 1972

    School Dances 1972

    Torti was born in 1974. She describes the time as a "childhood postcard" and goes into detail about how most of her youth was spent roughing it and having fun outdoors.

    "I had to sit down almost daily to have sticky sap cut out of my hair from perching in the pines behind our house, making crappily constructed tree houses (or dodgy ladders to wobbly platforms, at least). We had chronic gouges and scrapes from endless hide n’ go seek sessions at my cousin’s farm and hiding in the belly of the combines, under greasy farm trucks in the barns," remembers Torti.

    "At day’s end, we were ripe with pig manure, swamp mud, full of burrs, and scratched all to hell from racing through the cornfield rows. Our faces would be stained with orange or purple Kool-aid. Nobody was allergic to peanuts. We survived on peanut butter alone."
    #16

    My Mom And Her High School Boyfriend In 1972

    My Mom And Her High School Boyfriend In 1972

    She was 15 years old and they were at the local carnival.

    #17

    #18

    Writer and mom Nicola Young also has fond memories of the 1970s. "Life was all about the outdoors. Children’s TV programs were only on at certain times of the day, and we had no electronics to distract us," she remembered. "We used our imagination (and cheap toys) to occupy us — and we never got bored." Young says back then, children rode on real bicycles, skateboards, or rollerskates. They played real sports. Not virtual reality within the confines of their homes.
    #19

    A Lot More Difficult Without Internet

    A Lot More Difficult Without Internet

    #20

    This Pic Was Taken At My School Grade 8 Halloween 1974

    This Pic Was Taken At My School Grade 8 Halloween 1974

    #21

    School Lunch In 1975

    School Lunch In 1975

    Young goes on to say that her children still don't believe her when she tells them that there were no afternoon television shows during her childhood. "And they can’t believe there were just three channels, and children’s programs only came on for a couple of hours in the morning and then again in the evening," she adds.

    "Instead of being glued to screens indoors, we spent time outside with our friends and, even in winter, we would stay out until the bitter end, using only the light of the street lamps to play," wrote the mom of three. She says she's grateful she grew up in the seventies and not today.
    #22

    My Parents In High School 1976. They'll Be Married For 40 Years This June

    My Parents In High School 1976. They'll Be Married For 40 Years This June

    #23

    [oc] My Aunt Graduating From Catholic School In Amman, Jordan, 1972

    [oc] My Aunt Graduating From Catholic School In Amman, Jordan, 1972

    #24

    Driving Away On The Last Day Of High School, Los Alamitos High School, California, 1974

    Driving Away On The Last Day Of High School, Los Alamitos High School, California, 1974

    In another take on the topic, one article tackles how it’s a miracle most of the kids of the ‘70s actually survived. It was a wild time to be alive. Lawn darts, no seat belts, dangerous playgrounds, no sunscreen, no bike helmets, lack of adult supervision, allowed to get seriously hurt, and second-hand smoke (everywhere) are listed as the major threats to children of that time.

    "The lawn darts game I specifically remember because my mother once accidentally threw one and hit my dad’s new car," writes Gary Gould. "Fortunately, it never hit me or other children in the family."

    He concludes by saying that "kids today don’t have to deal with the same daily threats to their well-being as we did growing up," adding that "While I think it’s good to be safe, sometimes I think we were better prepared to face the world than many of them are today."
    #25

    Two Girls Gossiping By Their Lockers Circa 1970

    Two Girls Gossiping By Their Lockers Circa 1970

    #26

    #27

    #28

    #29

    #30

    #31

    #32

    #33

    Livermore High School, California. From The 70’s

    Livermore High School, California. From The 70's

    #34

    Early 1970s (?) High School Business Classroom

    Early 1970s (?) High School Business Classroom

    #35

    My Dad In His Early Years Of Teaching High School Math, Late ‘70s

    My Dad In His Early Years Of Teaching High School Math, Late '70s

    Second generation Italian, my dad was one of the first in his family to have a bachelor’s degree. He retired in 2018 after over 30 years of teaching at the same school.

    #36

    #37

    #38

    My Mom And Aunt With Some Friends Back In High School Cira Mid To Late 1970s

    My Mom And Aunt With Some Friends Back In High School Cira Mid To Late 1970s

    #39

    High School Seniors Fellow Students From Cuba , 1977

    High School Seniors Fellow Students From Cuba , 1977

    Three HS seniors girls from Santa Clara, Jesus Menéndez boarding HS in rural Yabu4, Villa Clara, Cuba.

    #40

    1972: Sophomore Year High School Buddies After A Soccer Match

    1972: Sophomore Year High School Buddies After A Soccer Match

    #41

    Kurdish Girls Attending School In Iran, 1970s

    Kurdish Girls Attending School In Iran, 1970s

    #42

    1970s Schoolyard, Florence Middle School, Dallas Tx

    1970s Schoolyard, Florence Middle School, Dallas Tx

    #43

    #44

    #45

    #46

    #47

    1979 Yearbook Photo Of A Student At Saddleback High School In California

    1979 Yearbook Photo Of A Student At Saddleback High School In California

    #48

    These Are The Libyan Students Of My Father, Who Was A High School Physics Professor In Belgrade, Yugoslavia. Late 1970’s Or Early 1980’s

    These Are The Libyan Students Of My Father, Who Was A High School Physics Professor In Belgrade, Yugoslavia. Late 1970's Or Early 1980's

    #49

    Teenagers Rolling Joints In School Science Lab, Early 1970’s

    Teenagers Rolling Joints In School Science Lab, Early 1970's

    #50

    The Traditional "Before High School Graduation" Pose With My Aunt, 1971

    The Traditional "Before High School Graduation" Pose With My Aunt, 1971

    #51

    #52

    #53

    #54

    #55

