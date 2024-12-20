ADVERTISEMENT

Disco, denim, bell bottoms, flower power, funk and decades of fabulous music. The 1970s: What a time to be alive. For those growing up in that era, life was all about being young and wild and free. And looking back now, more than a little reckless. There were no seatbelts, children played outside unattended, they rode their bikes without helmets and threw darts at each other on the lawn.

"We had great music and played it loudly; we danced, and grew our hair long, and lived everyday like it might be our last," wrote Tab LaFollette in the book Growing Up Old School: Re-live what it was like to be a kid in the 60s and 70s. The 1970s was a time for taking risks and throwing caution to the wind. But always believing that, in the words of Gloria Gaynor, "I will survive!"

Bored Panda has scoured the depths of the net, in search of the most sassy school photos from the 70s. Keep scrolling for an epic and funky trip down memory lane, and don't forget to upvote your favorites. You'll also find some written accounts of growing up in the '70s in between the photos.