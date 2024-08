ADVERTISEMENT

Hi! I'm a beginner photographer, without a camera, trying to find my way through this world. I'm 13, and I have an Instagram account if you would like to check it out.

I have been going at it for the past six months, documenting my travels and daily life. I live in India, but most of my photos are from anywhere I travel. I would appreciate any feedback and tips to keep in mind. Enjoy!

More info: Instagram